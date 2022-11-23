Read full article on original website
Related
PV Tech
‘It shows a maturity of the market’: Spain’s solar sector reacts to latest auction results
Earlier this week the Spanish government published the results of the country’s latest renewable auction, held on 22 November, which awarded 45.5MW of wind power out of a total of 3.3GW of solar and wind available. The lack of a single megawatt of solar awarded in the fourth round...
PV Tech
Korkia-funded partnership to develop over 1GW of renewables in Greece
Finnish investment company Korkia has funded a partnership with Greek developers GH Energy and AA Sunshine to develop solar power parks in mainland Greece and Crete. The company is targeting a renewable capacity of over 1GW, with the projects including energy storage to help in the balancing of the electrical system.
PV Tech
Axpo targets 1.2GW of solar PV in Switzerland by 2030
Energy trader Axpo has expanded its solar ambitions in Switzerland with the development of 1.2GW of solar PV by 2030 in the Alps and residential areas. This marks a six-fold expansion for the company and it comes after temporary simplifications of the political framework conditions for alpine installations. During its...
PV Tech
Enel launches clean energy C&I retail programme in US to avoid PPAs
The North American subsidiary of utility Enel has launched a clean energy retail initiative in selected US states, beginning with Texas, to allow its commercial and industrial (C&I) customers to purchase renewable energy directly without entering into a power purchase agreement (PPA). With 4GW of renewable energy capacity either operational...
PV Tech
Q&A: Vikram Solar on India’s push to support domestic manufacturing
India is in a major push in its long-term vision of supporting domestic PV manufacturers with its production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to build huge capacities across the value chain and the approved list of models and manufacturers ALMM which deters imports of modules. The latest development has been Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) releasing the tender for the PLI’s second tranche which aims to support 65GW of manufacturing capacity.
PV Tech
Voltalia signs 350MW solar PPA with Renault Group
France-headquartered renewables provider Voltalia has signed a 350MW, 15-year solar power purchase agreement (PPA) with Renault Group. The agreement will cover up to 50% of Renault’s production requirements in France in 2027, including production at the company’s ElectriCity hub. Voltalia will initially install 100MW of solar capacity in...
PV Tech
Solarpack secures loan to support development of 252MW of PV in Columbia
IDB Invest and South American financial group Bancolombia will provide developer Solarpack with a COP656 billion (US$133 million) loan to support the development of two solar PV projects in Colombia. IDB Invest, a clean energy financier for the Latin American private sector and subsidiary of the Inter-American Development Bank, will...
PV Tech
JinkoSolar to supply 522MW of modules to Brazilian Santa Luzia PV project
JinkoSolar, the global PV manufacturer, will supply approximately 522MW of its Tiger Neo 78 Cell modules to the Brazilian Santa Luzia utility PV project, one of the largest in the country. The provision of these modules will constitute phase one of the project, with three total phases aiming at a...
PV Tech
Canadian investor commits US$805 million to 2GW NextEra US portfolio
Canadian investor Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board has signed an agreement to invest US$805 million in a convertible equity portfolio financing with NextEra Energy Partners to help it acquire a 2GW portfolio of solar, storage and wind assets across the US. The deal came as part of a sale...
China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia
“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. It was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts to persuade global audiences that Beijing had no idea what was coming. But it was a better reflection of Chinese foreign policy thinking than either playing innocent or repeating ad nauseam that the invasion of Ukraine was the responsibility of the United States and NATO pushing a big power against the...
PV Tech
DTEK poised to restart newly liberated Ukrainian PV plant despite damage
Ukrainian energy company DTEK has said it is ready to restart operations at the 10MW Tryfonivska solar power plant in the liberated Kherson region. The plant stopped working when the region was captured by Russian forces, but since the occupiers’ retreat earlier this month DTEK has said it is prepared to resume operations to support the local power system.
Comments / 0