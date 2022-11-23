Read full article on original website
fortwaynesnbc.com
Commissioners select top choice for new jail property; Not all are happy
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Months of decision making came down to Wednesday morning’s special session meeting. Allen County commissioners selected the former International Harvester Technology Center property, 2911 Meyer Rd., as the site for the new jail. Architecture firm Elevatus rated four different properties for...
thevillagereporter.com
Williams County Grand Jury Indicts Twenty-One
The Williams County Grand Jury convened on November 15 and returned indictments against 21 individuals. Those indicted include:. Robert L. Barker, 45, of Bryan was indicted for Tampering with Evidence, a third-degree felony, and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, also a third-degree felony. Barker is charged with possessing and/or using methamphetamine as well as trying to destroy or conceal evidence on or about October 29.
woofboomnews.com
Delaware County Judge Sentences Man to 50 Years in Prison
On Wednesday afternoon, the Honorable John M. Feick, Judge of the Delaware County Circuit Court No. 4 sentenced Chase Adams to 50 years in prison. On April 7, 2022, a Delaware County jury deliberated for approximately seven hours before convicting Adams of Murder, Obstruction of Justice, and two counts of Criminal Mischief. Adams stabbed his victim 3 times with an 11 inch knife and then fled the scene.
5 escape house fire in southwest Fort Wayne
Firefighters responded to a reported house fire at 1322 Michigan Ave. at approximately 12:45 a.m.
Silver Alert issued for Allen County teen
A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for an Allen County teen. The Allen County Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 17-year-old Traysean Walker. He is described as a white male, 6’1″ tall, and 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy blue robe, sky blue pants […]
WOWO News
Police investigate shooting on city’s southeast side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police were called just after 10 a.m. Saturday for an unconscious person found near the intersection of Decatur Rd. and Tillman Rd. The victim was then transported to Fort Wayne Fire Station 12 by private conveyance. Fire fighters determined the adult male victim to be in life threatening condition and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was then transported to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
WANE-TV
1 in critical condition after shooting in northwest Fort Wayne plaza
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Fort Wayne Police are looking for the suspect in an overnight shooting that left two injured, one of whom is in critical condition, according to police. Fort Wayne Police tell WANE 15 officers were called to the 1500 block of Goshen Avenue for gunfire reportedly being...
WANE-TV
Traffic flowing again in downtown Fort Wayne after car crashes into pole
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A downtown Fort Wayne intersection was shut down Saturday morning after a vehicle crashed into a pole, dispatch confirmed to WANE 15. East Jefferson Boulevard was shut down at its intersection with Lafayette Street after a crash that happened just before 8 a.m. A...
WOWO News
Police investigating early morning shooting at northwest Fort Wayne shopping center
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating an exchange of gunfire at the Gateway Plaza shopping center, located in the 1500 block of Goshen Rd. Shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday officers were called to the scene where they located an adult male and an adult female in the parking lot. Both were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
wfft.com
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported two deaths and 264 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 119,874 cases and 1,213 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
Minor appointed as prosecuting attorney in Mercer County
CELINA — Erin Minor has been named by the Mercer County Republican Party to fill a vacancy created with the recent resignation of county prosecuting attorney Matt Fox. Fox was elected on Nov. 8 as judge of the Mercer County Common Pleas Court and resigned as prosecutor to accept a position as a magistrate for the court until taking office.
WIBC.com
South Bend Man Accused of Being Drug Kingpen in Ft. Wayne
FT WAYNE, Ind.–A man from South Bend is accused of being a drug kingpen in Ft. Wayne. Police believe Kwan Ware, 49, was responsible for bringing meth into Ft. Wayne and having it distributed out of an apartment. Police said in court documents that the operation had been going on for years.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Tandem drug raid nets sizeable fentanyl haul, 2 dealers
Alleged dealer’s ex goes back for safe and gets caught. Police detectives are often advised to follow the money. In this case, they had to follow the dealer’s ex to find another stockpile of fentanyl. Arthur T. Lundy, III, aka Arthur Armstrong, 38, was charged with three counts...
22 WSBT
South Bend "Drug Kingpin" arrested in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WSBT) — Fort Wayne police have arrested a South Bend man after a months-long drug investigation. Investigators say 49-year-old Kwan Ware is the "kingpin" of a major narcotics ring. Officers searched his Fort Wayne apartment and found Meth, Marijuana, cocaine, and 900 fentanyl pills. Ware is...
WANE-TV
Accused gas station killer found incompetent to stand trial, but more competency hearings scheduled
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man charged with the shooting deaths of two young men and the near-death of yet another was found incompetent in court Tuesday. Joseph Bossard, 33, appeared in Allen Superior Court with his attorney, Travis Friend, of the law firm, Haller & Colvin, after a competency evaluation was filed Nov. 7 by Dr. Stephen Ross, a forensic psychologist who has testified in many trials. The hearing was held Tuesday before Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent after being delayed because of a quarantine, according to court documents.
putnamsentinel.com
Area agencies react to spill
COLUMBUS GROVE/OTTAWA — A spill that stretched for miles north along State Routes 65 and 109 had emergency responders scrambling on Tuesday. According to representatives of the Putnam County EMA and the Ohio Department of Transportation, the spill of the as yet unidentified substance originated at the intersection of SR 65 and Sycamore Street in Columbus Grove shortly before 1 p.m.
Bathroom vent fan starts Fort Wayne fire
Firefighters extinguished a fire at 1916 High Street Thursday evening.
abc57.com
Statewide silver alert for missing 17-year-old from Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. --The Allan County Police Department are investigating the disappearance of Traysean Walker, a 17-year-old white male, standing at 6 feet 1 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a navy-blue robe, sky blue pants and orange crocs. Traysean was last seen...
thevillagereporter.com
Fulton County Grand Jury Hands Down 13 Indictments
On November 21, 2022, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Stacey L. Maness, age 36, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Receiving Stolen Property. On or about October 17, 2022, she...
VIDEO: Mink seen near businesses in downtown Van Wert
VAN WERT, Ohio — Cellphone video posted to social media Sunday night shows a mink roaming downtown Van Wert as it passes by several businesses, including an Anytime Fitness and an now-closed Pet Valu. The person taking the video narrates the mink's movements satirically, suggesting the animal might be...
