Allen County, IN

fortwaynesnbc.com

Commissioners select top choice for new jail property; Not all are happy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Months of decision making came down to Wednesday morning’s special session meeting. Allen County commissioners selected the former International Harvester Technology Center property, 2911 Meyer Rd., as the site for the new jail. Architecture firm Elevatus rated four different properties for...
FORT WAYNE, IN
thevillagereporter.com

Williams County Grand Jury Indicts Twenty-One

The Williams County Grand Jury convened on November 15 and returned indictments against 21 individuals. Those indicted include:. Robert L. Barker, 45, of Bryan was indicted for Tampering with Evidence, a third-degree felony, and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, also a third-degree felony. Barker is charged with possessing and/or using methamphetamine as well as trying to destroy or conceal evidence on or about October 29.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
woofboomnews.com

Delaware County Judge Sentences Man to 50 Years in Prison

On Wednesday afternoon, the Honorable John M. Feick, Judge of the Delaware County Circuit Court No. 4 sentenced Chase Adams to 50 years in prison. On April 7, 2022, a Delaware County jury deliberated for approximately seven hours before convicting Adams of Murder, Obstruction of Justice, and two counts of Criminal Mischief. Adams stabbed his victim 3 times with an 11 inch knife and then fled the scene.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert issued for Allen County teen

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for an Allen County teen. The Allen County Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 17-year-old Traysean Walker. He is described as a white male, 6’1″ tall, and 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy blue robe, sky blue pants […]
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Police investigate shooting on city’s southeast side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police were called just after 10 a.m. Saturday for an unconscious person found near the intersection of Decatur Rd. and Tillman Rd. The victim was then transported to Fort Wayne Fire Station 12 by private conveyance. Fire fighters determined the adult male victim to be in life threatening condition and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was then transported to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

1 in critical condition after shooting in northwest Fort Wayne plaza

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Fort Wayne Police are looking for the suspect in an overnight shooting that left two injured, one of whom is in critical condition, according to police. Fort Wayne Police tell WANE 15 officers were called to the 1500 block of Goshen Avenue for gunfire reportedly being...
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Lima News

Minor appointed as prosecuting attorney in Mercer County

CELINA — Erin Minor has been named by the Mercer County Republican Party to fill a vacancy created with the recent resignation of county prosecuting attorney Matt Fox. Fox was elected on Nov. 8 as judge of the Mercer County Common Pleas Court and resigned as prosecutor to accept a position as a magistrate for the court until taking office.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
WIBC.com

South Bend Man Accused of Being Drug Kingpen in Ft. Wayne

FT WAYNE, Ind.–A man from South Bend is accused of being a drug kingpen in Ft. Wayne. Police believe Kwan Ware, 49, was responsible for bringing meth into Ft. Wayne and having it distributed out of an apartment. Police said in court documents that the operation had been going on for years.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend "Drug Kingpin" arrested in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WSBT) — Fort Wayne police have arrested a South Bend man after a months-long drug investigation. Investigators say 49-year-old Kwan Ware is the "kingpin" of a major narcotics ring. Officers searched his Fort Wayne apartment and found Meth, Marijuana, cocaine, and 900 fentanyl pills. Ware is...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Accused gas station killer found incompetent to stand trial, but more competency hearings scheduled

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man charged with the shooting deaths of two young men and the near-death of yet another was found incompetent in court Tuesday. Joseph Bossard, 33, appeared in Allen Superior Court with his attorney, Travis Friend, of the law firm, Haller & Colvin, after a competency evaluation was filed Nov. 7 by Dr. Stephen Ross, a forensic psychologist who has testified in many trials. The hearing was held Tuesday before Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent after being delayed because of a quarantine, according to court documents.
FORT WAYNE, IN
putnamsentinel.com

Area agencies react to spill

COLUMBUS GROVE/OTTAWA — A spill that stretched for miles north along State Routes 65 and 109 had emergency responders scrambling on Tuesday. According to representatives of the Putnam County EMA and the Ohio Department of Transportation, the spill of the as yet unidentified substance originated at the intersection of SR 65 and Sycamore Street in Columbus Grove shortly before 1 p.m.
COLUMBUS GROVE, OH
abc57.com

Statewide silver alert for missing 17-year-old from Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. --The Allan County Police Department are investigating the disappearance of Traysean Walker, a 17-year-old white male, standing at 6 feet 1 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a navy-blue robe, sky blue pants and orange crocs. Traysean was last seen...
FORT WAYNE, IN
thevillagereporter.com

Fulton County Grand Jury Hands Down 13 Indictments

On November 21, 2022, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Stacey L. Maness, age 36, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Receiving Stolen Property. On or about October 17, 2022, she...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

VIDEO: Mink seen near businesses in downtown Van Wert

VAN WERT, Ohio — Cellphone video posted to social media Sunday night shows a mink roaming downtown Van Wert as it passes by several businesses, including an Anytime Fitness and an now-closed Pet Valu. The person taking the video narrates the mink's movements satirically, suggesting the animal might be...
VAN WERT, OH

