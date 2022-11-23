Whyte vs Franklin undercard at OVO Arena, Wembley this Saturday November 26, shown live worldwide on DAZN. Fabio Wardley: “I always have self-belief in myself regardless of him I’m underdog or the favourite. That doesn’t matter to me. I know what I need to train for. I know what type of opposition I have in front of me, how prepared I need to be, how switched on I need to be from the first minute and first bell. All of those things are things that I’ve gone over 2, 3, 400 times in my head. I’ve just sat there and visualised what I need to do. Whether I’m favourite or not doesn’t matter. It doesn’t put any extra pressure on me. Even just me being here in these situations and on these big cards is a bonus. Like Nathan said, I come from white collar boxing. I first put on a pair of gloves maybe seven years ago now. For me to be in these situations there’s no pressure on me. I know I’ve trained hard, I know I’m fit, I know I’m ready and I know I’ve got the power to end the fight if I need to. I just need to go in there and do my job.”

2 DAYS AGO