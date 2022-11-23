Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Issues Violent Warning To WWE Hall Of Famer
WrestleCade shocked fans recently by announcing that Matt Hardy will wrestle fellow AEW star Jeff Jarrett. Hardy recently explained that the two men don't get along, and he admitted on the latest "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy" that "it was shocking to hear" when he was asked if he'd be open to the match.
realcombatmedia.com
CANELO SAYS HE ONLY WANTS TO FIGHT A REMATCH WITH DMITRY BIVOL AT 175
Canelo clarifies about rematch with Bivol: “Same weight, that’s it”. San Diego, CA (November 24th, 2022)– Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez wants the rematch with Dmitry Bivol to be at the same weight class as the first meeting: 175 pounds and not at 168 as has been rumored.
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis asks Floyd Mayweather for “termination papers”
By Craig Daly: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis sent a Tweet out Floyd Mayweather Jr, the owner of Mayweather Promotions, on Wednesday, asking him when he will be sending him his “termination papers.”. It’s unclear why Mayweather Promotions would need to send Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) his termination...
Boxing Scene
Roy Jones Feels There Was Miscommunication Between Joshua and Garcia in Usyk Loss
Former four division world champion Roy Jones Jr. believes there was miscommunication between Anthony Joshua and his corner, when the British star collided with Oleksandr Usyk in their August rematch. Joshua had been trained for nearly his entire career by Robert McCracken. To prepare for the rematch with Usyk, Joshua...
BoxingNews24.com
Terence Crawford says Errol Spence fight will happen next year if at all
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford says that if he and Errol Dpence Jr are going to fight, it will happen next year. With that said, if Crawford’s next fight against David Avanesyan doesn’t do well on BLK pay-per-view on December 10th in terms of bringing in a lot of buys, it’s fair to say that he can permanently forget about a fight against Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) in the future.
MMA Fighting
Larissa Pacheco vs. Kayla Harrison full fight video highlights
Watch Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco full fight video highlights from the main card of the PFL World Championship 2022 card, courtesy of the PFL and other outlets. PFL World Championship 2022 took place Nov. 25 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Two-time lightweight champion Kayla Harrison took on fellow finalist Larissa Pacheco in the third meeting for the pairing in the main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view — a main card that served as the promotion’s first on pay-per-view.
bodyslam.net
After Attacking Rey Mysterio In His Home, Rhea Ripley Mocks The Mysterio Family
Dominik and Rhea Ripley ruined Thanksgiving for the Mysterios by attacking Rey Mysterio in his home. The brutal beatdown made its way to social media via WWE’s official Twitter account. The 2/4 of Judgment Day destroyed Rey Mysterio’s already-injured ankle, leaving him in unbearable agony. Rhea Ripley took to...
MMA Fighting
Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington announce pregnancy, Torres puts fighting on hold
Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington, two perennial UFC contenders, are embarking on a new journey. The fighters announced Thursday on social media that Torres is pregnant with their first child, with an anticipated arrival date in June. MMA Fighting confirmed the news with Torres. See their Instagram announcements here:. “We...
nodq.com
Storyline update on Rey Mysterio vs. his son Dominik
As previously noted, Rey Mysterio officially moved to the WWE Smackdown brand on October 14th 2022 after reaching his “breaking point” from the situation with his son Dominik. Even though Rey and Dominik are on separate brands, the storyline between father and son is continuing. On Thanksgiving night,...
BoxingNews24.com
Wardley And Gorman Face Off Ahead Of British Title Clash On DAZN
Whyte vs Franklin undercard at OVO Arena, Wembley this Saturday November 26, shown live worldwide on DAZN. Fabio Wardley: “I always have self-belief in myself regardless of him I’m underdog or the favourite. That doesn’t matter to me. I know what I need to train for. I know what type of opposition I have in front of me, how prepared I need to be, how switched on I need to be from the first minute and first bell. All of those things are things that I’ve gone over 2, 3, 400 times in my head. I’ve just sat there and visualised what I need to do. Whether I’m favourite or not doesn’t matter. It doesn’t put any extra pressure on me. Even just me being here in these situations and on these big cards is a bonus. Like Nathan said, I come from white collar boxing. I first put on a pair of gloves maybe seven years ago now. For me to be in these situations there’s no pressure on me. I know I’ve trained hard, I know I’m fit, I know I’m ready and I know I’ve got the power to end the fight if I need to. I just need to go in there and do my job.”
Boxing Scene
Giving Thanks For in Boxing in 2022
Boxing has had a hell of a year in 2022 even with what didn’t happen. No, we aren’t getting Errol Spence-Terence Crawford this year and maybe not ever. Tank Davis-Ryan Garcia will happen in 2023 if interim opponents don’t derail it. Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua in December never felt realistic.
2022 PFL Championships weigh-in results: Kayla Harrison, 11 other finalists hit marks
All six of the 2022 PFL Championships matchups are set to go off without a hitch after all 12 finalists made weight Friday in New York. Among those to weigh in were headliner Kayla Harrison and Larissa Pacheco, who meet in a women’s lightweight title fight. Two-time PFL champion Harrison stepped on the scale at 154.4 pounds, while Pacheco registered 154.2.
Boxing Scene
David Benavidez: “This Fight Is 100% Personal With Plant, Gonna Put A Beating On Him Worse Than Canelo"
Just the mere mention of Caleb Plant would often leave David Benavidez apoplectic. For years on end, the two former super middleweight champions took countless verbal jabs at one another as a showdown between them grew more and more likely. While it may have taken a bit longer than he wanted, Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) clutched his fist in triumph as the two have reportedly signed a deal to square off in the first quarter of the 2023 calendar.
Boxing Scene
Canelo: I Wasn't 100% in Bivol Fight, He Can't Give Anything More - I Can!
Mexican superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez has clarified that he wants the rematch with Dmitry Bivol to take place in the same division as their first encounter - the light heavyweight limit of 175-pounds. Back in May, Bivol outboxed Canelo over twelve rounds to secure a dominant twelve round...
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman Suffers First Loss Since WWE Return, SmackDown World Cup Finals Set
In an upset of monstrous proportions, Braun Strowman suffered a pinfall loss to Ricochet in the semi-final of the "SmackDown" World Cup on Friday's show, his first defeat since returning to WWE in September. As a result, Ricochet advanced to the final of the tourney, where he will wrestle Santos Escobar, who defeated Butch in the other semi-final bout earlier in the show.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Needs Career-Threatening Surgery
AEW star Dustin Rhodes has revealed that he needs surgery that might be career-threatening. Dustin Rhodes has recently contemplated how much time he has left as an in-ring performer. During an appearance on ‘Talk is Jericho’, Dustin Rhodes opened up about his wrestling future, noting that he wants to step...
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor is hoping a USADA loophole allows him to book a fight in February 2023
Conor McGregor went on a proper Twitter bender late Wednesday night, calling out Khabib Nurmagomedov, his cousins, Joe Rogan, doubters, and the world in general. His latest rant at Khabib seemed inspired by a recent interview where the Dagestani stole McGregor’s “We’re not here to take part, we’re here to take over” catchphrase. “The Notorious” immediately went low, repeatedly referencing Khabib’s father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who died in July 2020 due to complications from COVID.
Boxing Scene
Dillian Whyte A Little Lighter For Jermaine Franklin Fight Than When He Fought Fury
Both Dillian Whyte and Jermaine Franklin wore football shirts of their respective national teams Friday only a few hours before England will face the United States in Qatar, as they weighed in for Saturday’s big heavyweight fight at OVO Arena Wembley in London. Whyte wore an England shirt and...
BoxingNews24.com
Bill Haney tells Teofimo Lopez Sr he wants to set up Devin vs. Teo fight
By Dan Ambrose: Devin Haney’s father/trainer, Bill Haney, posted a video clip on social media, leaving a voicemail message to Teofimo Lopez Sr, saying he wants to set up a Devin-Teofimo Jr fight, provided that both fighters win their next matches. Bill said if Teofimo Sr doesn’t contact him...
BoxingNews24.com
Who Was the best at 168 Calzaghe or Alvarez?
By Ken Hissner: In comparing former WBO, WBC, and WBA World Super Middleweight champion Joe “Pride of Wales” Calzaghe and current WBO, WBA, WBC, and IBF World Super Middleweight champion Mexico’s Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, who was the best at 168?. Calzaghe was trained by his...
