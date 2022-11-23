Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit News
Elon Musk says he would support Ron DeSantis in 2024
Billionaire Twitter owner Elon Musk said he would back Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) if he runs for president in 2024. Tweeting into the night on Friday, Musk described DeSantis as a "sensible and centrist" choice. He said he had been a "significant supporter" of the Obama administration and "reluctantly"...
Detroit News
Purnell: Why data privacy laws are bad news for consumers | Opinion
With the increasing digitization of everything from social interaction to shopping to maps and our real-time locations, there are growing calls to regulate technology companies and pass privacy laws mandating how data can be collected. But private data collection during our use of products and everyday services can be done in a way that doesn’t violate consumers’ rights. A willing exchange of goods and services is one of the core forces driving free markets, including today’s technology and demand for personal data.
Comments / 0