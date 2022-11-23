Read full article on original website
France 24
France's answer on abortion: Should constitution include a woman's right to choose?
Who would have thought that a Supreme Court ruling in the United States could trigger a constitutional amendment in France? After all, there is zero threat here to a woman's right to terminate a pregnancy, a right that has been on the books since 1975. Earlier this month we saw blowback in the US to that June decision by the high bench in Washington, with midterm election results pointing to record mobilisation by young people. For them, women's rights were on the ballot.
France 24
Tributes for migrants as France admits it should have prevented Channel tragedy
Tributes and demonstrations took place in France on Thursday for the 27 migrants who died exactly a year ago in a Channel boat disaster that France's interior minister admitted should have been prevented. Several boats packed with rescuers and local elected figures took to sea off the coast of Dunkirk...
France 24
French lawmakers to vote on bullfighting ban
Though public opinion is in favour of outlawing the practice, the bill is expected to be rejected by a majority of lawmakers who are wary about stirring up the bullfighting heartlands in the south of the country. There is also a chance that the legislation, proposed by a vegan left-wing...
France 24
French bid to ban bullfighting dropped amid 'obstruction' in parliament
A bid to ban bullfighting in France was abandoned on Thursday after a bill that would have made the blood sport illegal was withdrawn by the campaigning left-wing lawmaker behind it. Aymeric Caron from the left-wing party La France insoumise (France Unbowed) blamed "obstruction" from fellow lawmakers who filed more...
France 24
Ukraine accuses Kremlin of using same 'genocidal' tactics from Soviet-era famine
Ukraine accused Russia on Saturday of using the same "genocidal" tactics that it used against it in the 1930s under Josef Stalin as Kyiv commemorated a Soviet-era famine that left millions of Ukrainians dead during the winter of 1932-33. Read our blog to see how the day's events unfolded. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia
“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. It was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts to persuade global audiences that Beijing had no idea what was coming. But it was a better reflection of Chinese foreign policy thinking than either playing innocent or repeating ad nauseam that the invasion of Ukraine was the responsibility of the United States and NATO pushing a big power against the...
France 24
French prosecutor's probe of McKinsey widened to cover role in Macron's election campaigns
France's financial prosecutor has opened a probe into suspected favouritism and alleged illegal financing of President Emmanuel Macron's 2017 campaign, in connection with contracts with McKinsey, Le Parisien newspaper said on Thursday. The prosecutor's office confirmed it had widened an existing probe into alleged tax fraud by consultancy group McKinsey's...
France 24
M23 rebels say Rwanda-DR Congo ceasefire deal does not affect them
Demonstrators march in eastern DR Congo, a day after regional leaders agreed a deal to end months of attacks by rebels. Protesters say the agreement does not address Rwanda's alleged backing of the M23 rebels. Meanwhile, the rebels themselves are saying the deal does not concern them. Also, an Algerian...
France 24
UN rights council condemns Iran crackdown, orders international probe
The United Nations Human Rights Council on Thursday condemned Iran's repression of peaceful demonstrators following the death of Mahsa Amini, and voted to create a high-level investigation into the deadly crackdown. With 25 votes in favour, six opposed and 16 countries abstaining, the UN's highest rights body agreed to create...
France 24
Live: Russia and Ukraine each free 50 POWs in latest prisoner swap
Moscow and Kyiv carried out the latest in a series of prisoner of war exchanges on Thursday, with both sides handing over 50 POWs. It took place as Ukrainian energy workers raced to restore power after Russian missile strikes destroyed energy infrastructure across the country, leaving millions without power. US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield has accused Moscow of “weaponising winter” and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for urgent UN action against the Russian “formula of terror”. Follow FRANCE 24's live coverage of the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
France 24
Anti-LGBT law in Russia: 'Leaders want to construct a united conservative base'
Russian MPs this week updated, and expanded, an anti-LGBT law – the latest in a series of measures aiming to highlight "traditional" family values. Against a backdrop of conflict in Ukraine, Russian political and religious leaders are ramping up an internal identity war. Russian MPs on Thursday voted to...
France 24
'Vladimir, answer us': Russian soldier mothers challenge Putin
Anger and concern have built across Russia since September, when the Kremlin announced that hundreds of thousands of well-trained and well-equipped men would be conscripted and sent to the battlefield to bolster Moscow's struggling campaign in Ukraine. But chaos ensued, with widespread reports of exempted men -- the elderly or...
France 24
EU ministers endorse new migrant plan after France-Italy tensions
European interior ministers welcomed Friday an EU plan to better coordinate the handling of migrant arrivals, after a furious row over a refugee rescue boat erupted between Italy and France. France has accused Italy of failing to respect the law of the sea by turning away the NGO vessel earlier...
France 24
Ukraine in the dark, Kurdistan cornered, World Cup politics, Zero Covid in China
A Russia in retreat on the battlefield the lights out on Ukraine. The hardship comes the same week that the capital got its first snowfall of the season. Kyiv residents lining up for water in near-freezing temperatures. Residents wonder if Moscow intends to turn Kherson into another Mariupol. Vladimir Putin had mostly gone quiet since the retreat from Kherson. But he waded back into it this Friday when he welcomed a sample of mothers and wives of soldiers ahead of the Russian's Mother's Day.
France 24
Colombian cyclists suspected of doping: The battle to stay clean
Since 2016, Colombian cyclists have topped the podiums in the French, Spanish and Italian tours. Yet these successes hide a dark secret: a doping problem. Along with Costa Rica and Italy, Colombia has the highest number of cyclists sanctioned for taking performance-enhancing drugs. The Colombian anti-doping agency is trying to track down and test potential cheaters, with some 30 doctors spread across the country. But their mission is far from easy, as our team in Colombia reports.
France 24
Azerbaijan says no to Armenian peace talks if Macron present
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said Friday he would not meet the prime minister of arch-foe Armenia as planned in Brussels next month because Yerevan demanded French leader Emmanuel Macron mediate. Azerbaijan accuses France of backing Armenia in the two countries' decades-long conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Aliyev said...
France 24
Venezuela's Maduro, opposition sign 'social protection' agreeement
The government of Nicolas Maduro and the Venezuelan opposition broke a political stalemate Saturday with a broad social accord, and the US government responded by allowing a major US oil company to resume operations in Venezuela. The breakthrough signaled a potential easing of a grinding economic and political crisis in...
France 24
France face biggest group stage challenge against a solid Denmark
France and Denmark go into their match on Saturday as Group D’s clear favourites for winners and runners-up, respectively. Les Bleus will be full of confidence after smashing Australia 4-1 in their opening match just after Denmark drew against Tunisia – but France will have little cause for complacency after Denmark’s sparkling run over the past year and a half.
France 24
Faced with threat from mainland China, Taiwan holds its breath
After decades of threats from mainland China, tensions over Taiwan are arguably higher than at any time since 1949. As Chinese President Xi Jinping considers the use of force to invade the island and steps up military preparations, the threat of war hangs over 23 million Taiwanese citizens. FRANCE 24's team went to Taiwan to experience first-hand how people are coping. They met citizens tempted by independence, young politicians on the campaign trail and billionaire warmonger Robert Tsao, who is spending his fortune on preparing the defence of Taiwan.
France 24
Cardinal on trial taped call with Pope Francis
The existence of the recording, made in July 2021, just days before the trial of Cardinal Angelo Becciu began, emerged at a hearing on Thursday and a transcript was later published by Italian media. Becciu, once a close advisor to Pope Francis, was removed from office and stripped of his...
