Related
BBC
Australia: Python bites and drags five-year-old into pool
A five-year-old Australian boy has survived being bitten, constricted and dragged into a swimming pool by a python about three times his size. Beau Blake was enjoying a swim at home when the 3m long (10ft) reptile struck, his father told a local radio station. The pair - still entangled...
Can Indie Musicians Afford to Keep Their Shows on the Road?
The COVID-19 pandemic was so bad for RN Entertainment, a company that rents RVs to touring musicians, that its owner broke his office lease and moved his entire fleet to his house.“My wife was going crazy,” says Steve Yarborough, who lives on a 20-acre property in Lebanon, Tennessee. “Our beautiful manicured lawn turned into a bus field. I remodeled my chicken coup into an office and just ran everything out of my backyard.”But that was then. By the end of 2021, the vaccines were appearing to work and COVID fatigue set in hard. And musicians got antsy. At a time...
Qatar reviewing London investments after TfL bans its adverts – report
Ban linked to World Cup hosts’ human rights record taken as message ‘Qatari business not welcome in London’, source tells FT
BBC
Nurses strike: Nurses sleep in cars as they cannot afford fuel
Some nurses are sleeping in their cars because they cannot afford the fuel to get home, according to a nursing union representative. Sandy Harding, the RCN's associate director of nursing, said nurses felt "burnt out" and that current staffing levels were "unsafe". The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are asking...
BBC
1922: The lasting legacy of Irish Civil War executions
In October 1921 a young Irish independence leader posed for photos on his wedding day with his bride and his best man. Just over a year later, in December 1922, Kevin O'Higgins signed the execution order that condemned his best man to death. Rory O'Connor was executed by firing squad.
BBC
Train strikes: Drivers walk out in pay row
Rail travel is being disrupted this weekend with train drivers at 11 companies walking out as part of a long-running pay row. The strike by the Aslef union is affecting people travelling to Christmas markets and major sporting events. Passengers are being advised to check before they travel. However, strike...
Lionel Messi and Argentina look to revive World Cup campaign
All eyes will be on Lionel Messi and his Argentina side on Saturday as they look turn around a dreadful start to the World Cup.
France 24
EU ministers endorse new migrant plan after France-Italy tensions
European interior ministers welcomed Friday an EU plan to better coordinate the handling of migrant arrivals, after a furious row over a refugee rescue boat erupted between Italy and France. France has accused Italy of failing to respect the law of the sea by turning away the NGO vessel earlier...
Cost-of-living crisis casts shadow over Europe's Black Friday
LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Europe's retailers are hoping Black Friday discount day will get shoppers spending, though it is taking place against a backdrop of a worsening cost-of-living crisis and the distraction of the soccer World Cup.
‘He makes us so happy’: Victorian town gets behind its teenage World Cup Socceroo Garang Kuol
Aunt says South Sudanese community in Shepparton couldn’t be prouder of player who has loved playing football since kindergarten
CNBC
Foreign students to reportedly be barred from UK unless studying at top universities
LONDON — Foreign students wanting to study in Britain may be turned away unless they have secured a place at a "top university," according to a report by The Times newspaper. Ministers were allegedly discussing how to reduce flows to the U.K. after record levels of net migration were...
BBC
Rhys Carre: Turnbull questions Cardiff prop's Wales omission
Prop Rhys Carre's absence from Wales' autumn squad has been questioned by his Cardiff team-mate Josh Turnbull. Carre and Turnbull are currently in South Africa on United Rugby Championship duty. Wales coach Wayne Pivac questioned Carre's fitness when explaining his autumn omission. Wales aim to recover from defeat by Georgia...
BBC
World Cup 2022: England boss Gareth Southgate 'happy' but criticised over lack of creativity
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Manager Gareth Southgate praised England's mentality after Friday's goalless draw...
South Africa pick up cudgel and rapier to bury England | Andy Bull
There was no thrilling Twickenham comeback this time as savvy Springboks come out on top in attritional battle
Cricket flourishes among Qatar World Cup migrant laborers
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — As dawn broke Friday in Qatar, the laborers who built this energy-rich country’s World Cup soccer stadiums, roads and subway filled empty stretches of asphalt and sandlots to play the sport closest to their hearts — cricket. The sport that spread across the...
One to watch: Solar Corona
The Portuguese space-rockers roll out a fresh lineup on a tightly focused new album with a wild edge
BBC
World Cup 2022: Netherlands v Ecuador - Dutch boss Louis van Gaal says no protest planned
The Netherlands will not mirror Germany's protest at the World Cup when they play Ecuador on Friday, says manager Louis van Gaal. Germany's players covered their mouths before their game against Japan to show that "Fifa is silencing" teams, according to their coach Hansi Flick. The gesture followed Fifa threatening...
BBC
Charles V: French scientists decode 500-year-old letter
A coded letter signed in 1547 by the most powerful ruler in Europe has been cracked by French scientists, revealing that he lived in fear of an assassination attempt by an Italian mercenary. Sent by the Holy Roman Emperor Charles V to his ambassador at the French royal court -...
BBC
Jyoti Bhatt: The photographer who preserved rural Indian life
Jyoti Bhatt was among the early students of one of the first art schools set up after India's Independence in 1947. Born in the western state of Gujarat in 1934, Bhatt documented rural Indian culture and captured the traditional ways of life and craftsmanship that are at risk of vanishing.
BBC
Northern Ireland Protocol: Poots denies letter tried to dilute bill
The former Stormont agriculture minister Edwin Poots has dismissed a report that he tried to dilute the Northern Ireland Protocol bill. The ex-DUP leader responded to a Financial Times article which suggested he wrote to the government to argue Northern Ireland's farmers would be better off under the protocol. The...
