71-year-old man killed in Brighton Park hit-and-run

CHICAGO — A man was killed in a hit-and-run Wednesday morning on the Southwest Side.

Just after 6:40 a.m., police said a 71-year-old man was found unresponsive in the street.

The man appeared to have been struck by an unknown vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

On Wednesday evening, police said they are looking for a red or maroon, late 1990s or early 200s pickup truck with an extended cab.

A neighbor told WGN the man was a good friend and they spoke often.

The neighbor said he was a hard worker, kind and caring man who always looked out for his neighbors, friends and family “who loved him deeply.”

The man just returned back to work not long ago after surgery.

The driver is not in custody and no further information is available at this time. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com or call the Chicago Police Department Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.

