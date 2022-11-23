Creation of the Office of the Conflict Defender is big news in Belmont. County leadership will be working hard today as they propose, discuss, and vote on fifty one resolutions before the full boad today. The full list of those resolutions(posted below,) reveals lots of normal business before the board: Appointments, contracts, memoradums of understanding, budget amendments, and accepting insurance payments. At the top of the list is a resolution to create an entire new office in Allegany County, The Office of the Conflict Defender. Read our previous reporting on the new county office:

ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO