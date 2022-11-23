Read full article on original website
Related
yourdailylocal.com
Agreement Reached to Renovate Exterior of Courthouse
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren County Commissioners have a plan in place to renovate the exterior of the courthouse. An agreement with Larson Karle Architechs was approved during Wednesday’s meeting, with commissioner Jeff Eggleston saying that the firm would essentially act as project manager, as well as develop requests for proposals.
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County Legislature meets today, over fifty resolutions on the agenda
Creation of the Office of the Conflict Defender is big news in Belmont. County leadership will be working hard today as they propose, discuss, and vote on fifty one resolutions before the full boad today. The full list of those resolutions(posted below,) reveals lots of normal business before the board: Appointments, contracts, memoradums of understanding, budget amendments, and accepting insurance payments. At the top of the list is a resolution to create an entire new office in Allegany County, The Office of the Conflict Defender. Read our previous reporting on the new county office:
wesb.com
Keystone WISP Shutting Down
A local wireless internet service provider is shutting down its service in Bradford. On Monday, Keystone WISP announced that they were relocating their tower in downtown Bradford. Then, Thursday morning the company posted to Facebook that they were shutting down their main Downtown tower. Customers will not be charged for...
wellsvillesun.com
NY Landquest: Cape Cod home is move-in ready in Cuba NY, view slideshow
House with 2 Garages in Cuba NY. Don’t miss out on this charming cape cod that is move-in ready! This beautiful 2 bedroom home is on a spacious corner lot and is in a country-like setting in a quiet area. The lot size is 0.62 acres. Recently remodeled kitchen-dining room combo includes a double oven, hardwood floors, hickory cabinets, and a cooktop that is only a few months old. A concrete driveway leads to the 2 car garage with an additional 20 x 24 garage with electric. The lot has a large yard with well-maintained landscaping and a gazebo.
wesb.com
UAHS Focuses on Patient Experience
Upper Allegheny Health System (UAHS) parent company of Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC) and Olean General Hospital (OGH) continues to focus on the patient experience as a top priority. Giving Tuesday which is held on Tuesday, November 29 is the perfect time to help contribute to a cause that will have an enormous impact on the community.
Scammer requesting gift cards was not an actual customer service rep
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A McKean County woman is out $700 after falling for a common gift-card scam. At about 1 p.m. on Nov. 15, the Pennsylvania State Police received a call from a gift-card scam victim. The 57-year-old Eldred woman reportedly was contacted by someone claiming to be an Amazon customer service agent. The alleged scammer […]
What’s the Most Snow New York State Has Received in 24 Hours?
- As of November 2022, it appears Orchard Park, NY has shattered this record with at least 70' inches in 24 hours. - According to My Radar, Orchard Park, NY saw 66 inches of snow in 24 hours, breaking the old record. The Original Story. We've endured some major snowstorms...
$50K Powerball ticket sold in Wyoming County
Powerball drawings take place on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 11 p.m.
2022 Holiday parades and events in the Twin Tiers
(WETM) — With the holiday season taking off, towns, boroughs, and cities across the region are gearing up for their own holiday events for everyone to see. This year we are seeing the return of some of the best holiday parades in the Twin Tiers, after coming back from being canceled by COVID-19. Below is […]
NewsChannel 36
Seven Children in Steuben County Adopted
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - Seven children will be joining new families ahead of the holiday season. According to the Steuben County's Department of Social Services, seven children joined four families on national adoption day last Friday. The department says a total of nineteen children have found new families in 20-22...
Dangers of snow piles
Huge mounds of all that lake effect snow that fell in the south towns is being brought to the Erie Community South Campus in Orchard Park.
Winning ticket worth $50K sold in Village of Arcade
According to New York Lottery officials, the ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball.
96.1 The Breeze
Massive Flooding Possible This Weekend Across New York
It looks like another major weather event could impact New York State Thanksgiving weekend. Parts of the state saw historic snowfall over several days last weekend and now it looks like warmer weather and another storm front coming through could lead to massive flooding issues across the state. First, let's...
WKBW-TV
As feet of snow fell, the Warehouse restaurant in Hamburg fed stranded travelers
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New Yorkers showed their "Buffalo Strong" spirit during the massive lake-effect snow storm last week - and one restaurant went above and beyond to feed stranded travelers and make sure everyone stayed warm. The owners of The Original Warehouse on Milestrip Road in Hamburg...
wellsvillesun.com
Regional Police Activity
Two separate cases of abandonment of animals in Allegany County. After investigating an animal complaint in the Town of Scio, state police arrested a male, 28, of Belmont. He was charged with two counts each of abandonment of animals and neglect of impounded animals. Court action is pending.*. A complaint...
wesb.com
Two Victims of Identity Theft
Two McKean County residents have been victims of identity theft. State Troopers report that a Mt. Jewett woman had a fraudulent unemployment claim opened in her name, and a Smethport woman had her identity used to redirect unemployment benefits to an unknown party. The investigations are ongoing.
wesb.com
Eldred Woman Victim of Phone Scam
An Eldred woman has been a victim of a phone scam. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the woman was contacted by a person who said a new Amazon account had been created in here name, and the only way to prevent it was to purchase $700 in Microsoft Xbox gift cards, which she provided to the scammer.
wesb.com
Allegany EMS Respond to Accidental Gunshot
Allegany EMS was dispatched for the victim of a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon. At 2pm, emergency services were called to a residence on Smith Hollow Road for a man with an accidental gunshot wound to the chest. Air medical was requested.
wesb.com
Bradford Man Charged with DWAI in Carrollton
A Bradford man was charged after a traffic incident in Carrollton Thursday. New York State Police charged 27-year-old Lenny A Pena with operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs. He was released to a third party and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
NewsChannel 36
Steuben County Man Arrested Following Investigation of Reported Larceny
ARKPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - A Steuben county man was arrested following an investigation of a reported larceny. According to the Steuben County Sheriff's Office, 51 year old Erik Briggs of Arkport allegedly stole three thousand dollars worth of property. Police also say that Briggs allegedly caused a false entry to be made in a business record to benefit himself.
Comments / 0