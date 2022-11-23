ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eldred, PA

Comments / 0

Related
yourdailylocal.com

Agreement Reached to Renovate Exterior of Courthouse

WARREN, Pa. – The Warren County Commissioners have a plan in place to renovate the exterior of the courthouse. An agreement with Larson Karle Architechs was approved during Wednesday’s meeting, with commissioner Jeff Eggleston saying that the firm would essentially act as project manager, as well as develop requests for proposals.
WARREN, PA
wellsvillesun.com

Allegany County Legislature meets today, over fifty resolutions on the agenda

Creation of the Office of the Conflict Defender is big news in Belmont. County leadership will be working hard today as they propose, discuss, and vote on fifty one resolutions before the full boad today. The full list of those resolutions(posted below,) reveals lots of normal business before the board: Appointments, contracts, memoradums of understanding, budget amendments, and accepting insurance payments. At the top of the list is a resolution to create an entire new office in Allegany County, The Office of the Conflict Defender. Read our previous reporting on the new county office:
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Keystone WISP Shutting Down

A local wireless internet service provider is shutting down its service in Bradford. On Monday, Keystone WISP announced that they were relocating their tower in downtown Bradford. Then, Thursday morning the company posted to Facebook that they were shutting down their main Downtown tower. Customers will not be charged for...
BRADFORD, PA
wellsvillesun.com

NY Landquest: Cape Cod home is move-in ready in Cuba NY, view slideshow

House with 2 Garages in Cuba NY. Don’t miss out on this charming cape cod that is move-in ready! This beautiful 2 bedroom home is on a spacious corner lot and is in a country-like setting in a quiet area. The lot size is 0.62 acres. Recently remodeled kitchen-dining room combo includes a double oven, hardwood floors, hickory cabinets, and a cooktop that is only a few months old. A concrete driveway leads to the 2 car garage with an additional 20 x 24 garage with electric. The lot has a large yard with well-maintained landscaping and a gazebo.
CUBA, NY
wesb.com

UAHS Focuses on Patient Experience

Upper Allegheny Health System (UAHS) parent company of Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC) and Olean General Hospital (OGH) continues to focus on the patient experience as a top priority. Giving Tuesday which is held on Tuesday, November 29 is the perfect time to help contribute to a cause that will have an enormous impact on the community.
BRADFORD, PA
WETM 18 News

2022 Holiday parades and events in the Twin Tiers

(WETM) — With the holiday season taking off, towns, boroughs, and cities across the region are gearing up for their own holiday events for everyone to see. This year we are seeing the return of some of the best holiday parades in the Twin Tiers, after coming back from being canceled by COVID-19. Below is […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Seven Children in Steuben County Adopted

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - Seven children will be joining new families ahead of the holiday season. According to the Steuben County's Department of Social Services, seven children joined four families on national adoption day last Friday. The department says a total of nineteen children have found new families in 20-22...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Massive Flooding Possible This Weekend Across New York

It looks like another major weather event could impact New York State Thanksgiving weekend. Parts of the state saw historic snowfall over several days last weekend and now it looks like warmer weather and another storm front coming through could lead to massive flooding issues across the state. First, let's...
ORCHARD PARK, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Regional Police Activity

Two separate cases of abandonment of animals in Allegany County. After investigating an animal complaint in the Town of Scio, state police arrested a male, 28, of Belmont. He was charged with two counts each of abandonment of animals and neglect of impounded animals. Court action is pending.*. A complaint...
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Two Victims of Identity Theft

Two McKean County residents have been victims of identity theft. State Troopers report that a Mt. Jewett woman had a fraudulent unemployment claim opened in her name, and a Smethport woman had her identity used to redirect unemployment benefits to an unknown party. The investigations are ongoing.
wesb.com

Eldred Woman Victim of Phone Scam

An Eldred woman has been a victim of a phone scam. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the woman was contacted by a person who said a new Amazon account had been created in here name, and the only way to prevent it was to purchase $700 in Microsoft Xbox gift cards, which she provided to the scammer.
ELDRED, PA
wesb.com

Allegany EMS Respond to Accidental Gunshot

Allegany EMS was dispatched for the victim of a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon. At 2pm, emergency services were called to a residence on Smith Hollow Road for a man with an accidental gunshot wound to the chest. Air medical was requested.
ALLEGANY, NY
wesb.com

Bradford Man Charged with DWAI in Carrollton

A Bradford man was charged after a traffic incident in Carrollton Thursday. New York State Police charged 27-year-old Lenny A Pena with operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs. He was released to a third party and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
BRADFORD, PA
NewsChannel 36

Steuben County Man Arrested Following Investigation of Reported Larceny

ARKPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - A Steuben county man was arrested following an investigation of a reported larceny. According to the Steuben County Sheriff's Office, 51 year old Erik Briggs of Arkport allegedly stole three thousand dollars worth of property. Police also say that Briggs allegedly caused a false entry to be made in a business record to benefit himself.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy