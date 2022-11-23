The Christians of The Month students for November at St. Jerome Regional School in Tamaqua were recently named. They include Mattea Sanfilippo, preschool; Gunnar Navratil, kindergarten blue; Asher Turner, kindergarten gold; Lucas Brennan, first grade blue; Olivia Woodring, first grade gold; Addison Strohl, second grade gold; Lana Fenkner, second grade blue; Blaise Kopp, third grade gold; Janna Varner, third grade blue; Vitaliy Chepelskyy, fourth grade; Lillyanna Zeiders, fifth grade, missing from photo; Nora Nothstein, sixth grade; Noah McGinley, seventh grade; Sage Kopp, eighth grade. The Christian of the Month Award recognizes students who display good character on a consistent basis and serve as student role models throughout the month. Students are nominated by their teachers based on the six pillars of character: trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring, and citizenship. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.

