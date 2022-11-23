Read full article on original website
Times News
Newsweek honors NCC online classes
Northampton Community College has been named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Top Online Colleges 2023. The college was ranked 54th out of 200 highly rated colleges and universities across the United States. The list highlights the nation’s top colleges with online degrees based on a survey of more...
Times News
St. Jerome Regional November Christians of the Month
The Christians of The Month students for November at St. Jerome Regional School in Tamaqua were recently named. They include Mattea Sanfilippo, preschool; Gunnar Navratil, kindergarten blue; Asher Turner, kindergarten gold; Lucas Brennan, first grade blue; Olivia Woodring, first grade gold; Addison Strohl, second grade gold; Lana Fenkner, second grade blue; Blaise Kopp, third grade gold; Janna Varner, third grade blue; Vitaliy Chepelskyy, fourth grade; Lillyanna Zeiders, fifth grade, missing from photo; Nora Nothstein, sixth grade; Noah McGinley, seventh grade; Sage Kopp, eighth grade. The Christian of the Month Award recognizes students who display good character on a consistent basis and serve as student role models throughout the month. Students are nominated by their teachers based on the six pillars of character: trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring, and citizenship. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Times News
Volunteer has passion for cats, art
He combines her zeal for the arts with her passion for cats. As a volunteer, Amanda Zellers heads the fundraising initiatives and serves as vice president for the Palmerton Cat Project. In her spare time, Zellers uses her artistic flair to brighten the windows of local businesses to reflect the...
