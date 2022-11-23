Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Related
Times News
Tamaqua library hosts Christmas book sale, Polar Express party
The Tamaqua Public Library is having a Christmas book sale beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. The library is at 30 S. Railroad St., Tamaqua. Also, the library will have its Polar Express Christmas party at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19 at the library. Wear your cozy pajamas and...
Times News
Area Christmas festivities start this weekend
• Lansford Alive and the American Fire Co. #1 of Lansford hosting annual Santa parade and tree lighting in Kennedy Park today. The event begins with a parade through town, beginning at 4:30 p.m. The tree lighting at Kennedy Park will begin around 5 p.m., with Mayor Hugh Vrablic as...
Times News
Tamaqua finalizes preparations for annual Christmas festival
A number of activities are on tap for the Annual Tamaqua Spirit of Christmas Festival. The multi-day event will get underway Dec. 1 with a Mistletoe Reception at the Tamaqua Community Arts Center. The event will feature “A Taste of Tamaqua” with area restaurants and food establishments providing refreshments. The fee to attend includes two drink tickets. Christmas music will be played.
Times News
Little Miss Spirit of Christmas named in Tamaqua
Madison Greene was named the 2022 Little Miss Spirit of Christmas. A third grade student at St. Jerome Regional School in Hometown, she received the most votes during a balloting period held from Hope & Coffee in Tamaqua and online. Contestants in third to fifth grades at local schools submitted...
Times News
2022 Holiday events
• The Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will be held by the Greater Northern Lehigh Chamber of Commerce from 5 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 2 at Memorial Park in Slatington. • Nesquehoning Christmas Tree Lighting, 6 p.m. on Dec. 2 at the tree along West Catawissa Street across from Turkey Hill. Everyone is invited to attend. Following the lighting, Meed’s church will hold caroling and refreshments.
Times News
Nonprofit presents lights at the lake
Raising the House, a nonprofit based in Palmerton, is hosting its second annual Lights at the Lake drive-through holiday display. Visitors can enjoy holiday and winter-themed light displays throughout Mauch Chunk Lake Park in Jim Thorpe. Not only will the mile long drive-through be even brighter this year, but new...
Times News
Nonprofit wish list
During the holiday season we are listing needs and wishes of local nonprofit organizations. To be listed here, send details to tneditor@tnonline.com. • The Palmerton Cat Project is a nonprofit that services the Palmerton Area School District. They specialize in TNR (trap neuter release) in local colonies to keep down the cat population and do also see a lot of kittens come through our foster program. By nature kittens are mischievous and energetic so toys are a very important donation that often gets overlooked.
Times News
Tamaqua hair salon celebrates 20 years
Mary Burrell is celebrating 20 years of making people look their best from her salon, Mary’s Hair Designs in Tamaqua. “I just like the people. You get to know them over the years. It’s almost like they are all part of the family,” said Burrell, of Lansford.
Times News
Volunteer has passion for cats, art
He combines her zeal for the arts with her passion for cats. As a volunteer, Amanda Zellers heads the fundraising initiatives and serves as vice president for the Palmerton Cat Project. In her spare time, Zellers uses her artistic flair to brighten the windows of local businesses to reflect the...
Times News
Mental health the focus of annual 5K turkey trot
As a health and physical education teacher at a Lancaster County middle school, Cera Gaston’s curriculum puts a large focus on the mental well-being of her students. On Thursday morning, Gaston, originally from Lehighton, practiced what she preaches as one of nearly 900 runners and walkers in the 2022 Bo Tkach Foundation Turkey Trot 5K in Palmerton.
Times News
Palmerton news for Nov. 25, 2022
Palmerton Kids for the Community is accepting new or gently used items only, such as coats, scarves, hats and gloves (all-weather proof only). Donations can be dropped off at 783 Princeton Ave., Palmerton. For more information go to Kids for the Community-Facebook.com/KCPalmertonPA. Drama Club. The Palmerton Area Drama Club will...
Times News
Thankful for the good old days
A familiar adage says “Never look back. You’re not going that way.”. It’s a cute saying, but fails to take into account that our past always plays a role in shaping our future. We reflect on our past to avoid repeating mistakes and to help understand our...
Times News
Lansford Santa parade, tree lighting Saturday
Lansford Alive and the American Fire Co. #1 of Lansford are preparing for the annual Santa parade and tree lighting in Kennedy Park on Saturday. The event begins with a parade through town, beginning at 4:30 p.m. The parade will start at the #9 Mine Museum, head east on West...
Times News
JT pumpkin pie contest generates laughs, cheers
A pie-eating contest Wednesday at Jim Thorpe High School was more like a WWE performance than a district event. Students, teachers, school administration and a school security guard competed, eating pumpkin pie on stage in front of the entire student body. The emcee was student Mason Lazorick, who gave humorous,...
Times News
Local stores have a lot to offer shoppers
Employees of Construction Clearance spent part of the day Monday preparing the Lansford store for one of the biggest shopping times of the year. Like other local businesses, Construction Clearance will have a special sale on Small Business Saturday. “We have a lot going on. We’re doing Black Friday and...
Times News
Carbon County property transfers
Kerla Mejia to Luis A. Torres Fernandez, 16 W. Market St., Tresckow, property at 16 W. Market St., $195,000. Eric Maguschak to Aurora E. Felix, 15 W. Second St., Beaver Meadows, property at 15 W. Second St., $170,000. East Penn Township. Mark Trevor Fritzinger to a Trevor Fritzinger, 2454 Mahoning...
Times News
Christmas Cantata to kick off 150 years of ministry
An ecumenical cantata of nearly 80 singers will come together to present ‘The Greatest Story Ever Told” at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 27 in the sanctuary at Zion United Church of Christ on Second and Iron streets in Lehighton. The group of singers come from more than 15...
Times News
ON THIS DATE NOVEMBER 26, 2002
The Nesquehoning Lions Club recently dedicated its new building in memory of a hard-working, dedicated member. Club President Maurice Infante said the building is dedicated to the late Jackie Coniglio of Nesquehoning, who passed away in April before the building was completed. He said Coniglio and his brother, Butchie, were a major part of the fundraising for the project.
Times News
SS. Peter and Paul Church
Saint Peter and Paul parish, 260 N. Third St., Lehighton, announces its schedule of events:. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass is offered on the Lord’s Day at Saints Peter and Paul Parish by Father Christopher M. Zelonis, assisted by Deacon Joseph C. Wilhelm Jr., on Saturdays at 4 p.m. and Sundays at 7:45 a.m. and 10 a.m. Daily Masses are on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 8 a.m.
Times News
St. Jerome Regional November Christians of the Month
The Christians of The Month students for November at St. Jerome Regional School in Tamaqua were recently named. They include Mattea Sanfilippo, preschool; Gunnar Navratil, kindergarten blue; Asher Turner, kindergarten gold; Lucas Brennan, first grade blue; Olivia Woodring, first grade gold; Addison Strohl, second grade gold; Lana Fenkner, second grade blue; Blaise Kopp, third grade gold; Janna Varner, third grade blue; Vitaliy Chepelskyy, fourth grade; Lillyanna Zeiders, fifth grade, missing from photo; Nora Nothstein, sixth grade; Noah McGinley, seventh grade; Sage Kopp, eighth grade. The Christian of the Month Award recognizes students who display good character on a consistent basis and serve as student role models throughout the month. Students are nominated by their teachers based on the six pillars of character: trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring, and citizenship. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Comments / 0