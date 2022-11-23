Catholic nurse with a possible allergy sues Boston Medical Center for firing her after she refused to get Covid-19 shots

Read full article on original website
Chuck Baker
3d ago
There is no religion that says don't get the vaccine. Not even the ones that eschew medicine. Being a crackpot is not religion.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
This Olympic Champion Will Be Visiting Derby Street For One Day OnlyDianna CarneyHingham, MA
4 Fun Holiday Drag Shows You Won't Want To Miss!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
4 Family-Friendly Festive Celebrations Happening on the South Shore You Won't Want to MissDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise GuestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Related
Hingham Apple store crash: Victim had gotten engaged day before death
The 65-year-old man who was killed in the Hingham Apple store crash that seriously injured 20 other people had just gotten engaged the day before his death, friends of the victim told NBC Boston. Reporter for the outlet Eli Rosenberg stated in a tweet that friends of Kevin Bradley said,...
Medford man facing charges for assault and battery with a weapon for incident at South Station
BOSTON — A Medford man is facing charges for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon at South Station. According to MBTA police, officers responded to a call on Friday morning for a report of an assault in progress. When officers arrived to the scene, they located a male...
Eight hospitalized in New Bedford multi-vehicle crash
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A four vehicle crash sent eight people to the hospital, Friday night. The crash took place shortly after 7 p.m., on Route 195 westbound in New Bedford. Officials closed all lanes of the highway as a safety precaution due to “low-light conditions,” according to the Massachusetts State Police.
‘Bowels of hell’: Commission to probe history of Mass. state institutions
Dave Scott sobbed as he stood in the middle of a Waltham cemetery dotted with brick markers — not tombstones — differentiated only by numbers and not names, mourning the loss of his brother who he said was interred there in the absence of human dignity. Scott called...
NECN
1 Injured, 1 Arrested in South Station Slashing
One person is under arrest following an attack inside of Boston's South Station Friday morning. Transit police officers were called to the MBTA's South Station commuter rail lobby, in front of CVS, around 6:30 a.m. for an assault in progress. Responding officers found a man who had sustained a laceration...
WCVB
Salve Regina University student, softball team member killed in New Hampshire rollover crash
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A 21-year-old student at Salve Regina University was killed and several others hurt in a rollover crash early Thanksgiving morning at a busy traffic circle in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Drew Ceppetelli, 21, of Barrington, New Hampshire, died at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, state police said. Ceppetelli was...
Second Apple Store survivor speaks out and new barriers go up outside the storefront
HALIFAX - Sharon Nasser arrived at the Hingham Apple Store just minutes before a black SUV plowed through the large glass windows on Monday Morning. “It was 10:32 because I was late I had an Apple lesson for my new watch,” Sharon Nasser told Boston 25 News. Sharon remembers...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts Army veteran facing up to 5 years in prison for threatening organization against gun violence
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Springfield to sending threatening communications to the Department of Veterans Affairs. 31-year-old Drummond Neil Smithson pleaded guilty to one count of use of interstate communications to transmit a threat to injure. U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni scheduled sentencing for Feb. 2, 2023 in federal court in Worcester. Smithson was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 12, 2022.
Police located the body of a missing person at Bare Cove Park in Hingham
HINGHAM, Mass. — Police launch an investigation after they located the body of a missing person inside Bare Cove Park in Hingham on Thursday. There is no sign of foul play or suspected danger to the public, according to police. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
whdh.com
Autopsy shows man found dead in NH suffered blunt impact injuries, death was homicide
LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. (WHDH) - An autopsy completed on the body of Robert Prest, 83, who was found dead in his home on Center Road in Lyndeborough, New Hampshire on Wednesday shows he died of blunt impact head injuries and that his manner of death of was homicide, officials announced Friday.
Police looking to ID suspect in Theater District assault that led to emergency brain surgery
The suspect boarded a private chartered bus after the incident, police said. Boston police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection to a serious assault and battery in the Theater District earlier this month. Officers responded to the scene near 279 Tremont St. on Saturday,...
Boston 25 News
Boston man thankful for quick-thinking friends after suffering near-death experience
BOSTON, Mass. – An employee at Brigham and Women’s Hospital went from helping patients come up with treatment plans to becoming a patient himself, and now, he feels lucky to be alive after suffering a near-death experience over the summer. As a medical dosimetrist, Tony Orlina has dedicated...
“It was almost immediate”: Cambridge resident stunned by bold package theft
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A Cambridge resident is warning others to be extra wary of package thieves after his Black Friday delivery was snatched less than an hour after arriving on his front doorstep. It happened on Chauncy Lane in the morning hours on Friday. The theft comes days after...
NECN
Residents Displaced Following Incident at Dorchester Apartment
Residents of a first floor apartment in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood have been displaced followed by an incident that occurred overnight. Police responded to a 911 call for shots fired at apartment complex on Quincy Street around 2:30a.m. on Friday. According to police, no one had been shot and there were no injuries. A witness told NBC 10 Boston that a child was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
fallriverreporter.com
WBZ traffic reporter has disappeared, and friends and family are extremely worried
A WBZ traffic reporter has disappeared, and his family and co-workers are concerned of his whereabouts. According to those who know him, 53-year-old Michael King left home Tuesday at approximately 11:00 a.m. to go to Dunkin’. King was supposed to have come home and headed to work as always,...
NECN
First-of-its-Kind Boston Neighborhood Connector Project Underway Over Mass. Pike
If you take the Massachusetts Turnpike into Boston, it’s impossible to miss. Workers have spent the better part of a year on a massive construction project known as Parcel 12. It’s being built right over the highway and right next to the Mass. Ave. Bridge. “This is really...
NECN
NH Man's Death Ruled Homicide By Blunt Force Trauma
Authorities say an 83-year-old man who was found dead in his Lyndeborough, New Hampshire, home on Wednesday died from a blunt force head injury, not from having been shot as police originally believed. New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes, and Lyndeborough Police...
Hingham Apple store crash survivor skeptical of driver's explanation
WEYMOUTH -- 21-year-old Soni Baker is recovering at home Tuesday night after being released from Boston Medical Center. She is one of the almost two-dozen people who were injured after a car crashed into an Apple store in Hingham Monday. The crash also killed 65-year-old Kevin Bradley, of New Jersey. Baker told WBZ-TV she went to the Apple store with a friend who needed to get her iPhone fixed. She and her friend were sitting in the middle of the store; Baker had her back to the front door. She doesn't remember much about what happened after the thunderous impact because she blacked...
1 dead in fiery Westport crash
Police are investigating after a crash in Westport killed one person on Thursday.
whdh.com
Rhode Island man accused of drugging woman’s drink, raping her in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - An NBA skills trainer from Rhode Island was arraigned Monday on rape and drugging charges stemming from a Boston criminal investigation. Prosecutors say video surveillance shows Robert McClanaghan putting his hand in his pants pocket and slipping something into a woman’s drink when she was distracted.
Comments / 9