Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Jealousy Leads Texas Woman to Burn Boyfriend's Home DownAnthony J LynchSan Antonio, TX
What grocery stores are open in San Antonio on Thanksgiving?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Cuban Migrants Want to Stay in Texas Than Return Home to Their CountryTom HandySan Antonio, TX
5 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
San Antonio Current
Everything we saw as Judas Priest unleashed its firepower at San Antonio's Tech Port Center
Be sure and read the Current's review of the concert. San Antonio favorite Judas Priest brought its 50 Heavy Metal Years tour to Tech Port Center + Arena on Tuesday with Queensryche opening. Needless to say, the show was earsplitting and epic. Here are the best moments.
San Antonio animator Anna Saathoff talks first Disney film 'Strange World'
'Strange World' premiered on Wednesday, November 23.
Co-Op Marketplace, Rosario's: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
The Current's most-read food news touched on a cornucopia of topics, from openings to closures to holiday-focused events.
St. Mary's strip construction eyesores killing businesses, plague patrons
It's a changing neighborhood to say the least.
San Antonio-based Rooted Vegan Cuisine now shipping its lasagna nationwide
The Black-owned business prepares the lasagna in small batches to ensure quality, its owners said.
KSAT 12
Archdiocese of San Antonio reinstates distribution of the Blood of Christ in Communion
SAN ANTONIO – The Archdiocese of San Antonio announced that starting Sunday, parishes will once again offer consecrated wine during the administration of Holy Communion. It’s been more than two years since its discontinuation at the start of the pandemic as a precaution to prevent the spreading of COVID-19.
These laws could majorly impact your dating life in San Antonio
How are you supposed to flirt otherwise if not using some spicy emojis?
Live Music in San Antonio This Week: 42nd Annual Tejano Music Awards and more
For those looking to explore indie sounds, the Paper Tiger is hosting Feng Suave and Jaguar Sun.
Watch: Doug Sahm's legendary Texas jam with Grateful Dead
They played the Stones, Dylan, Hank, and more.
news4sanantonio.com
Rain, thunderstorms expected to drench San Antonio area on Black Friday
SAN ANTONIO - It looks like it could be a really wet Black Friday. A big upper low will be west of us early Friday which will put us in a favorable region for good atmospheric lift and decent moisture for rain chances. There will be just a hint of instability too for a thunder risk.
These 13 San Antonio-area restaurants closed in 2022
It was the summer of closures in San Antonio.
San Antonio, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in San Antonio. The Edna High School football team will have a game with Blanco High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00. The Refugio High School football team will have a game with Ganado High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00.
Santa Claus is visiting San Antonio. Here's where to find him.
Despite a busy schedule, Kris Kringle has found time to thaw out in the Alamo City before his trip around the globe.
Racist Taunts, Pete Sessions: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
From racists at a basketball game to blowhard billionaire Elon Musk, many of this week's most read stories dealt with people who should shut their pie holes.
San Antonio Current
The 25 coziest bars and restaurants in San Antonio
San Antonio may not get terribly cold during the winter, but when temperatures drop, it’s still natural to crave winter coziness. These San Antonio eateries and drinkeries offer a comfy and romantic ambiance, from nostalgic speakeasy vibes to just-like-home feels. Whether you’re looking for somewhere to sweep a date off their feet or a place to recharge with some alone-time, these spots will keep you warm both inside and out.
6-year-old child found malnourished inside west-side home; SAPD investigating
SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating after a 6-year-old child was found malnourished inside a home on San Antonio's west side early Friday morning. Officials were called to the 5000 block of Timberhurst just before 4 a.m. for a welfare check on a young child. When officers arrived at...
46-Year-Old Richard Tovar Died In A Pedestrian Crash In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
San Antonio Police responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The crash happened in the 4300 block of West Commerce Street around 9:30 p.m. The victim was identified as 46-year-old Richard Tovar.
18-wheeler crashes off highway, lands on lower level 13 feet below
SAN ANTONIO — A semi crashed off of I-10 at Culebra and fell onto the lower level 13 feet below, officials said. The crash happened Thursday morning when the truck hit a guardrail, then went over the railing before it landed. Two people were taken to the hospital in...
KSAT 12
Homebound Babies Ranch a lifesaving endeavor for its founder, animals rescued
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A mother says her lifesaving endeavor after her son’s suicide has helped her rescue many animals off the streets in Bexar County. On the 25th anniversary of her son Eduardo’s suicide, Barbara Garcia said what she saw that day was a message from her son as if to say, “Mom, I’m watching you.”
Comments / 0