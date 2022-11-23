ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tahlequah, OK

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Humane Society of Tulsa offers $50 adoptions on Black Friday

TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa is hosting a Black Friday event. All adoptions from Nov. 25 through Nov. 30th will be $50. In a Facebook post, the organization says that their shelters are full. They have dogs of all sizes and ages. The event starts at...
TULSA, OK
blackchronicle.com

Federal grant helping food insecure communities in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — With inflation setting food costs at an all-time excessive, a $14.2 million grant is making it doable for Hunger Free Oklahoma to increase a program that’s helping put contemporary, wholesome food on dinner tables throughout the state. The news comes as an enormous reduction for...
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

OKLAHOMA WATCH: Forced out: Skyrocketing rent, evictions pushing thousands out of their homes | News

TULSA — The courtroom is crowded. The hallway, too. Those who arrive early have a seat. The relaxation stand or pack the corridor. It’s acquainted territory for Amy Forsythe. In her earlier job, she helped discover housing for the homeless and eviction courtroom was an everyday cease. Today, Forsythe, 45, is right here so the JGS Real Estate Company can evict her from her house.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Ash Jurberg

This Tulsa billionaire is giving away his fortune

I have been writing a series of articles on entrepreneurs and business leaders who are being charitable with their wealth and giving back to their local communities. Today I wanted to write about George Kaiser- a Tulsa billionaire who promised to give away most of his fortune.
TULSA, OK
koamnewsnow.com

How indigenous chefs observe Thanksgiving, or don’t

Thanksgiving is a complicated time for Taelor Barton. The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Cherokee chef is gathering with family to share a meal on the holiday, but the history of how the US has treated Native Americans hangs heavy in the air. While the conventional narrative around Thanksgiving has been one of...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man dies in ATV accident in Le Flore County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has died in an ATV accident in Le Flore County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident happened on private property near Heavener, Okla. and only involved the ATV. Troopers say 74-year-old James Bain was driving an ATV uphill on a private...
TULSA, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

PSO proposes third rate hike in one year as corporation commissioner questions 'corruption' and 'deceit'

Tulsans could see an increase of $14 per month in their power bills under a proposed rate increase from Public Service Company of Oklahoma. If approved by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, the 10% increase could be the third rate hike by the utility company since December. A spokesperson for PSO, Wayne Greene, said the $173 million that’s expected to be collected will be used to “cover total investment,” strengthen the current power grid, and encourage clean energy.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Muskogee community mourns loss of first-grader, 16-year-old

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee community is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old and first-grader, according to a Facebook post made by Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman. "Reminders that as a family of community we should love hard now and even harder going into the future." "One day skipping...
TULSA, OK
KATV

Teen missing for nearly a month from northwest Arkansas found safe

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A nearly months-long search for a missing 17-year-old boy out out of northwest Arkansas ended Wednesday. In an update and comment on their Facebook post just after 6:30 p.m., state police said Braiden Layne Taylor had been found safe. Taylor had been missing since the...
FARMINGTON, AR

