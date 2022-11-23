Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
Can Dogs Eat Bananas? See What Human Food Is Safe for Your Pets and What Isn't
You’re in the kitchen making food and your pet is looking at you longingly for a bite. Most pet owners have been there. If you frequently fall for those puppy dog eyes, it’s a good idea to know what is safe and unsafe for your dog (or cat) to eat.
Lancaster Farming
Can My Dog Eat Turkey? Holiday Dishes That Are Unsafe for Pets
Part of the joy of celebrating Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah or any of this season’s holidays comes from making and eating special foods. We indulge in delicacies and dishes – often rich in butter, sugar and fat – that we may only eat at this time of year. And since we love our pets and think of them as family, we want to indulge them, too. But we may not be doing our pet any favors.
A Pet Parent’s Guide to Making Your Dog a “Plate” on Thanksgiving
While we're well-aware that most dogs should eat dog food — and dog food only — pet parents across the country are already anticipating making their pups a "plate" on Thanksgiving. There's nothing more satisfying than letting your dog in on the fun, and watching their face as they're presented with a heaping plate of people food.
Bustle
These Soft Dog Treats Are Easy To Chew
Treats can be great motivators to encourage good behavior and learning, but pet parents should be mindful of the treats they choose to lavish their pets with. The best soft dog treats are made with quality ingredients and are low in calories so you can reward them while still supporting their health. And because of the chewy texture, soft treats are an especially popular choice for puppies, tiny breeds, seniors, or any dogs with teeth issues.
Holiday safety for dogs: Tips and tricks for pet parents
December means eating, drinking and being merry with friends and family. But nothing can spoil holiday cheer like an emergency visit to the vet. These tips can help prevent a holiday disaster for both you and your pup. Keep People Food Away from Pups Decorations Hosting A Small Get-Together? Holiday Travel Plan in Advance About […] The post Holiday safety for dogs: Tips and tricks for pet parents appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Cat throwing up food after eating: Vet's guide to causes and treatment
If you’ve ever wondered why your cat is throwing up food after eating, you definitely aren’t alone. Cats are secretive animals that often try to hide any signs of illness, but vomiting after eating is definitely one to watch. While some causes aren’t a concern, others are –...
Phys.org
Pets study: Feeding your furred friends dry food reduces their environmental impact
Cat and dog owners could significantly reduce the environmental impact of their pets' diets by feeding them dry food (consisting of kibble or biscuits) rather than wet food with higher water content, suggests a study of Brazilian pets published in Scientific Reports. The findings highlight how pet owners can feed their animals more sustainably while still providing them with sufficient nutrients and calories.
Can dogs eat turkey?
When it comes to Thanksgiving there is one thing that comes to mind every single time – turkey! At Thanksgiving, it is a time of giving thanks, sharing with loved ones, and carving a delicious turkey for dinner. But what about our dogs? How do they get included in these festivities?
womansday.com
Why Do Cats Knead? Vets Explain the Reasons Behind the Behavior
If you're a cat owner, you are likely familiar with the feline habit known as kneading. It's also sometimes referred to as "making biscuits," because of the visual similarities to a baker prepping bread dough. If you aren't a cat lover, you might be wondering: What is cat kneading?. Basically,...
petpress.net
5 Common Reasons Why Do Cats Meow Back at You
Cats have a very distinct form of communication: meowing. They also use body language and other vocalizations, but meowing is the most common form of expression for felines. When your cat uses these vocalizations at you, it’s likely because she’s trying to communicate something important. There are many...
purewow.com
Is Human-Grade Dog Food Worth It? Vets Weigh in on Their Favorite Brands
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. The newest buzzword in the pet food industry is “human-grade.” If you Google it, you get 114 million search results....
Can Our Minnesota Dogs Eat Turkey Tomorrow?
Tomorrow is Thanksgiving Day in Minnesota, and families will be gathering to celebrate the holiday with tables full of tasty eats. When it comes to family, many of us include our dogs as part of the tribe. So when we're enjoying the annual feast, we wondered if sharing turkey with our pups is OK for their health. It seems like it would be fine.
dogster.com
Things To Let Your New Dog Sitter Know About Your Pet
There are times when you will need or want to travel without your dog. If you don’t have a friend or family member who can stay with your dog, consider hiring a responsible dog sitter. Many dogs find the experience of having a dog sitter in their home much less stressful than going to a boarding kennel or doggie daycare as they are in a familiar environment. Questions to ask a dog sitter include finding out about prior experience and qualifications, as well as his philosophy and approach for working with dogs. Just because someone loves dogs doesn’t mean he or she has the skills and experience needed to take proper care of your dog.
80% of You Think Your Pet Makes You a Better Person, New Survey Finds
If dating apps aren’t leading to a successful relationship, you might be barking up the wrong tree — new research shows adopting a pet might be a better way to go both for your romantic life and who you are as a person. A new survey of 2,000...
labroots.com
Can CBD Help Dogs?
Using CBD based products to treat various ailments in dogs has been growing in popularity in recent years. Whether the cannabinoid is in dog food, treats, topical oils, or oral supplements, there’s a CBD related solution on the market for canines. But how effective are these products?. The results...
pawtracks.com
Your dog keeps licking their lips - should you be concerned?
As much as we love our canine companions, sometimes dog behavior can be annoying. From incessant barking to the late-night zoomies, dogs can try our patience. But sometimes their habits are downright adorable. Dogs licking their lips ranks high up on the list of the most adorable canine quirks, but why do dogs lick their lips? Sometimes, it’s because they smell something yummy. However, if there’s no food in sight, you may feel puzzled.
Terminally Ill Doberman Enjoying All of His Favorite Foods Breaks Hearts
"Our puppers deserve everything," said one emotional TikTok user.
Is the Starbucks Puppuccino Safe for Dogs?
Dog drooling over your Starbucks order? Get your good boy or girl their own special treat next time you’re at the drive-thru: a puppuccino!. Could it even be a Starbucks item if it didn’t have an on-brand name like this? It sounds more complicated than it is. It’s just a cup (espresso- or sample-sized) of whipped cream for your pup.
petpress.net
Facts About Dogs’ Tail: 15 Things You Never Knew
There are many other interesting facts about dogs’ tail that we bet you didn’t know!. Dogs come in all shapes, sizes, and colors – with one common denominator: those adorable tails!. From the most majestic of Great Danes to the tiniest of Chihuahuas, furry friends have an...
Comments / 0