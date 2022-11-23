ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ksl.com

New book documents Utah history — one vintage sign at a time

SALT LAKE CITY — Lisa Michele Church admits she never really intended on documenting history. Yet her fascination with the past coupled with the skills she's learned through her career and other hobbies have helped mold her into one of Utah's more well-known community historians. "I wasn't formally trained...
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Utah

Pepperoni pizza up-closePhoto byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love eating pizza from time to time and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Ex-boyfriend charged with killing Utah radio host arrested in Mexico

TAYLORSVILLE — After a monthslong manhunt, officers have arrested a man suspected in the 2021 killing of Gaby Sifuentes Castilla, better known as Gaby Ramos, a beloved radio host for a Utah Spanish-language station. Sifuentes, 38, was fatally shot in Taylorsville on Oct. 17, 2021. On Thanksgiving of this...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
KUTV

New digital home remodeling service available in Utah

KUTV — Home remodeling can be a stressful process, and new research found that nearly half of homeowners in Salt Lake City have regretted not working with a professional service when remodeling their home. A new digital-first kitchen and bathroom home remodeling service, called Dwellify, announced it's now available...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

New tram cabins open at Snowbird

SALT LAKE CITY — Since 1971, the Snowbird Tram has carried people up and down Little Cottonwood Canyon. For the first time in a long time, the tram cabins got quite the facelift and made history. As the first new tram cabins to open in the last 50 years...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Salt Lake City, Utah

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

