Longview, TX

KTLO

Murder suspect inherited $200k from victim’s estate

Investigators say a man accused of killing his former stepfather inherited $200,000 from the victim’s estate. According to KAIT, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge 52-year-old Henry Virgil Tyner of Longview, Texas, with first-degree murder. According to court documents, Tyner shot and killed...
LONGVIEW, TX
easttexasradio.com

Facebook Catches Crime Suspect

Authorities are accusing Jason Walker of Hallsville of using a stolen check at an East Texas Lowe’s to buy a generator. Social media landed him in jail after his arrest in Grayson County Monday. Tips started coming in 30 minutes after posting the store video.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Nov. 22 – Nov. 23

Deputies charged Johnny Ray Anders, 44, of Mt. Pleasant, with forgery financial instrument. Anders was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond. Deputies charged Justin Seth Henderson, 38, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated second. Henderson was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond. Deputies charged...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas mobile home heavily damaged after fire

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas mobile home was heavily damaged during a fire on Wednesday. The C-5 Volunteer Fire Department received a call about a residential fire in the 9000 block of West New Boston Road in Bowie County. When first responders arrived, they saw flames coming from the middle of the […]
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

BBB tip: Cybercriminals will be on the prowl this Cyber Monday

TYLER — The Better Business Bureau Serving Central East Texas continues its holiday season advisories as holiday shopping kicks into high gear. The Monday following Black Friday, known as Cyber Monday, has become the second major holiday shopping event of the year. According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), approximately 97 million shoppers took advantage of CyberMonday deals in 2021. And even with inflation and price hikes on the minds of consumers, an estimated 166.3 million shoppers were planning to shop during the Thanksgiving holiday, including on CyberMonday. The BBB reminds consumers to be on the lookout for misleading advertisements, lookalike websites, and untrustworthy sellers.
KLTV

Lane closures caused by power line damages near CR 2841 on US 80

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - Mineola fire and police department are on the scene of downed power lines on SH 80 near CR 2230. According to early reports by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred Thursday when an 18 wheeler attempted to pull out of its stationary position and snagged the power lines. There are no reported injuries.
MINEOLA, TX
CBS19

Traffic alert: Accident I-20W between Van and Lindale

TYLER, Texas — An accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler on I-20 at mile marker 544 has caused Westbound traffic according DPS Adam Albritton. 18-wheeler lost control and crews are cleaning up materials on the road, according to Albritton. DPS ask to avoid the area and take an alternative route...
LINDALE, TX
inforney.com

Future unclear for site of Kilgore motel destroyed in fire

KILGORE — Future plans for the site of the former Kilgore Best Western Inn remain unclear more than five months after an accidental fire gutted the structure. The city approved a demolition permit for what remained of the building in late October, and the demolition process began earlier this month. Kilgore LAXMI of Longview owns the property, according to Gregg County Appraisal District records.
KILGORE, TX

