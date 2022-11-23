Read full article on original website
Man shot after allegedly holding wife and daughter hostage in Jacksonville
UPDATE: Around 11:52 a.m. on Nov. 26, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call from a man who claimed to be holding his wife and daughter hostage, according to Sergeant Adam Albritton, Texas Department of Public Safety. When Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and DPS troopers arrived at the scene the suspect allegedly confronted them […]
OFFICIALS: Man shot by law enforcement after holding wife, daughter hostage in Cherokee County
TYLER, Texas — One person has been hospitalized following a shooting involving a law enforcement official in Cherokee County. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place in the 36000 block of Highway 69. Authorities tell CBS19 a man was holding his wife and daughter hostage and he was shot by law enforcement.
UPDATE: Man allegedly held wife and daughter hostage in Jacksonville officer involved shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - An officer involved shooting took place south of Jacksonville, after a man allegedly held his wife and daughter hostage. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office announced in a social media post that an officer involved shooting took place in the 36,000 block of Highway 69. They...
Sheriff: Suspect hospitalized after officer involved shooting in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a suspect has been transported to a local hospital after an alleged officer involved shooting occurred on the 36,000 block of Highway 69. Officials said that all officers are safe and to use caution while travelling through the area. This story will be updated […]
Murder suspect inherited $200k from victim’s estate
Investigators say a man accused of killing his former stepfather inherited $200,000 from the victim’s estate. According to KAIT, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge 52-year-old Henry Virgil Tyner of Longview, Texas, with first-degree murder. According to court documents, Tyner shot and killed...
Facebook Catches Crime Suspect
Authorities are accusing Jason Walker of Hallsville of using a stolen check at an East Texas Lowe’s to buy a generator. Social media landed him in jail after his arrest in Grayson County Monday. Tips started coming in 30 minutes after posting the store video.
2 Shreveport women arrested for defrauding veterans out of over a million dollars
SHREVEPORT, La. - Two Shreveport women are in custody after being accused of defrauding veterans of more than a million dollars. Police were conducting an investigation Tuesday in the 100 block of Captain H.M. Shreve Boulevard in a case they've been working on since September. Multiple veterans were targeted and...
Woman charged in $1M identity theft case, prior arrest record; paid cash for lavish home
SHREVEPORT, La. -- One of the women charged in a stunning identity theft case has a rap sheet. But she spent no time in prison, before allegedly committing more theft. And in this case, police say, it adds up to more than a million dollars. Destane Glass and ZarRajah Watkins,...
Woman charged with kidnapping of 5-year-old from Overton, boy returned to family
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 5-year-old boy who was at the center of an Amber Alert on Monday after being abducted from Overton has been returned home and his alleged abductor has been charged with kidnapping. According to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, Pamela Medlock, 59, was arrested on Monday after being stopped by […]
Man shot, killed in front of Shreveport convenience store identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - A 25-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night in front of the In and Out convenience store in the 4300 block of Linwood Avenue. Police said Rodrick Robinson was shot in the upper body and died a short time later at Ochsner LSU Health. Another victim...
Morris County Jail Log, Oct. 16-22
• Michael Dewayne Jones, of Daingerfield, was arrested by Daingerfield police for disorderly conduct.Oct. 18• Lance Wayne Samples, of Paris,
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Nov. 22 – Nov. 23
Deputies charged Johnny Ray Anders, 44, of Mt. Pleasant, with forgery financial instrument. Anders was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond. Deputies charged Justin Seth Henderson, 38, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated second. Henderson was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond. Deputies charged...
East Texas mobile home heavily damaged after fire
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas mobile home was heavily damaged during a fire on Wednesday. The C-5 Volunteer Fire Department received a call about a residential fire in the 9000 block of West New Boston Road in Bowie County. When first responders arrived, they saw flames coming from the middle of the […]
BBB tip: Cybercriminals will be on the prowl this Cyber Monday
TYLER — The Better Business Bureau Serving Central East Texas continues its holiday season advisories as holiday shopping kicks into high gear. The Monday following Black Friday, known as Cyber Monday, has become the second major holiday shopping event of the year. According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), approximately 97 million shoppers took advantage of CyberMonday deals in 2021. And even with inflation and price hikes on the minds of consumers, an estimated 166.3 million shoppers were planning to shop during the Thanksgiving holiday, including on CyberMonday. The BBB reminds consumers to be on the lookout for misleading advertisements, lookalike websites, and untrustworthy sellers.
Longview man charged in Capitol riot granted release to prepare for trial
WASHINGTON (KETK) – A Longview man who was indicted on more than a dozen charges in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been released “strictly for the purpose of preparing for trial.” According to court documents, Ryan Nichols, 30, was granted pre-trial release and will be allowed to return to his Longview home […]
Police asking for help identifying East Texas man accused of stealing from business
ATLANTA, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement are asking people to help them identify a man accused of stealing money from a business. The Atlanta Police Department said the burglary happened in the city at the Potato Patch in the 700 block of Loop 59 on the morning of Nov. 13. Authorities also said, […]
Lane closures caused by power line damages near CR 2841 on US 80
MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - Mineola fire and police department are on the scene of downed power lines on SH 80 near CR 2230. According to early reports by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred Thursday when an 18 wheeler attempted to pull out of its stationary position and snagged the power lines. There are no reported injuries.
Traffic alert: Accident I-20W between Van and Lindale
TYLER, Texas — An accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler on I-20 at mile marker 544 has caused Westbound traffic according DPS Adam Albritton. 18-wheeler lost control and crews are cleaning up materials on the road, according to Albritton. DPS ask to avoid the area and take an alternative route...
Future unclear for site of Kilgore motel destroyed in fire
KILGORE — Future plans for the site of the former Kilgore Best Western Inn remain unclear more than five months after an accidental fire gutted the structure. The city approved a demolition permit for what remained of the building in late October, and the demolition process began earlier this month. Kilgore LAXMI of Longview owns the property, according to Gregg County Appraisal District records.
Michael and Melissa Robinson, give back to the Tyler, East Texas Community for Thankgiving
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation. *This story was written by Melissa Robinson.
