TYLER — The Better Business Bureau Serving Central East Texas continues its holiday season advisories as holiday shopping kicks into high gear. The Monday following Black Friday, known as Cyber Monday, has become the second major holiday shopping event of the year. According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), approximately 97 million shoppers took advantage of CyberMonday deals in 2021. And even with inflation and price hikes on the minds of consumers, an estimated 166.3 million shoppers were planning to shop during the Thanksgiving holiday, including on CyberMonday. The BBB reminds consumers to be on the lookout for misleading advertisements, lookalike websites, and untrustworthy sellers.

14 HOURS AGO