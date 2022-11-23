Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNew Hope, PA
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
Related
Times News
Newsweek honors NCC online classes
Northampton Community College has been named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Top Online Colleges 2023. The college was ranked 54th out of 200 highly rated colleges and universities across the United States. The list highlights the nation’s top colleges with online degrees based on a survey of more...
Times News
Volunteer has passion for cats, art
He combines her zeal for the arts with her passion for cats. As a volunteer, Amanda Zellers heads the fundraising initiatives and serves as vice president for the Palmerton Cat Project. In her spare time, Zellers uses her artistic flair to brighten the windows of local businesses to reflect the...
Times News
Nonprofit presents lights at the lake
Raising the House, a nonprofit based in Palmerton, is hosting its second annual Lights at the Lake drive-through holiday display. Visitors can enjoy holiday and winter-themed light displays throughout Mauch Chunk Lake Park in Jim Thorpe. Not only will the mile long drive-through be even brighter this year, but new...
Times News
St. Jerome Regional November Christians of the Month
The Christians of The Month students for November at St. Jerome Regional School in Tamaqua were recently named. They include Mattea Sanfilippo, preschool; Gunnar Navratil, kindergarten blue; Asher Turner, kindergarten gold; Lucas Brennan, first grade blue; Olivia Woodring, first grade gold; Addison Strohl, second grade gold; Lana Fenkner, second grade blue; Blaise Kopp, third grade gold; Janna Varner, third grade blue; Vitaliy Chepelskyy, fourth grade; Lillyanna Zeiders, fifth grade, missing from photo; Nora Nothstein, sixth grade; Noah McGinley, seventh grade; Sage Kopp, eighth grade. The Christian of the Month Award recognizes students who display good character on a consistent basis and serve as student role models throughout the month. Students are nominated by their teachers based on the six pillars of character: trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring, and citizenship. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Times News
Weatherly Middle School Honor Roll
Anthony DeSpirito, principal of Weatherly Area Middle School, has announced the honor roll list for the first marking period of the 2022-2023 school year. Sixth Grade: Brandon Antolick, Melina Ayala, Elizabeth DiGennaro, Jillian Esposito, Maci Kane, Alexia Kehler, Madison Makowiec. Seventh Grade: Vincent Cuddeford, Joseph Esposito, Brayden Gill, Denna Stellar.
Times News
Tamaqua hair salon celebrates 20 years
Mary Burrell is celebrating 20 years of making people look their best from her salon, Mary’s Hair Designs in Tamaqua. “I just like the people. You get to know them over the years. It’s almost like they are all part of the family,” said Burrell, of Lansford.
Times News
Mental health the focus of annual 5K turkey trot
As a health and physical education teacher at a Lancaster County middle school, Cera Gaston’s curriculum puts a large focus on the mental well-being of her students. On Thursday morning, Gaston, originally from Lehighton, practiced what she preaches as one of nearly 900 runners and walkers in the 2022 Bo Tkach Foundation Turkey Trot 5K in Palmerton.
Times News
Local stores have a lot to offer shoppers
Employees of Construction Clearance spent part of the day Monday preparing the Lansford store for one of the biggest shopping times of the year. Like other local businesses, Construction Clearance will have a special sale on Small Business Saturday. “We have a lot going on. We’re doing Black Friday and...
Times News
Thankful for the good old days
A familiar adage says “Never look back. You’re not going that way.”. It’s a cute saying, but fails to take into account that our past always plays a role in shaping our future. We reflect on our past to avoid repeating mistakes and to help understand our...
Times News
Little Miss Spirit of Christmas named in Tamaqua
Madison Greene was named the 2022 Little Miss Spirit of Christmas. A third grade student at St. Jerome Regional School in Hometown, she received the most votes during a balloting period held from Hope & Coffee in Tamaqua and online. Contestants in third to fifth grades at local schools submitted...
Times News
JT pumpkin pie contest generates laughs, cheers
A pie-eating contest Wednesday at Jim Thorpe High School was more like a WWE performance than a district event. Students, teachers, school administration and a school security guard competed, eating pumpkin pie on stage in front of the entire student body. The emcee was student Mason Lazorick, who gave humorous,...
Times News
Venues packed with talent
Holiday-themed entertainment will fill Penn’s Peak and other local and regional venues over the next couple of weeks. The Peak will host two performances of Ryan Pelton’s Elvis Christmas Show. Pelton, an award-winning Elvis Presley tribute act, performed for nearly a decade with the production show Legends in Concert.
Times News
Carbon County property transfers
Kerla Mejia to Luis A. Torres Fernandez, 16 W. Market St., Tresckow, property at 16 W. Market St., $195,000. Eric Maguschak to Aurora E. Felix, 15 W. Second St., Beaver Meadows, property at 15 W. Second St., $170,000. East Penn Township. Mark Trevor Fritzinger to a Trevor Fritzinger, 2454 Mahoning...
Times News
Palmerton news for Nov. 25, 2022
Palmerton Kids for the Community is accepting new or gently used items only, such as coats, scarves, hats and gloves (all-weather proof only). Donations can be dropped off at 783 Princeton Ave., Palmerton. For more information go to Kids for the Community-Facebook.com/KCPalmertonPA. Drama Club. The Palmerton Area Drama Club will...
Times News
Tamaqua library hosts Christmas book sale, Polar Express party
The Tamaqua Public Library is having a Christmas book sale beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. The library is at 30 S. Railroad St., Tamaqua. Also, the library will have its Polar Express Christmas party at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19 at the library. Wear your cozy pajamas and...
Times News
LVHN gets donation to increase neurological care
A substantial gift from Lehigh Valley Health Network board of trustees member Joel Hoffman will help LVHN grow its deep brain stimulation program and expand comprehensive neurological and neurosurgical care for the treatment of movement disorders, including Parkinson’s disease. In recognition of his gift, the deep brain stimulation program...
Times News
Tamaqua news
The Rev. Rick Clemson will officiate at the 10:30 a.m. worship service this Sunday in American Primitive Methodist Church. Sunday school class is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Recorded message is available at www.facebook.com/PMChurch Tamaqua. Hope In The Mountains is a NarAnon Family Group. For information, call Mark at 570-952-5098. Calvary...
Times News
ON THIS DATE NOVEMBER 26, 2002
The Nesquehoning Lions Club recently dedicated its new building in memory of a hard-working, dedicated member. Club President Maurice Infante said the building is dedicated to the late Jackie Coniglio of Nesquehoning, who passed away in April before the building was completed. He said Coniglio and his brother, Butchie, were a major part of the fundraising for the project.
Times News
Area Christmas festivities start this weekend
• Lansford Alive and the American Fire Co. #1 of Lansford hosting annual Santa parade and tree lighting in Kennedy Park today. The event begins with a parade through town, beginning at 4:30 p.m. The tree lighting at Kennedy Park will begin around 5 p.m., with Mayor Hugh Vrablic as...
Times News
Blue Mountain opens; ski resorts ready for season
Blue Mountain Resort in Palmerton opened for its 45th snow season today. The weather didn’t cooperate but the resort had 50 acres covered with snow. Ashley Seier, director of marketing, said that Blue is excited to open. “Thanks to increased snowmaking efforts, we are opening with a record breaking...
Comments / 0