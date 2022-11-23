Read full article on original website
Related
WNEM
Police: Family dispute leads to gunfire, arrest
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw woman has been arrested for assault with intent to murder and brandishing a firearm in public, police said. A family dispute between Tanara Williams, her cousin, and her uncle happened on Nov. 22 at a residence nearby Van Etten Street in Saginaw. The argument...
Michigan State troopers struck by alleged drunk driver
Two Michigan State troopers were injured after their vehicle was struck by a drunk driver.
WNEM
Investigators: Dog found with gunshot wound in jaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw County Animal Care and Control are asking for the public’s help after a dog was dropped off with a gunshot wound in her jaw. Investigators said she was shot sometime in the evening on Nov. 23 in the area of Meade St. near Patton St.
Mount Pleasant man charged with attempted murder in brother’s stabbing
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — A Mount Pleasant man has been charged with attempted murder in the recent stabbing of his younger brother. About 10:45 p.m. on Nov. 19, Michigan State Police troopers responded to Jamestown Apartments, 4075 S. Isabella Road, for a domestic situation. They arrived to find a 42-year-old man suffering from serious stab wounds, who was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Kent Co. police investigating 2 robberies
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County police are investigating two separate robberies that took place Monday. The first robbery happened at a Meijer in Cascade. Two suspects had parked next to a woman who was walking to her car and stole her purse, according to police. The suspects fled the scene.
Police warn women after series of parking lot robberies
Police in Kent County are warning shoppers to be vigilant after a series of robberies in store parking lots.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Montcalm County (Montcalm County, MI)
The Michigan State police reported a two-vehicle crash on Thursday. The accident occurred on M-66 near E. Colby Road in Montcalm County at around 2 a.m. The two victims have been identified to be two Michigan State troopers.
Police need help in theft, assault cases
Local law enforcement agencies are asking for help in three cases this week: one theft case, one assault case, and one person is wanted.
Saginaw woman shoots at uncle, cousin in dispute over puppies, police say
SAGINAW, MI — A family dispute over puppies led to a gun being drawn and bullets flying on a South Side Saginaw street. About 5:40 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, police responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Prescott Avenue and Morris Street, according to Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow. Officers spoke with a 48-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, who alleged they had been with family at a residence on nearby Van Etten Street when an argument began with 33-year-old female relative Tanara D. Williams.
Bay County man flushed from hiding by police helicopter after allegedly threatened to kill family takes plea
BAY CITY, MI — Accused of making homicidal threats against his family, a Bay County man ran into a patch of woods and allegedly dared police to come after him. Shortly thereafter, he surrendered after being flushed from hiding by a Michigan State Police helicopter. Months on, the man...
9&10 News
Mecosta County Sheriff’s Searching For Break-In Suspect
The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to identify the suspect involved in a gas station break-in. The sheriff’s office says someone broke into a Remus gas station early this morning with a brick and stole two vape displays. They left the scene in this...
Man takes deputies on chase from Lansing to Portland, ends with drug arrest
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) -- A Lansing man has been arrested for possession of methamphetamine, among other charges, after leading Clinton County deputies on a long car chase on Sunday evening.
wsgw.com
Saginaw Hires Investigator Into Illegal Trash Dumpings
Illegal dumping sites around Saginaw have been getting cleaned up thanks to the efforts of one man. Allen Rabideau of Capital A Investigations has been cruising the streets cleaning up illegaly discarded waste, and tracking down those responsible for it thanks to an $800,000 allocation from Saginaw’s American Rescue Plan Act funding. He says that since the city contracted him around a month ago, he’s been hard at work.
Man Stabs His Own Brother After Argument, Troopers Say
Michigan State Police have charged a Mt. Pleasant man with attempted murder after he stabbed his brother. Troopers say they were called to the Jamestown Apartments around 10:45 p.m. on Nov. 19. They say the two brothers had been arguing before Vandale Greene stabbed his brother. The brother was taken...
Juvenile shot, killed Saginaw man in self-defense, prosecution finds
SAGINAW, MI — Before his 21st birthday, a Damian M. Martinez’s life was cut short by a gunfire on Saginaw’s West Side. The fatal bullet was fired by a teen five years his junior, a teen Martinez’s younger brother had been friends with. “We’re devastated right...
Comstock Park man accused of human trafficking
A Comstock Park man is accused of trafficking a 16-year-old girl from Grand Rapids. The sheriff’s office says the 38-year-old Comstock Park man befriended the 16-year-old girl while in a public area.
UpNorthLive.com
Big Rapids man dies from self-inflicted wounds, authorities say
BIG RAPIDS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Big Rapids died from self-inflicted wounds on Tuesday, according to the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety. At 2:10 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of S. Michigan Ave. for a report of a domestic assault in progress, the department said.
WLUC
Man arrested for human trafficking at Mackinac Bridge while trying to enter UP
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - A 38-year-old man from Comstock Park was arrested for human trafficking after Mackinac Bridge Authority workers spotted him attempting to smuggle a teen across the bridge and into the Upper Peninsula. The Kent County Sheriff’s Human Trafficking Task Force arrested the Comstock Park man on...
‘I don’t wanna die,’ Bay City man texts ex he allegedly planned to kill just before shootout with police
BAY CITY, MI — Upset over a recent breakup, a Bay City man allegedly texted his ex-girlfriend that he was on his way to kill her, saying “blood gonna be everywhere.”. After leading intervening police on a high-speed chase, the man crashed his vehicle and allegedly sent his ex a text with a noticeably different tone than his earlier threatening missives: “I don’t wanna die.”
WNEM
Police seeking help locating missing Saginaw man
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are asking for help locating a missing Saginaw man, who disappeared on Nov. 5. Midonyis Dontaye-Maliq Cosby, 21, has been missing after he jumped out of his grandmother’s car at a stop light, his family said. According to his family, his grandmother picked him...
Comments / 0