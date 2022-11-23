ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNEM

Police: Family dispute leads to gunfire, arrest

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw woman has been arrested for assault with intent to murder and brandishing a firearm in public, police said. A family dispute between Tanara Williams, her cousin, and her uncle happened on Nov. 22 at a residence nearby Van Etten Street in Saginaw. The argument...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Investigators: Dog found with gunshot wound in jaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw County Animal Care and Control are asking for the public’s help after a dog was dropped off with a gunshot wound in her jaw. Investigators said she was shot sometime in the evening on Nov. 23 in the area of Meade St. near Patton St.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Mount Pleasant man charged with attempted murder in brother’s stabbing

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — A Mount Pleasant man has been charged with attempted murder in the recent stabbing of his younger brother. About 10:45 p.m. on Nov. 19, Michigan State Police troopers responded to Jamestown Apartments, 4075 S. Isabella Road, for a domestic situation. They arrived to find a 42-year-old man suffering from serious stab wounds, who was taken to a hospital for treatment.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Kent Co. police investigating 2 robberies

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County police are investigating two separate robberies that took place Monday. The first robbery happened at a Meijer in Cascade. Two suspects had parked next to a woman who was walking to her car and stole her purse, according to police. The suspects fled the scene.
KENT COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw woman shoots at uncle, cousin in dispute over puppies, police say

SAGINAW, MI — A family dispute over puppies led to a gun being drawn and bullets flying on a South Side Saginaw street. About 5:40 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, police responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Prescott Avenue and Morris Street, according to Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow. Officers spoke with a 48-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, who alleged they had been with family at a residence on nearby Van Etten Street when an argument began with 33-year-old female relative Tanara D. Williams.
SAGINAW, MI
9&10 News

Mecosta County Sheriff’s Searching For Break-In Suspect

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to identify the suspect involved in a gas station break-in. The sheriff’s office says someone broke into a Remus gas station early this morning with a brick and stole two vape displays. They left the scene in this...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Saginaw Hires Investigator Into Illegal Trash Dumpings

Illegal dumping sites around Saginaw have been getting cleaned up thanks to the efforts of one man. Allen Rabideau of Capital A Investigations has been cruising the streets cleaning up illegaly discarded waste, and tracking down those responsible for it thanks to an $800,000 allocation from Saginaw’s American Rescue Plan Act funding. He says that since the city contracted him around a month ago, he’s been hard at work.
SAGINAW, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Big Rapids man dies from self-inflicted wounds, authorities say

BIG RAPIDS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Big Rapids died from self-inflicted wounds on Tuesday, according to the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety. At 2:10 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of S. Michigan Ave. for a report of a domestic assault in progress, the department said.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
The Saginaw News

‘I don’t wanna die,’ Bay City man texts ex he allegedly planned to kill just before shootout with police

BAY CITY, MI — Upset over a recent breakup, a Bay City man allegedly texted his ex-girlfriend that he was on his way to kill her, saying “blood gonna be everywhere.”. After leading intervening police on a high-speed chase, the man crashed his vehicle and allegedly sent his ex a text with a noticeably different tone than his earlier threatening missives: “I don’t wanna die.”
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Police seeking help locating missing Saginaw man

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are asking for help locating a missing Saginaw man, who disappeared on Nov. 5. Midonyis Dontaye-Maliq Cosby, 21, has been missing after he jumped out of his grandmother’s car at a stop light, his family said. According to his family, his grandmother picked him...
SAGINAW, MI

