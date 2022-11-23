ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Outsider.com

Giants HC Brian Daboll Unloads on Ref During Cowboys Game, NFL World Weighs In

Maybe it’s best that we can’t read Brian Daboll’s lips. The head coach of the New York Giants wasn’t pleased with an early call from the officials. And that’s a nice way of saying that a very passionate Brian Daboll blew a gasket. His poor headset paid a high price. And his reaction was a gift to all NFL fans who were watching the Giants and Cowboys as their Thanksgiving football treat. So gif away.
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 12 of 2022

Happy Thanksgiving everyone. We have an early edition of picks this week due to the holiday, and I hope this will allow you to look at us and have a much-needed distraction while you’re browsing your phone and desperately searching for a reprieve from your family. I feel like...
Yardbarker

The Steelers Top 3 Offensive Coordinator Candidates The Team Absolutely Needs To Consider In 2023

The Pittsburgh Steelers came into their Week 11 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals looking to sweep the season series and set themselves up to make a November and December playoff run once again. Unfortunately, the Steelers were not only outplayed but outcoached yet again. Bengals players were even reportedly saying that they knew which plays the Steelers were going to call.
Popculture

Sean Payton Targeting Two NFL Head Coaching Jobs for 2023

Sean Payton is keeping a close eye on two NFL teams for the rest of the season. According to ESPN, the former New Orleans Saints head coach is targeting the Los Angles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals for potential openings for the head coach position. Payton is linked to the two teams because of stability at the quarterback position. The Chargers have Pro Bowler Justin Herbert while the Cardinals have Pro Bowler Kyler Murray.
Yardbarker

South Carolina HC Shane Beamer calls out ESPN analyst after win

Shane Beamer led South Carolina to a major upset of Clemson on Saturday, and apparently he had some extra motivation from an ESPN analyst. Beamer called out ESPN’s Jesse Palmer in his postgame interview after the 31-30 win over the Tigers, essentially suggesting that both Clemson and Palmer had overlooked the Gamecocks.
Yardbarker

Steelers Hall Of Famer Terry Bradshaw Believes Rookie Kenny Pickett Is An ‘Upper Echelon B’ Talent

Legendary Pittsburgh Steelers’ four-time Super Bowl winner and current Fox broadcaster, Terry Bradshaw likes what he sees in the team’s rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett. The 1978 NFL MVP joined The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Wednesday to talk about some of the quarterback play around the league and inevitably Cowherd wanted his opinion on the first-year Pittsburgh signal-caller who Bradshaw wanted to see start for Pittsburgh at the beginning of the season.
Yardbarker

Texans coach Lovie Smith announces major change for Week 12

The Houston Texans have been the worst team in football this season, and they are hoping a significant change for Week 12 will help them turn things around. Texans coach Lovie Smith announced on Friday that Kyle Allen will start Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Davis Mills, who has started all 11 games for Houston this season, has been benched.
Yardbarker

Report: Odell Beckham Jr. ‘likely’ choosing between three teams

Odell Beckham Jr. is getting closer to signing with a team, and the veteran wide receiver will likely be paying close attention to the Thanksgiving Day games while pondering his future. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Thursday that Beckham’s “likely destination” is playing on Thanksgiving. The Dallas Cowboys, New...
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks: An apology to Geno Smith

After writing that, I’d rather set my eyes ablaze than watch the Seattle Seahawks offense… I owe someone an apology. As a person who isn’t always the quickest to admit they’re wrong, this article is tough to write. The Seahawks have already matched my preseason prediction for wins, and they still have 7 games left to play.
NBC Sports

Bills will be without key defensive player in Week 13 game vs. Patriots

The Buffalo Bills have one of the NFL's best defenses, but this unit will be without an important player in next Thursday night's Week 13 game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Bills linebacker Von Miller suffered a knee injury in the team's Thanksgiving Day victory over the...
Yardbarker

Steelers Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada Had No Idea Metrics Have Labeled WR1 Diontae Johnson As One Of NFL’s Most Open Receivers

The frustration seems to continue to mount for the Pittsburgh Steelers offense, despite putting up 30 points in Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals. One of the hardest things to swallow has been newly extended and top wide receiver, Diontae Johnson ‘s production. While he leads the team in targets with 86, he has just 51 receptions for 456 yards and no touchdowns. All are underwhelming numbers as he is coming off a Pro Bowl a year ago. A little less than a month ago, the pass catcher was at the top of an ESPN metric that labeled him as the most open wide receiver in the entire NFL.
Yardbarker

Giants facing difficult decision with Saquon Barkley

At the recent New York Giants bye week, one of the main talking points was the contract extension that star running back Saquon Barkley was in line for. On the year, the 25-year-old has 224 carries, 992 rushing yards (4.4 yards per carry), and seven touchdowns. He has been effective in 2022 for the Giants in the passing game as a receiver. Barkley has 35 catches for 223 yards, putting his all-purpose amount at 1,215.
