Best Black Friday TV deal so far: Award-winning Sony A80J OLED down to just £899

Without doubt the best TV deal of Black Friday so far, 2021's Sony XR-55A80J , which is so good we made it a What Hi-Fi? Award-winner, is now available for an almost unbelievably low £899 .

The TV launched at a price of £1899 and was reviewed by us at £1699. That's the price at which we gave it a five-star verdict. Just a couple of weeks ago Sony decided to make the last few sets available for £999, which seemed extraordinarily low at the time, but now PRC Direct has knocked off another £100. That makes it better than half-price, and genuinely one of the best TV deals in recent memory.

To get that price you need to add voucher code 22BLACK100 at checkout.

Sony A80J OLED TV deal

Sony XR-55A80J 2021 OLED TV £1899 £899 at PRC Direct (save £1000)

This What Hi-Fi? Award-winning TV is an absolute cracker. It supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, and features Sony's impressive audio and motion processing technologies. Make sure to take advantage of this excellent deal by using code 22BLACK100 at checkout. You can read our full review here . View Deal

While the A80J has now been trumped in picture quality by the very best (and yes, more expensive) 2022 OLEDs, it was one of our favourite TVs of last year, winning a What Hi-Fi? Award as the 'Best 55-inch TV'.

Its picture performance is, indeed, still 'up there', and we are certain you won't find yourself wanting upon viewing its super-sharp and detailed picture that is plenty punchy and has superb motion handling.

In terms of OS, it features the latest version of Google TV, which brings support for a host of streaming apps including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube. You also get access to Bravia Core, Sony's exclusive high-quality movie streaming service.

When you consider the quality of performance, generous size, relevant feature set and the size of the discount on offer, this Sony A80J OLED TV deal is not to be missed.

MORE:

See our 2022 What Hi-Fi? Award-winning TVs

Save big with the best TV deals and best OLED TV deals online

Our pick of the best Sony TVs