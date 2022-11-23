Read full article on original website
Related
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Popculture
Gisele Bündchen Reportedly 'Devastated' Over Tom Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announced on Friday they are getting a divorce. And on the same day that the couple made the heartbreaking announcement, a report from Entertainment Tonight revealed how Bündchen is feeling about the split. The report said the 42-year-old model is "devastated to end things" with the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.
Former Eagles Pro Bowl RB takes shot at Cowboys, Dak Prescott on Thanksgiving
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy took a shot at the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott during their Thanksgiving game. The New York Giants are missing their top two cornerbacks for their Thursday night matchup against the Cowboys, but it didn’t matter much in the first half. Two early interceptions of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suggests that either the Giants are playing above their weight, or Prescott is missing the mark.
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
Look: Erin Andrews' Thanksgiving Outfit Is Going Viral
Erin Andrews is in the holiday spirit this Thanksgiving. The Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants game has kicked off this evening. FOX's No. 1 broadcasting crew is on the call for this one. Andrews is rocking quite the red outfit on FOX during the broadcast. The FOX reporter and...
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Odell Beckham Jr was furious on Twitter after Von Miller injury
Free agent Odell Beckham Jr went on an anti-turf Twitter rant after Buffalo Bills star Von Miller was carted away on Thanksgiving following a knee injury. Buffalo Bills fans are holding their breath after Von Miller was carted to the locker room following what the team said is a knee injury.
Jemele Hill Reacts To The Troubling Jerry Jones Photo
The Washington Post shared on Wednesday an old photo of Jerry Jones. The Dallas Cowboys owner was seen on the steps of school during a segregation confrontation in Arkansas. Jones was seen on the steps at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas in 1957. Former ESPN host Jemele Hill...
Report: Lane Kiffin Informed Ole Miss Players Of His Decision
Lane Kiffin has reportedly made a decision on his coaching future, for real this time. On3 reported on Wednesday night that Kiffin informed Ole Miss players of his decision prior to the Thanksgiving game against Mississippi State. From the report:. Kiffin told Ole Miss players Wednesday evening that, unless something...
Fatherhood changes Tua Tagovailoa’s Thanksgiving perspective
Since returning from a two-game absence because of a concussion, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has the Miami Dolphins on four-game winning streak and is coming off the three best statistical performances of his NFL career. But when asked at his Wednesday press conference about what he was thankful for, Tagovailoa didn’t...
Packers Receive Disappointing Injury Update On Defensive Star
The last few weeks have been tough on the Green Bay Packers from an injury perspective. While the players who are healthy and able to play will never use injuries as an excuse, it is certainly tough to keep up a level of play with how banged up some of the guys on the field are and how many impact players they are missing.
Angry Bill Belichick Gives Testy Answer To Question About Hunter Henry Call
Bill Belichick wasn’t happy after Thursday night’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium, and for good reason. Belichick’s Patriots shot themselves in the foot multiple times during a disappointing 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. New England led at multiple points, including in the second half, but poor special teams, costly penalties and bad situational football ultimately led to an avoidable defeat.
Jemele Hill Outs Jerry Jones in Controversial Photo Making Rounds Online
Former ESPN host Jemele Hill is making her opinion known after an old photo of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has surfaced. In the image, Jones is seen among a White mob trying to prevent Black students from integrating into an Arkansas high school. The Washington Post broke the story.
Yardbarker
Steelers QB1 Kenny Pickett Not Showing Consistent Enough Accuracy to Be “Good NFL QB” Says Former NFL Head Coach
The Oakhurst, NJ native struggled with accuracy in his college career completing just 62.4% of his throws. The positive for the 24-year-old was he was able to improve to 67.2% in his fifth year after completion percentages of 61.6 and 61.1 in his junior and first senior years. Trestman, a...
Was Odell Beckham Jr tweet a bad sign for the Giants?
Let’s just say that free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was watching the Thanksgiving game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. The Thanksgiving game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys carried not just NFC East implications, but potentially Odell Beckham Jr. implications as well. Both teams were listed as finalists for Beckham’s services, and that he would schedule meetings after the holiday game.
Mississippi State Quarterback Gave Lane Kiffin's Son A Gift After Win Over Ole Miss
On Thursday night, the Mississippi State Bulldogs notched an upset victory over the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford. Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers led his team to a closely-contested 24-22 victory behind 239 passing yards and two touchdowns. After the game came to a close, Rogers met with...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 12 of 2022
Happy Thanksgiving everyone. We have an early edition of picks this week due to the holiday, and I hope this will allow you to look at us and have a much-needed distraction while you’re browsing your phone and desperately searching for a reprieve from your family. I feel like...
CBS Sports
NFL Thanksgiving Day grades: Vikings, Kirk Cousins get a prime-time 'A-'; Cowboys, Bills shine in comebacks
The NFL certainly had a strong Thanksgiving slate in store this season, which made the annual holiday games even better than most years. Five of the six teams had winning records headed into their Thanksgiving Day games, tying a league-high set in 2011 and 2014 (the NFL started having three Thanksgiving Day games in 2006).
Yardbarker
Rams Jalen Ramsey on Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: ‘What Can’t He Do?’
Prior to the season opener against the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey openly admitted that he wasn’t going to hype up and rain praise on Bills quarterback Josh Allen and receiver Stefon Diggs. But maybe he’s had a change of heart when it comes to...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Insider Absolutely Believes Team Is Sacrificing Wins By Not Benching Kenny Pickett For Week 12
Pittsburgh-Post Gazette writer, Gerry Dulac, said in his weekly chat, the Pittsburgh Steelers are making a mistake in not benching rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett. Dulac stated that Head Coach Mike Tomlin is sacrificing winning to develop the young QB:. “You’re compromising what you believe in – winning a game, no...
Comments / 5