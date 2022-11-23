ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Popculture

Gisele Bündchen Reportedly 'Devastated' Over Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announced on Friday they are getting a divorce. And on the same day that the couple made the heartbreaking announcement, a report from Entertainment Tonight revealed how Bündchen is feeling about the split. The report said the 42-year-old model is "devastated to end things" with the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.
FanSided

Former Eagles Pro Bowl RB takes shot at Cowboys, Dak Prescott on Thanksgiving

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy took a shot at the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott during their Thanksgiving game. The New York Giants are missing their top two cornerbacks for their Thursday night matchup against the Cowboys, but it didn’t matter much in the first half. Two early interceptions of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suggests that either the Giants are playing above their weight, or Prescott is missing the mark.
DALLAS, TX
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
FanSided

Odell Beckham Jr was furious on Twitter after Von Miller injury

Free agent Odell Beckham Jr went on an anti-turf Twitter rant after Buffalo Bills star Von Miller was carted away on Thanksgiving following a knee injury. Buffalo Bills fans are holding their breath after Von Miller was carted to the locker room following what the team said is a knee injury.
The Spun

Jemele Hill Reacts To The Troubling Jerry Jones Photo

The Washington Post shared on Wednesday an old photo of Jerry Jones. The Dallas Cowboys owner was seen on the steps of school during a segregation confrontation in Arkansas. Jones was seen on the steps at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas in 1957. Former ESPN host Jemele Hill...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Spun

Report: Lane Kiffin Informed Ole Miss Players Of His Decision

Lane Kiffin has reportedly made a decision on his coaching future, for real this time. On3 reported on Wednesday night that Kiffin informed Ole Miss players of his decision prior to the Thanksgiving game against Mississippi State. From the report:. Kiffin told Ole Miss players Wednesday evening that, unless something...
OXFORD, MS
AL.com

Fatherhood changes Tua Tagovailoa’s Thanksgiving perspective

Since returning from a two-game absence because of a concussion, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has the Miami Dolphins on four-game winning streak and is coming off the three best statistical performances of his NFL career. But when asked at his Wednesday press conference about what he was thankful for, Tagovailoa didn’t...
ALABAMA STATE
NESN

Angry Bill Belichick Gives Testy Answer To Question About Hunter Henry Call

Bill Belichick wasn’t happy after Thursday night’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium, and for good reason. Belichick’s Patriots shot themselves in the foot multiple times during a disappointing 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. New England led at multiple points, including in the second half, but poor special teams, costly penalties and bad situational football ultimately led to an avoidable defeat.
FanSided

Was Odell Beckham Jr tweet a bad sign for the Giants?

Let’s just say that free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was watching the Thanksgiving game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. The Thanksgiving game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys carried not just NFC East implications, but potentially Odell Beckham Jr. implications as well. Both teams were listed as finalists for Beckham’s services, and that he would schedule meetings after the holiday game.
DALLAS, TX
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 12 of 2022

Happy Thanksgiving everyone. We have an early edition of picks this week due to the holiday, and I hope this will allow you to look at us and have a much-needed distraction while you’re browsing your phone and desperately searching for a reprieve from your family. I feel like...

