Maine man allegedly killed brother whose badly mutilated body was found in trailer
POLAND, Maine (TCD) -- A 34-year-old man who allegedly believed he was "The Terminator" stands accused of killing his oldest brother. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a mobile home on Thursday, Nov. 24. At the scene, they reportedly found the deceased victim. According to the Sheriff's...
WMUR.com
Roughly $4k worth of drugs found after domestic assault arrest in Portsmouth, police say
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Around $4,000 worth of cocaine and fentanyl were found after a domestic assault arrest in Portsmouth, according to police. Portsmouth police said on Monday, officers were dispatched to a home for a possible domestic assault. After interviewing the victim outside the home, officers had probable cause...
Woman arrested in connection with Lewiston arson case
LEWISTON, Maine — A woman was arrested on Thursday after police found evidence of arson at a Lewiston residence. Police found an unoccupied stroller on fire that was being stored on an outdoor porch in the Summer Street neighborhood just before 7 a.m., according to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department.
Maine Man Charged In Thanksgiving Homicide
According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, police made an arrest in connection with the death of a man in Poland. The press release explains that members of the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department were called to a residence on Poplar Drive for a disturbance complaint. However, when they arrived, the found a deceased male.
WMUR.com
Man arrested for DUI after crashing car down embankment in Pelham
PELHAM, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is facing DUI charges after crashing into the woods in Pelham on Thanksgiving night. Pelham police said Ramon Rodriguez, 30, of North Chelmsford, Massachusetts, crashed down the embankment on Bush Hill Road around 9:45 p.m. Thursday. Rodriguez was out of the car when...
Two people accused of breaking into a Portland cannabis store
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police are searching for two people accused of breaking into a cannabis dispensary in Portland early Friday morning. No product was stolen from Sweet Dirt, located on Forest Avenue because the cannabis and other merchandise were locked in a safe, Sweet Dirt Senior Vice President of Operations Amanda Abelmann. said.
WGME
WMUR.com
Strafford man charged with assault after allegedly hitting woman with vehicle several times
STRAFFORD, N.H. — A Strafford man is charged with first-degree assault, accused of running over a woman several times. Guy Leighton Senior, 71, was arrested in Maine last night. According to the County Attorney, it happened Nov. 14, near Leighton’s home on First Crown Point Road in Strafford, and that he struck the woman repeatedly with his car.
manchesterinklink.com
Manchester man charged after police investigation into 2 shooting incidents that left 1 dead, 1 injured
CONCORD, NH – A Manchester man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder following an intensive multi-agency manhunt for the person responsible for a shooting in Brookline that left one man injured, as well as another shooting in Lyndeborough that resulted in the death of an 83-year-old man.
WMUR.com
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Brookline, AG's office says
NASHUA, N.H. — A man has been arrested and charged in one of two shootings that happened in Hillsborough County on Wednesday. Robert Gagnon, 45, of Manchester, was charged with one count of attempted murder after the New Hampshire attorney general's office said he shot a man Wednesday morning.
WMUR.com
Barrington woman killed, several others injured after rollover crash in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A Barrington woman died and several others were injured after a crash early Thanksgiving morning in Portsmouth. New Hampshire State Police said five hours after the crash, Drew Ceppetelli, 21, of Barrington, died at Portsmouth Regional Hospital. Ceppetelli was a student at Salve Regina University and...
WMUR.com
WMTW
WMUR.com
WGME
Portland Pot Dispensary burglarized
PORTLAND, Maine -- Sweet Dirt Pot Recreational Cannabis Dispensary on Forest Avenue in Portland was burglarized after midnight on Friday. There was a considerable amount of damage to the doors and displays. But Portland Police Department Major Robert Martin said that none of the material taken contained THC, the active...
WCAX
Recently identified remains of soldier killed in Korean War to be buried in NH
LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - More than 70 years after his death in a prisoner-of-war camp, a New Hampshire man will finally be laid to rest next month in his hometown of Littleton. Army Sgt. Alfred Sidney was reported missing in action in May 1951 after his unit was attacked in...
WMTW
'I thought I was going to die': Maine couple describes dramatic rescue from fire
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Two people were rescued from a burning home in Biddeford Tuesday night. Neighbors reported seeing heavy smoke coming from a home on Dupont Ave. just after 9 p.m. "I was screaming and crying, and two firemen came up and said, 'We got you,'" said Dawn Gauvin,...
