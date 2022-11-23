ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornish, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

Woman arrested in connection with Lewiston arson case

LEWISTON, Maine — A woman was arrested on Thursday after police found evidence of arson at a Lewiston residence. Police found an unoccupied stroller on fire that was being stored on an outdoor porch in the Summer Street neighborhood just before 7 a.m., according to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department.
LEWISTON, ME
92 Moose

Maine Man Charged In Thanksgiving Homicide

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, police made an arrest in connection with the death of a man in Poland. The press release explains that members of the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department were called to a residence on Poplar Drive for a disturbance complaint. However, when they arrived, the found a deceased male.
POLAND, ME
WMUR.com

Man arrested for DUI after crashing car down embankment in Pelham

PELHAM, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is facing DUI charges after crashing into the woods in Pelham on Thanksgiving night. Pelham police said Ramon Rodriguez, 30, of North Chelmsford, Massachusetts, crashed down the embankment on Bush Hill Road around 9:45 p.m. Thursday. Rodriguez was out of the car when...
PELHAM, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two people accused of breaking into a Portland cannabis store

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police are searching for two people accused of breaking into a cannabis dispensary in Portland early Friday morning. No product was stolen from Sweet Dirt, located on Forest Avenue because the cannabis and other merchandise were locked in a safe, Sweet Dirt Senior Vice President of Operations Amanda Abelmann. said.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

State police investigating suspicious death in Poland

POLAND (WGME) -- State police confirm a suspicious death is under investigation in Poland and a man has been arrested. According to spokesperson Shannon Moss, says the department's Major Crimes Unit is investigating the death at a home on Poplar Drive. Detectives along with Evidence Response Technicians were processing the scene all day Thursday.
POLAND, ME
WMTW

Bystanders rush to help Maine woman hurt in fiery crash

BERWICK, Maine — A Berwick woman was seriously hurt in a fiery crash in her hometown Sunday night. Police and firefighters were called to Route 9 near Heritage Lane just before 10 p.m. for reports that a car had crashed and was on fire. When emergency crews arrived, they...
BERWICK, ME
WMUR.com

25-year-old from Barrington killed in crash in Dover, police say

DOVER, N.H. — Dover police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 25-year-old man from Barrington. The crash happened early Sunday morning. Police said Brett Holmquist was driving west on Tolend Road when his car hit several trees. Investigators said Holmquist was thrown from the car...
DOVER, NH
WGME

Portland Pot Dispensary burglarized

PORTLAND, Maine -- Sweet Dirt Pot Recreational Cannabis Dispensary on Forest Avenue in Portland was burglarized after midnight on Friday. There was a considerable amount of damage to the doors and displays. But Portland Police Department Major Robert Martin said that none of the material taken contained THC, the active...
PORTLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy