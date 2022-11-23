Read full article on original website
watchthetramcarplease.com
Highest-ever asking price for a home in South Jersey for 24.9 Million.
A couple whose pharma tech company’s board ousted them in September have put their unfinished Burlington County mega-mansion on the market for a record $24.95 million. While an unbuilt oceanfront house in Avalon was listed for $22.9 million in 2021, “I couldn’t find any other properties in the last number of years on the MLS that were near $24.95 million,” said Kevin Steiger, a Realtor with Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty and the sales agent for 2801 Riverton Rd.
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City’s “Miracle on Asbury Avenue”
Carolers dressed in Victorian-era inspired clothing and sang favorite holiday classics Friday as horses clip-clopped along Asbury Avenue in Ocean City with passengers who waved while aboard carriages. Shoppers strolled out of shops with bags filled with gifts. Singer Keith Hickman serenaded the crowds from the lawn at City Hall...
Competing multibillion-dollar redevelopment plans pitched for Atlantic City’s Bader Field
Did state agency prioritize tourism over housing in Atlantic City?. An award-winning journalist, Briana Vannozzi serves as the anchor for NJ Spotlight News. She's worked in several capacities since joining the news division in 2012, as interim anchor and senior correspondent after years of general assignment reporting as a multimedia journalist. Vannozzi began her television journalism career by cutting her teeth on New Jersey State House politics for New Jersey Network News. And later as a news radio correspondent at FM News 101.9 in New York City. A Burlington County native, she's honored to be serving and covering her home state.
Former Atlantic City casino will become luxury condos, developer says
The vacant boardwalk property last known as the Atlantic Club Casino Hotel will not be bringing back gambling. Instead, the property will be renovated into luxury condominiums. Rocco Sebastiani, the president of Colosseo Atlantic City, the development firm that owns the property, says plans to convert the former casino at...
PhillyBite
The World's Largest Elephant in NJ
Philadelphia, PA - Located in Margate City, New Jersey, the World's Largest Elephant has stood tall and proud for over a hundred years. The elephant, constructed in 1881, stands six stories high and weighs 90 tons. The exterior of the elephant is covered with 12,000 square feet of sheet tin.
History & Christmas At Storybook Land In Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Just like that! We turn the page from Thanksgiving Day to the Christmas holiday season. One of the most well maintained entertainment venues in New Jersey is Storybook Land, located in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. Storybook Land is very special on a year-round basis, however, it is particularly magical...
shorelocalnews.com
$3 billion mixed-use project proposed for Bader Field in AC
Bart Blatstein, CEO of Tower Investments Inc. announced a joint venture plan to develop a residential and retail community with trendy food establishments at the vacant Bader Field site. His partners will be Post Brothers, a nationally recognized leader in mixed-use community development. The new innovative community will feature a mix of 10,000 residential units, 400,000 square feet of office, retail space creatively placed throughout the 140-acre site. In addition, the new community will be highlighted with 20 acres of trails, parks and amenities which will all be open to the public. The new community will be named Casa Mar.
Atlantic City Anti-Violence Program ‘Big’ Embarrassment For ‘Small’
This is a follow-up to our coverage from yesterday, regarding the multiple stabbings that took place at Harrah’s Casino Resort Atlantic City in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving, November 24, 2022. If you missed it, here is a link to our breaking news report from yesterday:. Atlantic City...
Fantastic winter wonderland illuminated walking trail in Medford, NJ
Jack Frost has been sneaking around New Jersey, so now is the perfect time to check out some really cool (no pun intended) attractions here in the Garden State. Yes, you need your coat, hat, and gloves, but that's what makes winter outings different and it's Christmas weather. One of...
camdencounty.com
Roadwork Scheduled Throughout County Starting Monday
PSE&G will be installing a new gas main on Union Avenue in Pennsauken from Monday Nov. 28 to Friday, Dec. 2. There will be a full road closure of Union Avenue as crews move down Union Avenue between Park Avenue and Maple Avenue. Closures include between Park and Pennsylvania avenues, between Marion and Pennsylvania avenues, between Orchard Avenue and Collins Lane and between Collins Lane and Maple Avenue.
“Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovations” On HGTV To Film Again In Wildwood, NJ
Get ready to see the Wildwoods on the silver screen once again!. It's always great when one of our shore towns gets some national attention. This won't be the first time all eyes were on Wildwood. It's still just as exciting, though!. According to the folks at Wildwood Video Archive,...
Birch Grove Park in Northfield NJ Being Stocked With Trout Today
Today may feel a little chilly, but it's a perfect day to go trout fishing in Atlantic County. Northfield's Birch Grove Park is being stocked with trout today - approximately 190 fish!. According to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife, winter stocking is taking place at lakes and...
Atlantic City, NJ, Sandwich Named Best in the State of New Jersey
Did you know you can get the best sandwich in the state in Atlantic City?. The travel website farandwide.com ranked the best sandwich in every state, with the Italian being the top sandwich in the state of New Jersey. Who has the best Italian in the state?. The White House...
Extremely Dangerous Intersection in Atlantic City, NJ, Needs to be Fixed NOW
This could be a new low for Atlantic City. A blatant traffic issue exists near one of the casinos in the city that could easily result in a tragic accident. For this to even exist is a failure in the most basic sense of the word. To Atlantic City's elected officials, I don't even know what to say about this.
Do Atlantic and Cape May County Residents Still Use Cash?
Well, I guess it's safe to say we're officially into the holiday season now, right? I know that some people won't be decorating until Black Friday, but for many others, the tree went up this weekend. You know what comes after Thanksgiving, right? Shopping, shopping, and more shopping. I don't...
2 New Roller Coasters Planned for Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk
Thrill seekers will love this news. Two new roller coasters are reportedly coming to the Atlantic City boardwalk. Steel Pier, America's oldest amusement park, announced this week their plans to add two coasters. The Wild Mouse, according to Wildwood Video Archive, will be a spinning coaster. It's slated to debut...
Atlantic City, Cape May Make List of Top Christmas Towns in USA
When you think of Christmas, be honest, you think of Cape May right?. Cape May made the website travelandleisure.com list of the 25 best Christmas towns in America coming in at No. 21 on the list. This Jersey Shore town has a strong Victorian streak — it's easily recognized by...
Update: What Was on Fire in South Jersey Tuesday Morning?
UPDATE: Tuesday afternoon, a statement from the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard says,. We were not conducting any exercises this morning that would cause plumes of smoke. Our original report continues below. A bit of a mystery surrounds exactly what was on fire in South...
Bill of Fare: Crumb, Bordentown’s upscale sandwich shop, delivers exactly what it promises
David Murray had just sold his Haddonfield restaurant and was looking for something new. He wanted a restaurant where he could use the baking skills he had honed over the years while working with his partner Walter Goldsberry. That restaurant turned out to be Crumb, the fast-growing upscale sandwich joint they opened last year in Haddonfield, followed by a second one in May in Bordentown. Most recently they opened one in Medford, with a Pennsylvania location planned next.
16 Arrested, 785 Bricks of Heroin/Fentanyl Seized in Massive Atlantic City, NJ, Bust
Authorities in Atlantic City say a months-long investigation into the distribution of narcotics resulted in 16 people being arrested and massive quantities of drugs and guns being taken off of the streets. The actions of numerous law enforcement agencies culminated with nearly a dozen search warrants being executed over the...
