Bart Blatstein, CEO of Tower Investments Inc. announced a joint venture plan to develop a residential and retail community with trendy food establishments at the vacant Bader Field site. His partners will be Post Brothers, a nationally recognized leader in mixed-use community development. The new innovative community will feature a mix of 10,000 residential units, 400,000 square feet of office, retail space creatively placed throughout the 140-acre site. In addition, the new community will be highlighted with 20 acres of trails, parks and amenities which will all be open to the public. The new community will be named Casa Mar.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO