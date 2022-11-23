ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalon, NJ

watchthetramcarplease.com

Highest-ever asking price for a home in South Jersey for 24.9 Million.

A couple whose pharma tech company’s board ousted them in September have put their unfinished Burlington County mega-mansion on the market for a record $24.95 million. While an unbuilt oceanfront house in Avalon was listed for $22.9 million in 2021, “I couldn’t find any other properties in the last number of years on the MLS that were near $24.95 million,” said Kevin Steiger, a Realtor with Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty and the sales agent for 2801 Riverton Rd.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City’s “Miracle on Asbury Avenue”

Carolers dressed in Victorian-era inspired clothing and sang favorite holiday classics Friday as horses clip-clopped along Asbury Avenue in Ocean City with passengers who waved while aboard carriages. Shoppers strolled out of shops with bags filled with gifts. Singer Keith Hickman serenaded the crowds from the lawn at City Hall...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Competing multibillion-dollar redevelopment plans pitched for Atlantic City’s Bader Field

Did state agency prioritize tourism over housing in Atlantic City?. An award-winning journalist, Briana Vannozzi serves as the anchor for NJ Spotlight News. She's worked in several capacities since joining the news division in 2012, as interim anchor and senior correspondent after years of general assignment reporting as a multimedia journalist. Vannozzi began her television journalism career by cutting her teeth on New Jersey State House politics for New Jersey Network News. And later as a news radio correspondent at FM News 101.9 in New York City. A Burlington County native, she's honored to be serving and covering her home state.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
PhillyBite

The World's Largest Elephant in NJ

Philadelphia, PA - Located in Margate City, New Jersey, the World's Largest Elephant has stood tall and proud for over a hundred years. The elephant, constructed in 1881, stands six stories high and weighs 90 tons. The exterior of the elephant is covered with 12,000 square feet of sheet tin.
MARGATE CITY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

$3 billion mixed-use project proposed for Bader Field in AC

Bart Blatstein, CEO of Tower Investments Inc. announced a joint venture plan to develop a residential and retail community with trendy food establishments at the vacant Bader Field site. His partners will be Post Brothers, a nationally recognized leader in mixed-use community development. The new innovative community will feature a mix of 10,000 residential units, 400,000 square feet of office, retail space creatively placed throughout the 140-acre site. In addition, the new community will be highlighted with 20 acres of trails, parks and amenities which will all be open to the public. The new community will be named Casa Mar.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
camdencounty.com

Roadwork Scheduled Throughout County Starting Monday

PSE&G will be installing a new gas main on Union Avenue in Pennsauken from Monday Nov. 28 to Friday, Dec. 2. There will be a full road closure of Union Avenue as crews move down Union Avenue between Park Avenue and Maple Avenue. Closures include between Park and Pennsylvania avenues, between Marion and Pennsylvania avenues, between Orchard Avenue and Collins Lane and between Collins Lane and Maple Avenue.
CAMDEN, NJ
Rock 104.1

Update: What Was on Fire in South Jersey Tuesday Morning?

UPDATE: Tuesday afternoon, a statement from the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard says,. We were not conducting any exercises this morning that would cause plumes of smoke. Our original report continues below. A bit of a mystery surrounds exactly what was on fire in South...
GALLOWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Bill of Fare: Crumb, Bordentown’s upscale sandwich shop, delivers exactly what it promises

David Murray had just sold his Haddonfield restaurant and was looking for something new. He wanted a restaurant where he could use the baking skills he had honed over the years while working with his partner Walter Goldsberry. That restaurant turned out to be Crumb, the fast-growing upscale sandwich joint they opened last year in Haddonfield, followed by a second one in May in Bordentown. Most recently they opened one in Medford, with a Pennsylvania location planned next.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

