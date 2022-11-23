Read full article on original website
Related
Times News
North captures SCFCA All-Star game
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN – Let the fun begin!. Indeed it was a fun night for a group of Schuylkill and Carbon County high school senior football players at Schuylkill Haven’s Rotary Field on Wednesday. For nearly a decade, the annual Schuylkill Coaches Association All-Star game has been a Thanksgiving...
Times News
Bulldogs, Tigers fall in PIAA state football playoffs
The high school football season officially came to an end on Saturday for teams in the Times News coverage area as Northern Lehigh and Northwestern Lehigh both suffered losses in the quarterfinal round of the PIAA state tournament. The Bulldogs dropped a heartbreaking 42-35 decision to Steelton-Highspire in the Class...
Last In, Last Standing: Cocalico wins district crown!
READING, Pa. (WHTM) — Cocalico was the last team to make the District lll Class 5A tournament, the 12th an final seed. But their belief in each other never wavered and the last team in the tournament ended up being the last team standing after the Eagles took down undefeated Exeter Township 34-14 in the […]
easternpafootball.com
Danville falls in a heartbreaker to Wyomissing Area
DANVILLE – The last two seasons have ended for Danville in the state playoffs with lopsided losses. Two years ago, the Ironmen went to Wyomissing on a Saturday afternoon and fell by 30 points in the state semifinals to the Spartans, who went on to finish as the state runner-up.
Times News
Tigers face Neumann Goretti in 3A quarters
Josh Snyder and his Northwestern Lehigh football team are no strangers to playing in big games. This season alone the Tigers have knocked off Southern Lehigh in the regular season finale to win the Colonial-Schuylkill League Gold Division championship, and then in districts, plowed through the 3A classification with games against Jim Thorpe, Notre Dame Green Pond and top-seeded North Schuylkill. They handled each opponent, and for the first time since 2014, came away with a district championship to show for their efforts.
McDevitt meets Manheim Central in District III Championship
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Bishop McDevitt and Manheim Central will clash for the District III Class 4A Championship on Friday, November 25. The Crusaders and Barons were the top two seeded teams respectively in the Class 4A bracket. Bishop McDevitt, the reigning District III Champions in Class 4A, have won 15 District Championships in school […]
Danville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Wyomissing Area High School football team will have a game with Danville Area High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Times News
Tamaqua hair salon celebrates 20 years
Mary Burrell is celebrating 20 years of making people look their best from her salon, Mary’s Hair Designs in Tamaqua. “I just like the people. You get to know them over the years. It’s almost like they are all part of the family,” said Burrell, of Lansford.
Times News
Weatherly Middle School Honor Roll
Anthony DeSpirito, principal of Weatherly Area Middle School, has announced the honor roll list for the first marking period of the 2022-2023 school year. Sixth Grade: Brandon Antolick, Melina Ayala, Elizabeth DiGennaro, Jillian Esposito, Maci Kane, Alexia Kehler, Madison Makowiec. Seventh Grade: Vincent Cuddeford, Joseph Esposito, Brayden Gill, Denna Stellar.
Times News
Palmerton news for Nov. 25, 2022
Palmerton Kids for the Community is accepting new or gently used items only, such as coats, scarves, hats and gloves (all-weather proof only). Donations can be dropped off at 783 Princeton Ave., Palmerton. For more information go to Kids for the Community-Facebook.com/KCPalmertonPA. Drama Club. The Palmerton Area Drama Club will...
Times News
Venues packed with talent
Holiday-themed entertainment will fill Penn’s Peak and other local and regional venues over the next couple of weeks. The Peak will host two performances of Ryan Pelton’s Elvis Christmas Show. Pelton, an award-winning Elvis Presley tribute act, performed for nearly a decade with the production show Legends in Concert.
Times News
Tamaqua news
The Rev. Rick Clemson will officiate at the 10:30 a.m. worship service this Sunday in American Primitive Methodist Church. Sunday school class is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Recorded message is available at www.facebook.com/PMChurch Tamaqua. Hope In The Mountains is a NarAnon Family Group. For information, call Mark at 570-952-5098. Calvary...
Times News
State police at Lehighton
State police at Lehighton reported on the following incidents:. • On Nov. 17 at 11:57 p.m. troopers conducted a traffic stop at routes 715/209, in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County, for an expired registration on a 2018 Jeep. The driver, a 23-year-old man from New Ringgold, who troopers declined to identify, was suspected of driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Charges are pending test results.
Times News
2 injured in Mahoning crash
Two people were injured Saturday morning in a crash in Mahoning Township. The incident occurred just after 10 a.m. along Route 443 at the entrance to the Mauch Chunk Trust company involving two sport utility vehicles. The victims were treated at the scene by Lehighton paramedics before being transported to...
Times News
Birth announcement: Mason James Dunn
A son, Mason James, was born to Nicole and James Dunn of New Ringgold at 6:40 p.m. on Sept. 14 in Allentown. He weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 20.5 inches long. Mason was welcomed home by siblings Hunter, 4; and Layla, 2. Maternal grandparents are Kim and Gar...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire damages pair of homes in Palmerton
PALMERTON, Pa. — A fire damaged two homes in Carbon County. Firefighters were dispatched at 11:45 a.m. Thursday to the 600 block of Lehigh Avenue in Carbon County, according to the county's 911 center. The fire department said a smoker fire had spread to the fence and house. Crews...
Times News
Frackville - crashes
State police at Frackville reported on the following crashes investigated by troopers on Schuylkill County roadways:. A hit-and-run crash was reported on Nov. 21 at 5:22 p.m. along Pine Street in Kline Township. Troopers said a vehicle was driven southbound when it left the road and struck a utility pole while the driver was negotiating a right hand turn. Wires and the pole were damaged.
Flames damage business in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A bar in Luzerne County is closed after a fire damaged the building. Flames broke out at Kate's Place in Wyoming around 5:30 p.m. Officials say the fire started on the second floor before moving to the attic. The bar was open at the time,...
Times News
State police at Frackville
State police at Frackville reported on cases investigated by troopers in Schuylkill County:. • On Saturday at 2:30 p.m. troopers were informed of a disturbance along the Gold Star Highway in Shenandoah. An investigation revealed that John Speidel, 58, of Frackville, engaged in physical contact with a 61-year-old man from Gilberton, resulting from an argument over past relations. Speidel also caused minor damages to the victim’s vehicle.
Times News
Carbon County property transfers
Kerla Mejia to Luis A. Torres Fernandez, 16 W. Market St., Tresckow, property at 16 W. Market St., $195,000. Eric Maguschak to Aurora E. Felix, 15 W. Second St., Beaver Meadows, property at 15 W. Second St., $170,000. East Penn Township. Mark Trevor Fritzinger to a Trevor Fritzinger, 2454 Mahoning...
Comments / 0