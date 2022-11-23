Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Police investigating shooting on Delaware Ave.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man was shot on Delaware Ave. Friday, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to the 1100 block of the street after a shooting was reported around 2:50 p.m., according to KPD Spokesman Scott Erland. “A male victim was located on scene...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting after officers said they found a man shot inside a car on Thanksgiving. According to KPD, officers arrived around 5:45 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of McConnell Street near Kenner Avenue after receiving reports of a shooting.
wvlt.tv
Rural Metro hazmat responds to abandoned stolen vehicle, officials say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire’s hazmat team responded to Midway Industrial Park after a car was reported “emitting vapors” Friday. Crews arrived on scene around 9:45 a.m., according to a release from Rural Metro. The truck they found at the park reportedly had on-board tanks filled with hydrochloric acid. Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed the truck was stolen out of Virginia.
62-Year-Old Raymundo Carreon Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Loudon County (Loudon County, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a rollover crash on Thursday. The accident occurred near the Interstate 40 split around 4:30 p.m. According to the officials, a van ran off the interstate to the left and overcorrected. It then rolled several times before it came to a stop in the median.
KPD: 1 injured in Lonsdale shooting
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating the shooting that left one person injured Friday afternoon.
Knoxville Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in East Fifth Avenue shooting
An investigation is underway after one man was found dead from an apparent gunshot at an East Knoxville home early Wednesday morning and two other men were found injured.
wvlt.tv
Knox Co. Sheriff's Office made 253 retail-related arrests in the last month
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Shoppers are filling stores across the U.S. for Black Friday, and so are law enforcement officers. Officials with the Knox County Organized Retail Crime Unit said they made at least 253 arrests during the month of November. The Knox County Sheriff's Office also reported that...
wvlt.tv
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person has died and two are injured after an overnight shooting in East Knoxville, a release from Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland said. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday outside of a home in the 2700 block of E. Fifth Avenue, the...
Morristown veteran’s truck reported stolen Thanksgiving morning
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown veteran woke up Thanksgiving morning to devastation. The Marine told 6 News her truck was stolen on the holiday as she and her daughter slept at a hotel. “I just literally cannot take care of my family without that truck,” Shannon Toombs said. Right now, Toombs is searching for […]
wvlt.tv
Rural Metro fire crews responded to Knox Co. fire
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a fire in west Knox County on Saturday morning. Crews were sent to a reported structure fire at a home in the 11000 block of Woody Drive and found a fire blazing from a window in the front right corner when they arrived.
wvlt.tv
Man dies in Thanksgiving Day crash on I-75 in Loudon Co.
LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was killed in the Thanksgiving Day crash on I-75 South in Loudon County, according to a preliminary report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Raymundo Carreon, from Sweetwater, was driving a 1994 Ford E15 Van when he ran off the road to the left....
Clerks held at gunpoint in robbery on Lake City Highway, man arrested in Clinton
A 21-year-old suspect accused of holding clerks at gunpoint during an armed robbery near Rocky Top is in custody, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
Loudon County rollover crash blocks I-75 lanes on Thanksgiving
A multivehicle rollover crash on I-75 in Loudon County on Thanksgiving caused hours of delays as crews worked the scene.
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family Members
Chaka Singh (Top Left), Jamarion Gillette (Bottom Left), Jaqwan Gillette (Top Right), Martaysha Flack (Bottom Right)East Valley View Crime Stoppers. A Knoxville, Tennessee family has suffered immeasurable loss not once, not twice, but four times in the last year.
Memorial services announced for Madisonville mother who was found dead after disappearing
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — A Madisonville mother who disappeared and was later found dead will be remembered on Saturday. Biereley-Hale Funeral Home announced arrangements for Chelsie Walker's memorial service. The Madisonville funeral home said it will hold a memorial service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 in its chapel at 4650 Highway 411.
Woman describes deadly hit and run on Magnolia Avenue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — New details are being revealed after a man died after being hit by a car in East Knoxville. According to the Knoxville Police Department (KPD), Sherman Edward Harvey Jr., 24 of Leslie, Georgia died when he was struck by a car in the 2800 block of Magnolia Avenue Saturday night. Police […]
VIDEO: bodycam footage shows KPD officers responding to Flanders Lane fire in October
Bodycam footage shared by the Knoxville Police Department captures the moments when firefighters sprung into action to help people escape an apartment fire in October.
wvlt.tv
Black Friday Shopping at Tanger Outlets
