Police investigating shooting on Delaware Ave.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man was shot on Delaware Ave. Friday, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to the 1100 block of the street after a shooting was reported around 2:50 p.m., according to KPD Spokesman Scott Erland. “A male victim was located on scene...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Rural Metro hazmat responds to abandoned stolen vehicle, officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire’s hazmat team responded to Midway Industrial Park after a car was reported “emitting vapors” Friday. Crews arrived on scene around 9:45 a.m., according to a release from Rural Metro. The truck they found at the park reportedly had on-board tanks filled with hydrochloric acid. Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed the truck was stolen out of Virginia.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man found dead in Five Points area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers found a man shot to death inside of a car Thursday evening, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to a reported shooting on McConnell St. near Kenner Ave. around 5:45 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. “Violent Crimes...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knox Co. Sheriff's Office made 253 retail-related arrests in the last month

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Shoppers are filling stores across the U.S. for Black Friday, and so are law enforcement officers. Officials with the Knox County Organized Retail Crime Unit said they made at least 253 arrests during the month of November. The Knox County Sheriff's Office also reported that...
wvlt.tv

One dead, two injured in East Knoxville shooting, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person has died and two are injured after an overnight shooting in East Knoxville, a release from Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland said. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday outside of a home in the 2700 block of E. Fifth Avenue, the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Morristown veteran’s truck reported stolen Thanksgiving morning

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown veteran woke up Thanksgiving morning to devastation. The Marine told 6 News her truck was stolen on the holiday as she and her daughter slept at a hotel. “I just literally cannot take care of my family without that truck,” Shannon Toombs said. Right now, Toombs is searching for […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Rural Metro fire crews responded to Knox Co. fire

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a fire in west Knox County on Saturday morning. Crews were sent to a reported structure fire at a home in the 11000 block of Woody Drive and found a fire blazing from a window in the front right corner when they arrived.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Man dies in Thanksgiving Day crash on I-75 in Loudon Co.

LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was killed in the Thanksgiving Day crash on I-75 South in Loudon County, according to a preliminary report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Raymundo Carreon, from Sweetwater, was driving a 1994 Ford E15 Van when he ran off the road to the left....
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Woman describes deadly hit and run on Magnolia Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — New details are being revealed after a man died after being hit by a car in East Knoxville. According to the Knoxville Police Department (KPD), Sherman Edward Harvey Jr., 24 of Leslie, Georgia died when he was struck by a car in the 2800 block of Magnolia Avenue Saturday night. Police […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Black Friday Shopping at Tanger Outlets

KNOXVILLE, TN

