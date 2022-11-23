ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joshua Tree, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vvng.com

Hesperia man arrested at Mojave Narrows Regional Park

SPRING VALLEY LAKE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 42-year-old Hesperia man was arrested at Mojave Narrows Regional Park after deputies found him under the influence with drugs and paraphernalia, officials said. On Thursday, November 24, 2022, at 10:25 am, deputies responded to the park at 18000 Yates Road. According to...
HESPERIA, CA
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Needles, CA: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirms “lethal force encounter” last Friday is connected to triple homicide investigation in La Sierra South, California.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Public Information Officer Gloria Huerta (Information) Needles, California: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed to ZachNews that a “lethal force encounter” on Friday, November 25th, 2022 is connected to triple homicide house fire along the 11200 block of Price Court in La Sierra South, California.
NEEDLES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man killed in a shooting in Desert Hot Springs

A man was killed in a shooting Friday in Desert Hot Springs The shooting was reported at around 11:45 a.m. on Cactus Street near 6th Street. Police said they received a report of two shots fired in the area. Officers arrived and found a man dead outside of a residence with gunshot wounds. Cactus Drive The post Man killed in a shooting in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KTLA.com

Riverside man arrested for deadly stabbing in Fontana

Authorities have arrested a Riverside man who allegedly stabbed two women in Fontana, killing one of them earlier this week. Alex Zamora, 20, was arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies Wednesday at his home in Riverside. Zamora is accused of stabbing two women at a home on...
FONTANA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Palm Desert Pair Behind Bars for Alleged Pellet Vandalism

(CNS) – A 33-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday for his alleged involvement with a 24-year-old man in vandalizing over 40 businesses with metal pellets. Brett Michael Wellard was arrested with Chance Curtis Sawyer on suspicion of several counts of vandalism and illegal possession of a firearm, according to Sgt. Jeff Cryder from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Both suspects were Palm Desert residents.
PALM DESERT, CA
KTLA.com

Video captures 3 burglary suspects leaving Eastvale home carrying safe

Surveillance video shows three burglary suspects exiting an Eastvale home with a family’s belongings, including a safe that held wedding rings, sentimental keepsakes and one family member’s life savings. “They were there for a total of about 15 minutes, inside my house,” the homeowner, identified only as Andrews,...
EASTVALE, CA
vvng.com

Hesperia Police Crime Report November 18-20

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) Below are the latest crime reports for various incidents that occurred in Hesperia between November 18-20, 2022. 32-year-old man arrested after allegedly choking female family member. On November 20, 2022, at 3:35 p.m., The Hesperia Police Department responded to the 16800 of Danbury Avenue, in Hesperia where...
HESPERIA, CA
vvng.com

Rider airlifted after crash involving minivan on Phelan Rd

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A rider was airlifted following a collision involving a minivan Friday night, California Highway Patrol logs reported. The crash happened at the intersection of Phelan Road and Sheep Creek Road at approximately 6:17 p.m., November 25, 2022, and involved a black motorcycle and a minivan.
PHELAN, CA
mynewsla.com

Felon Admits Shooting Man at Moreno Valley Residence

A convicted felon who shot a man during a confrontation in Moreno Valley where children were present pleaded guilty Wednesday to firearm assault and other offenses and was immediately sentenced to six years in state prison. Luis Alberto Duran Villalobos, 34, of Moreno Valley admitted the assault count, as well...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
z1077fm.com

Motorcycle Road Rage incident leads to arrest, stolen Harley, 3 guns

A suspect in a July road rage incident on Twentynine Palms Highway was arrested November 17th. On July 23, Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an assault in the 58100 block of Twentynine Palms Highway, in Yucca Valley, regarding an incident of road rage, in which the victim was struck and rendered unconscious.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
vvng.com

Teenager airlifted after Polaris overturns in Oak Hills on Jenny Street

OAK HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A teenage girl was airlifted after a Polaris off-road vehicle crashed on Jenny Street in an unincorporated part of Hesperia, in the community of Oak Hills. San Bernardino County Fire, California Highway Patrol and AMR responded to the crash on Jenny Street between Mariposa...
HESPERIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy