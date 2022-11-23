Read full article on original website
Fontana Herald News
Store clerk is stabbed by suspect during robbery, but clerk is still able to hold suspect at gunpoint until deputies arrive
A suspect allegedly stabbed a store clerk during a robbery, but the injured clerk was still able to grab a gun and prevent the suspect from escaping, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. The incident took place on Nov. 25 at about 11:07 a.m. at the One Stop...
vvng.com
Hesperia man arrested at Mojave Narrows Regional Park
SPRING VALLEY LAKE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 42-year-old Hesperia man was arrested at Mojave Narrows Regional Park after deputies found him under the influence with drugs and paraphernalia, officials said. On Thursday, November 24, 2022, at 10:25 am, deputies responded to the park at 18000 Yates Road. According to...
2 arrested in stolen moving truck in San Bernardino County
Two people were arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies earlier this week after they were found to be driving a stolen U-Haul truck. A sheriff’s deputy stopped the vehicle on Wednesday around 3:30 a.m. as it was leaving a car wash near Phelan and Sheep Creek roads in the town of Phelan. The […]
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Needles, CA: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirms “lethal force encounter” last Friday is connected to triple homicide investigation in La Sierra South, California.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Public Information Officer Gloria Huerta (Information) Needles, California: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed to ZachNews that a “lethal force encounter” on Friday, November 25th, 2022 is connected to triple homicide house fire along the 11200 block of Price Court in La Sierra South, California.
Man killed in a shooting in Desert Hot Springs
A man was killed in a shooting Friday in Desert Hot Springs The shooting was reported at around 11:45 a.m. on Cactus Street near 6th Street. Police said they received a report of two shots fired in the area. Officers arrived and found a man dead outside of a residence with gunshot wounds. Cactus Drive The post Man killed in a shooting in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
KTLA.com
Riverside man arrested for deadly stabbing in Fontana
Authorities have arrested a Riverside man who allegedly stabbed two women in Fontana, killing one of them earlier this week. Alex Zamora, 20, was arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies Wednesday at his home in Riverside. Zamora is accused of stabbing two women at a home on...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Palm Desert Pair Behind Bars for Alleged Pellet Vandalism
(CNS) – A 33-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday for his alleged involvement with a 24-year-old man in vandalizing over 40 businesses with metal pellets. Brett Michael Wellard was arrested with Chance Curtis Sawyer on suspicion of several counts of vandalism and illegal possession of a firearm, according to Sgt. Jeff Cryder from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Both suspects were Palm Desert residents.
KTLA.com
Video captures 3 burglary suspects leaving Eastvale home carrying safe
Surveillance video shows three burglary suspects exiting an Eastvale home with a family’s belongings, including a safe that held wedding rings, sentimental keepsakes and one family member’s life savings. “They were there for a total of about 15 minutes, inside my house,” the homeowner, identified only as Andrews,...
vvng.com
Hesperia Police Crime Report November 18-20
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) Below are the latest crime reports for various incidents that occurred in Hesperia between November 18-20, 2022. 32-year-old man arrested after allegedly choking female family member. On November 20, 2022, at 3:35 p.m., The Hesperia Police Department responded to the 16800 of Danbury Avenue, in Hesperia where...
California Dad Fatally Shot the Mother and Grandmother of His Twin 7-Year-Old Boys During Custody Exchange: Sheriff
A 39-year-old man in California was arrested this week for allegedly killing the mother and grandmother of his twin 7-year-old boys. Salvador Velasquez Jr. was taken into custody on Saturday and charged with four counts of murder in the deaths of Esmeralda Casillas, 36, and her mother, Ofelia Casillas, 68, authorities announced.
vvng.com
Rider airlifted after crash involving minivan on Phelan Rd
PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A rider was airlifted following a collision involving a minivan Friday night, California Highway Patrol logs reported. The crash happened at the intersection of Phelan Road and Sheep Creek Road at approximately 6:17 p.m., November 25, 2022, and involved a black motorcycle and a minivan.
mynewsla.com
Felon Admits Shooting Man at Moreno Valley Residence
A convicted felon who shot a man during a confrontation in Moreno Valley where children were present pleaded guilty Wednesday to firearm assault and other offenses and was immediately sentenced to six years in state prison. Luis Alberto Duran Villalobos, 34, of Moreno Valley admitted the assault count, as well...
vvng.com
Driver killed in crash on Stoddard Wells ID’d as Victorville resident Christian Thomas
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office has identified the 26-year-old male driver killed in a crash Tuesday as Christian J. Thomas, of Victorville. The single-vehicle traffic collision was reported just before 4 p.m., November 22, 2022, on Stoddard Wells Road near the River Ranch...
z1077fm.com
Motorcycle Road Rage incident leads to arrest, stolen Harley, 3 guns
A suspect in a July road rage incident on Twentynine Palms Highway was arrested November 17th. On July 23, Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an assault in the 58100 block of Twentynine Palms Highway, in Yucca Valley, regarding an incident of road rage, in which the victim was struck and rendered unconscious.
police1.com
First Black female police officer in Calif. PD recognized with permanent exhibit
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Sherri Adams was a year away from graduating college when she abandoned becoming a special education teacher. The rest is San Bernardino history. After seeing an ad in the newspaper, Adams joined the county Sheriff's Academy. In 1985, she became the first Black female police...
Fontana Herald News
Person is stabbed to death in Fontana on Nov. 22; suspect flees the location
A person was stabbed to death during an incident in Fontana on the morning of Nov. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Detectives were on the scene of a stabbing in the 15100 block of Athol Street in the unincorporated western area of Fontana, the Sheriff's Department said.
10-year-old girl struck by hit-and-run driver in San Bernardino County
A 10-year-old girl remains hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in San Bernardino County on Saturday. Victorville Police say the incident happened when the girl was crossing Seventh Street near E. Sand Street in Victorville around 5:42 p.m. The victim was walking with her family when the suspect, 19-year-old Seth Moeller from Oro […]
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Havasu Lake, CA: Crash involving a vehicle into a ditch off Havasu Lake Road near U.S. Route 95.
Source: San Bernardino County Fire Protection District and California Highway Patrol (Information) Havasu Lake, California: A crash involving a vehicle into a ditch has occurred off Havasu Lake Road near U.S. Route 95. The incident was reported at 7:05 p.m. PT on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2022 involving a dark colored...
vvng.com
Teenager airlifted after Polaris overturns in Oak Hills on Jenny Street
OAK HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A teenage girl was airlifted after a Polaris off-road vehicle crashed on Jenny Street in an unincorporated part of Hesperia, in the community of Oak Hills. San Bernardino County Fire, California Highway Patrol and AMR responded to the crash on Jenny Street between Mariposa...
vvng.com
BREAKING: NB 15 Freeway Traffic stalled in bypass lane after multi-vehicle crash in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) Traffic was stalled in the bypass lane on the northbound 15 freeway Friday morning. The crash was reported at about 11:20 am, November 25, 2022, between Ranchero Road and Highway 395, and involved between 3-4 vehicles. The California Highway Patrol stopped all lanes of traffic at 11:35...
