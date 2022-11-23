Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Indonesian rescuers focus on landslide as quake toll rises
CIANJUR, Indonesia (AP) — On the fourth day of an increasingly urgent search, Indonesian rescuers are narrowing their focus to a landslide where dozens are believed trapped after an earthquake killed at least 272 people. More than a third of the victims were children. Rescuers are using backhoe, sniffer dogs and life detectors to speed up the search in the worst-hit area of Cijendil village. That’s where 39 missing people are believed to be buried after a landslide set off by Monday’s quake left tons of mud, rocks and broken trees. On Wednesday, searchers rescued a 6-year-old boy who was trapped for two days under the rubble of his collapsed house.
KEYT
Indonesia earthquake toll reaches 310 as more bodies found
CIANJUR, Indonesia (AP) — The death toll from an earthquake that struck Indonesia’s Java island early this week has risen to 310 after rescuers found more bodies under landslides. At least 24 people remain missing. The National Search and Rescue Agency says the bodies were recovered in two areas in mountainous Cianjur district where landslides triggered by Monday’s quake brought tons of mud, rocks and broken trees. More than 1,400 rescuers have been searching through the rubble since the magnitude 5.6 quake, which injured more than 2,000 people. Officials say rescuers will continue searching until rebuilding begins.
KEYT
Russian rocket kills newborn in repeat attack on small town
VILNIANSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russian rockets have rained down on a small town in eastern Ukraine for the second time in a week, killing a newborn boy and destroying the municipal hospital. A doctor was critically injured in the overnight attack Wednesday. Six days ago, according to the mayor, 11 people died when a Russian rocket hit an apartment building. Kyrilo, the baby boy killed in the latest rocket attack, was born two days ago. He and his mother were supposed to be discharged Wednesday. Russia has targeted hospitals repeatedly since the war began Feb. 24, including a deadly airstrike in March on a maternity ward in the city of Mariupol that killed a woman and her unborn child.
KEYT
Suspect in Australia murder arrested in India 4 years later
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The prime suspect in the murder of a woman on an Australian beach four years ago has been arrested in New Delhi’s outskirts three weeks after he was targeted with a $677,000 reward. Indian national Rajwinder Singh flew from Sydney to his homeland the day after Toyah Cordingley’s body was found on the Queensland state coast in 2018. Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said Singh had been arrested Friday following Australia’s extradition request. Australia made another requests last year but Singh couldn’t be located. He was employed as a nurse in a town near Cairns when Cordingley was killed on a beach where she had gone to walk her dog.
KEYT
10 killed in apartment fire in northwest China’s Xinjiang
BEIJING (AP) — Authorities say a fire in an apartment building in northwestern China’s Xinjiang region has left 10 people dead and nine injured. It was the second major fire in the country this week, leaving a total of 48 dead. The Thursday night fire struck the building in the regional capital of Urumqi, where temperatures fall below freezing at night. The blaze took around three hours to extinguish. The local government says the injured were all expected to survive and the cause of the fire is under investigation. State media reports say the dead and injured inhaled toxic smoke but had not been under a strict COVID-19 lockdown and were able to leave their apartments.
KEYT
Australia to make posts public to avoid repeat of power grab
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An inquiry into a former Australian prime minister secretly appointing himself to multiple ministries has recommended that all such appointments be made public in the future to preserve trust in government. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Friday he will recommend his Cabinet accept all of the retired judge’s recommendations. Albanese ordered the inquiry after revelations that his predecessor Prime Minister Scott Morrison had taken the unprecedented steps of appointing himself to five ministerial roles between March 2020 and May 2021, usually without the knowledge of the existing minister. The extraordinary power grab came to light after Morrison’s conservative coalition was voted out of office in May after nine years in power.
KEYT
Fire sends smoke over Doha skyline during World Cup in Qatar
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatari authorities say a fire has broken out at an under-construction building in a newly built city where a World Cup match is set to be played Saturday evening but caused no injuries.Qatar’s Interior Ministry says the fire started just after noon local time on an island that’s part of the city of Lusail, which is hosting several games during the tournament, including a match between Argentina and Mexico late Saturday. The blaze was about 3.5 kilometers (2 miles) from Lusail Stadium. It sent thick black smoke into the sky, which was visible from a marketplace in central Doha as World Cup fans milled among its shops and restaurants.
KEYT
South Korea in demographic crisis as many stop having babies
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Many young people in South Korea have chosen not to marry or have children, citing a change of views toward a marriage and family life and uncertainty of their future. The country’s census shows the population shrank for the first time last year. Other advanced countries have similar trends, but South Korea’s demographic crisis is much worse. Some experts say a declining population could cause a massive strain on the country’s economy, the world’s 10th largest, because of a labor shortage and a greater welfare spending on older people. President Yoon Suk Yeol has recently instructed officials to work out more scientific, effective steps to raise the fertility rate to address these challenges.
KEYT
Wildlife conference boosts protection for sharks, turtles
PANAMA CITY (AP) — An international wildlife conference moved to enact some of the most significant protection for shark species targeted in the fin trade and scores of turtles, lizards and frogs whose numbers are being decimated by the pet trade. The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species...
KEYT
Mexico’s domestic airline industry in shambles
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s domestic airline industry is in shambles, plagued by safety problems, a downgrade of Mexico’s safety rating, and vandalism. This week alone, passengers missed connections because thieves had cut the fiber optic cables leading into the Mexico City airport, forcing immigration authorities to return to paper forms. The internet outage came almost one month after aviation and transportation authorities were forced to suspend routine medical, physical and licensing exams because the government’s computer systems were hacked. And on May 7, there was a near-miss between two planes at the airport.
KEYT
Police: Brazil school shooter wore swastika, planned attack
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — The former student armed with a semiautomatic pistol and a revolver who killed four people in two schools in Brazil had a swastika pinned to his vest and had been planning for two years, police said Saturday. The shootings took place Friday at a public school with elementary and middle school students and a private school, both located on the same street in the small town of Aracruz in Espirito Santo state. Two teachers and a student were killed. Hours later, the shooter, identified as a 16-year-old boy who used to study at the public school, was arrested. Authorities did not release the suspect’s name.
KIRO 7 Seattle
Zoo announces birth of white rhino
A California zoo has something to be thankful for in 2022. The Fresno Chaffee Zoo has announced the birth of a white rhino. Kayla gave birth to her fourth calf, a male, while she has lived at the zoo. Zoo officials said on Facebook that both Kayla and her calf...
KEYT
Philippines asks China for explanation over latest sea feud
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines has sought an explanation from China after a Filipino military commander reported that the Chinese coast guard forcibly seized Chinese rocket debris in the possession of Filipino navy personnel in the disputed South China Sea. China has denied there was a forcible seizure and said the debris from a recent Chinese rocket launch was handed over by Philippine forces after a “friendly consultation.” Sunday’s incident off Philippine-occupied Thitu island is the latest flareup in the long-seething territorial disputes involving China, the Philippines and four other governments. A Philippine spokesperson said a diplomatic note was relayed to China for “clarification from the Chinese side over the incident.”
KEYT
As anger rises and tragedies mount, China shows no sign of budging on zero-Covid
Zhou, an auto dealer in northeastern China, last saw his father alive in a video chat on the afternoon of November 1, hours after their home on the far outskirts of Beijing was locked down. At the time, they didn’t even realize the snap Covid restrictions had been imposed —...
KEYT
China’s Urumqi to ease Covid lockdown amid public anger over deadly fire
Chinese authorities said Saturday they would ease a months-long Covid lockdown in the country’s far western region of Xinjiang “in stages”, following protests over a deadly fire at an apartment building in the regional capital of Urumqi. At least 10 people were killed and nine injured when...
Comments / 0