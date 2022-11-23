ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Dorothy Writes

Benefits Of Relationships

It is said that people come into our lives for a reason, a season, or a lifetime. Some relationships are meant to be temporary, others are more permanent. Our relationships can shape our lives in many different ways.
psychologytoday.com

Emotionally Neglectful Family? How to Cope With Thanksgiving

In emotionally neglectful families, emotions are treated as problems rather than vital messages. Such families "don't do feelings," so many feelings are swept under the rug or not discussed. This gives them even more power. The unaddressed feelings from a lifetime lurk in the family members and their relationships decades...
psychologytoday.com

How Emotionally Immature Parenting Affects Our Adult Lives

Emotionally immature parenting is seen in intergenerational trauma conditioned and maintained from one generation to the next. Many times, parents with dysregulated emotions may be experiencing their own unhealed attachment trauma. Adults who had with emotionally negligent parents may have difficulty expressing vulnerable emotions and may be detached or distant.
psychologytoday.com

Coping With Abandonment and the Fear of Abandonment

Feelings of abandonment can be very painful. Expressing anger when feeling abandoned often drives others further away. Healthy coping with feelings of abandonment can occur without pushing others away. Many individuals suffer from feelings of abandonment either during or after intimate relationships. Some people with symptoms of borderline and other...
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Love Bombing Can Occur Outside of Narcissistic Relationship

Someone coming on too strong during the beginning stages of a relationship is referred to as Love bombing. This tactic is most often recognized as the first stage in the narcissistic/sociopathic cycle as their first manipulative technique used to overwhelm you with words of affirmation, affection, and gifts.
MedicalXpress

Cultural differences affect how we support close friends and family

A research team led by Associate Professor Hirofumi Hashimoto, from the Graduate School of Literature and Human Sciences, Osaka Metropolitan University, analyzed the perspectives of providers of social support to examine differences in the attitudes of Japanese and American university students toward providing social support to close friends or family members.
Crystal Jackson

Tips for Loving a Partner with Avoidant Attachment

If you’ve ever dated an emotionally unavailable partner, you might have been dealing with an avoidant attachment style without even knowing it. Attachment theory is fascinating. Pioneered by Mary Ainsworth and John Bowlby, the theory suggests that the way we relate to our early caregivers influences our lifelong relationship style.
momcollective.com

How Divorce Shaped my View of Marriage

When I was 10, my parents explained to me, my brother, and my sister they were separating. We sat in our living room, in a new home we had lived in barely 5 months, to digest the news. Over the next few months, we started adjusting to a new schedule with each of our parents, eventually a new school, and a new normalcy set in.
Jude Folly

Living with the Agony of Heartbreak

You'll never be free of the wound, but a thriving life is still possible. It’s rather difficult to get worked up over Katya: the Bulgarian expatriate who spoke five languages and physically resembled a love child spawned by Isabella Rossellini and Barbara Feldon. But, as a matter of fact, the breakup brutalized me. The reason why? It turned out that my billfold just didn't have the kind of girth to please her.

Comments / 0

Community Policy