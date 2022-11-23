Read full article on original website
Related
Woman admits that she is not romantically attracted to husband but doesn't want a divorce
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a client who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Companionship is an integral part of marriage. But what happens when that’s all there is? That was the case for my client, “Diane,” who admitted that she was no longer physically attracted to her husband but didn’t want a divorce.
Benefits Of Relationships
It is said that people come into our lives for a reason, a season, or a lifetime. Some relationships are meant to be temporary, others are more permanent. Our relationships can shape our lives in many different ways.
Opinion: Signs That A Partner May Not Be Relationship Compatible
A good friend of mine, Jana, is currently struggling in her relationship. Jana and her partner are constantly bickering, finding fault in each other, and seem to bring out the worst in each other.
psychologytoday.com
Emotionally Neglectful Family? How to Cope With Thanksgiving
In emotionally neglectful families, emotions are treated as problems rather than vital messages. Such families "don't do feelings," so many feelings are swept under the rug or not discussed. This gives them even more power. The unaddressed feelings from a lifetime lurk in the family members and their relationships decades...
psychologytoday.com
How Emotionally Immature Parenting Affects Our Adult Lives
Emotionally immature parenting is seen in intergenerational trauma conditioned and maintained from one generation to the next. Many times, parents with dysregulated emotions may be experiencing their own unhealed attachment trauma. Adults who had with emotionally negligent parents may have difficulty expressing vulnerable emotions and may be detached or distant.
psychologytoday.com
Coping With Abandonment and the Fear of Abandonment
Feelings of abandonment can be very painful. Expressing anger when feeling abandoned often drives others further away. Healthy coping with feelings of abandonment can occur without pushing others away. Many individuals suffer from feelings of abandonment either during or after intimate relationships. Some people with symptoms of borderline and other...
Shaq Makes His Kids Submit Resumes And Business Plans Because He Believes In Nepotism Done The Right Way
"I'm caring, I'm funny. I'm honest — and I teach by example."
Opinion: Love Bombing Can Occur Outside of Narcissistic Relationship
Someone coming on too strong during the beginning stages of a relationship is referred to as Love bombing. This tactic is most often recognized as the first stage in the narcissistic/sociopathic cycle as their first manipulative technique used to overwhelm you with words of affirmation, affection, and gifts.
MedicalXpress
Cultural differences affect how we support close friends and family
A research team led by Associate Professor Hirofumi Hashimoto, from the Graduate School of Literature and Human Sciences, Osaka Metropolitan University, analyzed the perspectives of providers of social support to examine differences in the attitudes of Japanese and American university students toward providing social support to close friends or family members.
Why You Should Stop Judging Your Friends and Their Life Decisions
Judging others – and being judged ourselves – is part and parcel of life. And while we’d all like to think that we love our friends unconditionally and free from judgement, sometimes that simply isn’t the case. I remember years ago a friend pulling me up...
Tips for Loving a Partner with Avoidant Attachment
If you’ve ever dated an emotionally unavailable partner, you might have been dealing with an avoidant attachment style without even knowing it. Attachment theory is fascinating. Pioneered by Mary Ainsworth and John Bowlby, the theory suggests that the way we relate to our early caregivers influences our lifelong relationship style.
momcollective.com
How Divorce Shaped my View of Marriage
When I was 10, my parents explained to me, my brother, and my sister they were separating. We sat in our living room, in a new home we had lived in barely 5 months, to digest the news. Over the next few months, we started adjusting to a new schedule with each of our parents, eventually a new school, and a new normalcy set in.
Living with the Agony of Heartbreak
You'll never be free of the wound, but a thriving life is still possible. It’s rather difficult to get worked up over Katya: the Bulgarian expatriate who spoke five languages and physically resembled a love child spawned by Isabella Rossellini and Barbara Feldon. But, as a matter of fact, the breakup brutalized me. The reason why? It turned out that my billfold just didn't have the kind of girth to please her.
Comments / 0