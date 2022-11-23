Read full article on original website
Related
targetedonc.com
Roundtable Discussion: Cho and Participants Examine Options for Second-Line Therapy in HER2+ Gastric Cancer
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, May Cho, MD, discussed with participants how their practice is impacted by the introduction of trastuzumab deruxtecan for HER2+ gastric cancer. CHOUDHARY: I generally [wouldn’t] rebiopsy, but I would do an interim CT scan or restaging within 6 weeks. If the patient is...
targetedonc.com
Tepotinib and Gefitinib Show Long OS in EGFR+ NSCLC With MET Amplification
Tepotinib plus gefitinib led to improvements in progression-free survival and overall survival in patients with EGFR-mutant non–small cell lung cancer. The combination of tepotinib (Tepmetko) and gefitinib (Iressa) demonstrated an improvement in both progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) compared with chemotherapy in patients with EGFR-mutant non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who developed MET-driven resistance to prior EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), according to findings from the final analysis of the phase 2 INSIGHT trial (NCT01982955).1.
targetedonc.com
Salani Reviews Role of PARP Inhibition in Ovarian Cancer
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Ritu Salani, MD, MBA, discussed multiple studies that back up the use of PARP inhibition as a first-line maintenance therapy for patients with advanced ovarian cancer. EVENT SUMMARY. At a live virtual event, Ritu Salani, MD, MBA, discussed multiple studies that back up...
targetedonc.com
Reviewing Updated Survival and Subgroup Data of CheckMate9ER for RCC
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Eric Jonasch, MD, discussed the efficacy of the CheckMate 9ER regimen for patients with renal cell carcinoma. TARGETED ONCOLOGYTM: What were the outcomes of the phase CheckMate 9ER trial (NCT03141177) of frontline immunotherapy plus tyrosine kinase inhibitor (IO/TKI) treatment for advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC)?
targetedonc.com
Pralsetinib Shows Positive Phase 1/2 Results in RET Fusion+ NSCLC
Updated analysis from the phase 1/2 ARROW study evaluating pralsetinib in patients with RET fusion-positive non–small cell lung cancer showed the agent to be well tolerated and to elicit clinical activity at a dose of 400 mg daily. Treatment with pralsetinib (Gavreto) was safe and produced durable response rates...
Comments / 0