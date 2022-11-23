Tepotinib plus gefitinib led to improvements in progression-free survival and overall survival in patients with EGFR-mutant non–small cell lung cancer. The combination of tepotinib (Tepmetko) and gefitinib (Iressa) demonstrated an improvement in both progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) compared with chemotherapy in patients with EGFR-mutant non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who developed MET-driven resistance to prior EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), according to findings from the final analysis of the phase 2 INSIGHT trial (NCT01982955).1.

1 DAY AGO