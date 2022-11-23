Read full article on original website
Hockey world mourns passing of Hall of Famer
Toronto Maple Leafs’ legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Börje Salming has passed away at 71. The Leafs announced that news Thursday: Statement from Maple Leafs President and Alternate Governor Brendan Shanahan on the passing of Börje Salming: pic.twitter.com/zguKOyVLmM — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) November 24, 2022 Salming, a 6’1”, 209-pound defenseman from Salmi, Sweden, Read more... The post Hockey world mourns passing of Hall of Famer appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Pulled Jeremy Swayman Early In Third Period
Jim Montgomery isn’t afraid to make some unconventional moves at points in Bruins games, and that rang true Wednesday night at FLA Live Arena. No, it wasn’t the five-forward power play, but rather Montgomery pulling Jeremy Swayman with 11:45 left in the third period and Boston down two goals to the Florida Panthers.
Penguins vs. Maple Leafs, Game 22: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
If there’s anything to the adage about familiarity breeding contempt, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs should really despise each other by the end of this evening. They are scheduled to play at 7:08 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena, their third meeting in 16 days. The road team...
FOX Sports
Coyotes face the Wild in Central Division play
Arizona Coyotes (6-8-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (7-7-2, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: Central Division foes meet when the Minnesota Wild play the Arizona Coyotes. Minnesota is 2-2-0 against the Central Division and 7-7-2 overall. The Wild have a 3-5-1 record when they commit...
Lindy Ruff forecasts better days for youthful Sabres, compares surging Devils to ’05-06 team in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Having endured growing pains with the NHL’s youngest lineup a year ago, the New Jersey Devils developed into the league’s hottest team early in their third season under coach Lindy Ruff. Prior to a 3-1 victory at KeyBank Center on Friday night, in which the Devils regrouped from a loss that […]
CBS Sports
Börje Salming, legendary Maple Leafs defenseman, dies at 71 following battle with ALS
Former Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Börje Salming has died at the age of 71 following a battle with ALS. Salming had been diagnosed with the disease earlier this year. The Maple Leafs released a statement on Thursday announcing Salming's passing. "The Toronto Maple Leafs mourn the loss of Börje...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Puljujarvi Needs Major Reset with New Team
Over the past few years, Jesse Puljujarvi has become an extremely polarizing player for the Edmonton Oilers fanbase. One half, which consists more of the analytic-minded folks, believe he is playing quite well despite his lack of offensive production a quarter way through the 2022-23 season, pointing to some of his advanced stats paired with what they believe is exceptional defensive play.
NHL
Salming mourned by Maple Leafs, hockey community
TORONTO -- Borje Salming was surrounded by family and friends as he sat in a wheelchair in the tunnel of Scotiabank Arena on Nov. 12, waiting to be honored by the Toronto Maple Leafs in a pregame ceremony. No, he couldn't speak. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Need to Target the Blackhawks’ Max Domi
The Edmonton Oilers lost some skill and toughness from their lineup when Evander Kane went down with an injury on Nov. 8. He’s likely out for a few months, and in his absence, the Oilers haven’t been able to gain traction and string together consecutive wins. It’s obvious they’ve just been too easy to play against too.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Gameday Preview: Tampa Bay Lightning – 11/25/22
After rattling off seven-straight wins, the St. Louis Blues (10-9-0, 19 points) saw their winning ways end at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres with a final score of 6-2. For the Blues, their two goals were scored by Pavel Buchnevich (five) and Brayden Schenn (six). Goalie Jordan Binnington had a few goals he would like back, but the defenders playing in front of him were giving up too many high-danger chances and odd-man rushes for him to stand much of a chance in this one.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Bytes: Richardson, Roos, Murphy, Hossa
Welcome to the November edition of Blackhawks Bytes, a series featuring quotes and comments from players, coaches, management, journalists and fans alike concerning everything Chicago Blackhawks. The purpose of this ongoing column is to capture a slice of the existing outlook, attitudes and culture surrounding the team. Please join me as we have some fun with the everyday, albeit fascinating aspect of human nature; the power of words.
Yardbarker
Flyers flop at home versus Penguins, 4-1
John Tortorella nailed it in a few choice words following the loss to the Washington Capitals:. “As far as the energy level and competing, I think we’ve been pretty steady there. [If] we start losing that, we’re in deep sh*t. That’s something we can control, and hopefully, we do.”
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Hellberg Acquisition Starts Goalie Controversy
The Detroit Red Wings made headlines this week as the third team to claim Magnus Hellberg off the NHL waiver wire this season. After signing with the Seattle Kraken as a free agent, Hellberg has since been claimed by the Ottawa Senators, the Kraken, and now Detroit. After making his return to North America last Spring with the Red Wings, Hellberg has been a fringe NHL goalie who teams would clearly love to have in the AHL, but injuries and poor performances have made it so that there’s always a team that wants him.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Weekly: The Playoff Race Continues
Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: Buffalo Sabres – 11/25/22
The New Jersey Devils’ win streak came to an end in a 2-1 loss following a wild night at Prudential Center on Nov. 21 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. They will now look to rebound against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center at 8:00 pm. The Devils are 16-4-0 on the season, good for 32 points and first place in the Metropolitan Division. The Sabres, meanwhile, are 9-11-0 and have 18 points, putting them seventh in the Atlantic Division.
The Hockey Writers
4 Best Kraken Moments at the Quarter-Mark of 2022-23
In hockey, the US Thanksgiving mark of the season often represents a check-in point. It is used as a benchmark that compares past results to predict playoff teams. In the NHL’s salary cap era, 76.3 percent of teams who are in a playoff spot on US Thanksgiving go on to make the playoffs. To walk a superstitious line, it feels safe to avoid saying much more about that.
The Hockey Writers
3 Winnipeg Jets That Have Improved under Bowness
The Winnipeg Jets may or may not be an improved team under Rick Bowness, as they remain an inconsistent bunch even more so after their 6-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday (Nov. 23). They are facing a mountain of adversity, with Nikolaj Ehlers and Mason Appleton projected to miss an extended period of time. Through 18 games, he has the team playing at a good enough level to be in a playoff position with an 11-6-1 record.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets and Blues Have Opportunity for Perfect Trade
The Columbus Blue Jackets and St. Louis Blues are teams who are in very different positions to start the season. The Blue Jackets are one of the front runners for the Connor Bedard sweepstakes while the Blues look to battle for a playoff spot later into the season. One thing they do have in common though is each team has a player who has underperformed or fallen out of favor and could benefit from a change of scenery. Emil Bemstrom was recently sent down by the Blue Jackets and Logan Brown hasn’t been able to become a regular in the Blues’ lineup but is also currently injured.
The Hockey Writers
Buffalo Sabres’ Best Trades Ever
When it comes to making trades, every team in professional sports has had both successes and failures, and the Buffalo Sabres are no different. In the team’s ongoing, 53-year history, some transactions have not aged well, while some have proved very beneficial. In the past we’ve looked at some...
FOX Sports
Lightning play the Blues following Paul's 2-goal showing
St. Louis Blues (6-8-0, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the St. Louis Blues after Nicholas Paul scored two goals in the Lightning's 5-3 loss to the Boston Bruins. Tampa Bay has a 9-6-1...
