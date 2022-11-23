Bitcoin Bull Cathie Wood Says Grayscale 'Cash Cow' Of Barry Silbert's Group: 'They're Going To Try And Hold On To That'

Read full article on original website
Crypto Analyst Says Ethereum Needs To Break Above This Key Level To Reach $1,500
Ethereum ETH/USD, the second-largest cryptocurrency, must hold above a key price level before its price can potentially move over the $1,500 mark, according to a popular analyst. What happened: According to crypto trader Michaël van de Poppe, Ethereum’s price must sustain above $1,150 if it is to surge to $1,330...
World's 3rd Richest Man Gautam Adani Looks To Raise $5B As Banks Push For Deleverage
The world's third richest man is lobbying sovereign wealth funds to raise around $5 billion in equity to reduce leverage. What Happened: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate has reached out to investors, including Mubadala Investment Co. and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
Visitors Now Can Sell Bitcoin in Dubai for Cash at SBID
Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2022) - Visitors can now sell Bitcoin in Dubai thanks to the innovative services offered by SBID. With the launch of this service, consumers will be able to sell Bitcoin (BTC) for cash. SBID, a reputable crypto OTC in Dubai, wishes to expand its crypto exposure in the city.
Is Tesla Signaling A Comeback For Growth Stocks?
The S&P 500 index has made a sustained move higher from its October low off the rotation to value or low price-to-earnings ratio stocks. Issues in the growth sector have been left behind for the most part, and the kingpin of these issues is Tesla Inc TSLA. To better illustrate...
Tesla Stock Lifts Off, Lucid's 'Ready To Delivery' Offer, Rivian Worker Safety Complaint And More: Week's Biggest EV Stories
Electric vehicle stocks had another down week, despite the broader market reversing course amid hopes of the Federal Reserve relenting from an extremely hawkish stance. Market leader Tesla, Inc. TSLA bucked the downtrend, thanks to some bullish analysts’ comments. Now, here are the key events that happened in the...
Activision Blizzard shares are trading lower following a Politico report suggesting the FTC is likely to file a lawsuit to block Microsoft's bid for the company.
Never miss a trade again with the fastest news alerts in the world!. This headline only article is a sample of real-time intelligence Benzinga Pro traders use to win in the markets everyday. Want the fastest, most accurate stock market intelligence? Want EXCLUSIVE stories originated by Benzinga reporters? Join 10,000+...
Lufax Holding To $3.52? These Analysts Cut Price Targets On The Chinese Company Following Q3 Earnings
Lufax Holding Ltd LU posted weaker-than-expected earnings LU for its third quarter. Lufax Holding posted Q3 earnings of $0.16 per share, missing analysts’ estimates of $0.17 per share. Lufax shares dipped 13.7% to $1.51 in pre-market trading. These analysts made changes to their price targets on Lufax Holding after...
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc.
Statement Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. MGU (the "Fund"), a closed-end fund, paid a monthly distribution on its common stock of $0.13 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 18, 2022.
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
A Look Into PulteGroup's Debt
Over the past three months, shares of PulteGroup Inc. PHM rose by 8.52%. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt PulteGroup has.
Group 1 Automotive: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Group 1 Automotive GPI. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 39 cents per share. On Wednesday, Group 1 Automotive will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 39 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy HireQuest Before The Dividend Payout
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from HireQuest HQI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 6 cents per share. On Wednesday, HireQuest will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 6 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Scotia Global Asset Management announces estimated year-end reinvested distributions for Scotia ETFs
TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management announced today that the below Scotia ETFs listed on the NEO Exchange are not expected to pay year-end reinvested distributions for the 2022 tax year, based on estimates as of October 31, 2022. Scotia ETF name. Ticker. symbol. Scotia Canadian...
RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces final valuation of RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF
TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced the final valuation of the RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQJ. As announced earlier this year, the RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF will mature effective the close of business today, Friday, November 25, 2022. The final net asset value ("NAV") per unit of the ETF is as follows:
Discover Financial Services Investor Alert
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In DFS To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Discover Financial Services ("DFS" or the "Company") DFS.
A Preview Of AZEK Co's Earnings
AZEK Co AZEK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that AZEK Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17. AZEK Co bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Buying This Tesla Call Option On Tuesday Would Have More Than Doubled Your Money
Tesla Inc TSLA shares closed 7.82% higher on Wednesday after Citi analyst Itay Michaeli upgraded the stock to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Sell’ with a price target of $176, up from $141.33. However, prior to the news, the stock was languishing below the $170 mark. What Happened: As...
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Global Tech Industries Gr Stock In The Last 5 Years
Global Tech Industries Gr GTII has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 113.41% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 122.3%. Currently, Global Tech Industries Gr has a market capitalization of $591.66 million. Buying $1000 In GTII: If an investor had bought $1000 of...
Yandex N.V. Provides Strategic Update on Potential Changes to the Group's Corporate Structure
AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2022 / Yandex N.V., the Dutch parent company of the Yandex group, announced today that its Board of Directors has commenced a strategic process to review options to restructure the group's ownership and governance in light of the current geopolitical environment, with a view to ensuring the sustainable development and success of the group's diverse portfolio of businesses over the longer term.
