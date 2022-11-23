Read full article on original website
Indonesia needs earthquake-proof houses. Building them is a huge challenge
A deadly earthquake that reduced buildings to rubble in West Java, Indonesia has once again exposed the dangers of living in poorly built homes in one of the most seismically active zones on the planet. Since Monday's quake, survivors have been sleeping rough or in shelters away from homes vulnerable...
Indian police arrest suspect in Australia's Toyah Cordingley murder case
Indian police have arrested a man in New Delhi in connection with the murder of an Australian woman found dead on a beach in 2018 -- ending a four-year international manhunt for her suspected killer. The body of 24-year-old Toyah Cordingley was discovered on a beach in the northern Australian...
Zoo announces birth of white rhino
A California zoo has something to be thankful for in 2022. The Fresno Chaffee Zoo has announced the birth of a white rhino. Kayla gave birth to her fourth calf, a male, while she has lived at the zoo. Zoo officials said on Facebook that both Kayla and her calf...
Speeding tanks, booming howitzers, shaking bones: This is how South Korea sells weapons
With a blinding yellow flash and a concussion that shakes bones, K9 self-propelled howitzers launch artillery shells onto a hill that's just been hit by rockets fired from helicopters. Then K2 tanks roar in, speeding up roads and firing as they go. This is part of DX Korea, a four-day...
China's Urumqi to ease Covid lockdown amid public anger over deadly fire
Chinese authorities said Saturday they would ease a months-long Covid lockdown in the country's far western region of Xinjiang "in stages", following protests over a deadly fire at an apartment building in the regional capital of Urumqi. At least 10 people were killed and nine injured when the fire broke...
As anger rises and tragedies mount, China shows no sign of budging on zero-Covid
Zhou, an auto dealer in northeastern China, last saw his father alive in a video chat on the afternoon of November 1, hours after their home on the far outskirts of Beijing was locked down. At the time, they didn't even realize the snap Covid restrictions had been imposed --...
The US-China chip war is spilling over to Europe
Two European chip deals have run into trouble over their links with China, a sign of concern spreading in the West over potential Chinese control of critical infrastructure. Last week, the new owner of Britain's biggest chipmaker was ordered to unwind its takeover, just days after another chip factory sale was blocked in Germany. Both transactions were hit by national security concerns, and had involved acquisitions by Chinese-owned companies.
