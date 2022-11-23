ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legal experts: Dallas’ median ban could bring lawsuits; ACLU already ‘exploring options’

A new Dallas law banning people from road medians or risk a fine up to $500 opens the city up to a lawsuit that could cost taxpayers, legal experts say. The restriction bans pedestrians from standing or walking on roadway medians less than 6 feet wide, in the middle of streets without medians and in clear zones like bike lanes and road shoulders. It exempts permitted workers, as well as pedestrians directly crossing the street, giving or receiving emergency aid, or on the median while following police instructions.
Superb Woman: Leonda Kelley

Hailing from Dallas, Leonda Kelley is a graduate of Justin F. Kimball High School. She received a BS in Community Health at Southern New Hampshire University. She also studied at Dallas Baptist University and Austin Peay State University. Leona is the Sr. Program Director at Moorland Family YMCA at Oak...
