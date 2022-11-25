Most Viewed / Sold: Plymouth Pub gains new owners

The Plymouth Pub at 298 S. 1st St. in Street Helens changed ownership Oct. 1.

The pub, named in honor of the "Plymouth" the former name of St. Helens, offers traditional American pub-style food, including burgers, sandwiches, fries, soups, salads, and a host of appetizers.

Chris Ruch, who managed the restaurant before she and her husband, David Gressett, bought it, continues as manager. Both have long-time experience in restaurants.

“The staff,” she said, was the main reason for their decision to buy the Plymouth Pub. “We love the people in this challenge. We enjoy working with customers. We’re just looking at changing things a little bit.”

She said the staff is what sets the Plymouth Pub apart from other restaurants.

They plan no changes in prices and identify no signature dishes, Ruch said.

Brad Rakes, who had opened and owned the restaurant since 2019, was unavailable for comment. In a published interview with The Chronicle in July 2020 celebrating the first year of operation, Rakes describes his restaurant is a family-friendly place, with a sports theme. Pictures of athletes are scattered along the walls, and nine large flat screen TV’s are placed throughout.

Ruch said he and his wife are making plans to add a breakfast menu with service Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings as soon as possible.

The Pub’s current operating hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Monday. Gressett said that although the restaurant is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays at this writing, it will be open seven days a week as soon as there are enough staffers.

Ruch said of the challenge in finding and retaining staff, “I think we are luckier than most at finding employees.”

The restaurant’s staff numbered 16 earlier this month and has now grown to 27 employees.

Asked how he and his wife felt about the City of St. Helens plans to develop the St. Helens waterfront details this month during a groundbreaking along S 1st Street, Gressett said, “We’re excited about it. It will mean more revenue for the businesses here.”

