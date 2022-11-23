Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
High School Football playoffs, lower state finals, November 25
MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – 3 teams remain the SCHSL high school football playoffs as the Lower State Finals take place on Friday night across the state. Dillon, Johnsonville, and South Florence all trying to advance to Columbia next week. Below are the games, scores, and highlights from the night. The home team is listed on […]
sportstalksc.com
#STRecruiting: Communications continue between #Gamecocks and South Florence QB LaNorris Sellers
South Florence QB LaNorris Sellers will be in Columbia Friday, but it has nothing to do with USC’s pursuit of him. Sellers and his South Florence teammates will be playing at AC Flora in the state 4A Semi-Finals. From there, Sellers plans to return home to Florence and has no plans to go up to Clemson for the Palmetto Bowl Saturday, or anywhere else for that matter.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
“L” is for Leevy, Isaac Samuel (1876-1968)
“L” is for Leevy, Isaac Samuel (1876-1968). Businessman, political activist. A native of Kershaw County, Leevy graduated from Mather Academy in Camden and Hampton Institute in Virginia. In 1907 he settled in Columbia and opened a tailoring shop that three years later blossomed into Leevy’s Department Store. Leevy was a founder and president of Victory Savings Bank and other Black enterprises. As the first Black-owned gas station in Columbia, Leevy’s station was an important stop for African American travelers who were barred from White facilities during the Jim Crow era. His most enduring business was Leevy’s Funeral Home. Until 1964 he was a stalwart Republican. A staunch civil rights advocate, Isaac Samuel Leevy helped found the Columbia branch of the NAACP and served on the board of directors of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.
Charleston City Paper
Friday headlines: Charleston among three counties in Biden’s disaster declaration
President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster exists in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties following Hurricane Ian in late September. The declaration opens up federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts. According to the White House, “Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost...
President Biden declares coastal SC disaster area after Ian
COLUMBIA,, S.C. (AP) — Three coastal counties in South Carolina have been declared disaster areas from damage from this fall’s Hurricane Ian, allowing people to get federal money for repairs and assistance. President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration this week for Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties after a request from Gov. Henry McMaster. The announcement allows […]
FOX Carolina
USGS: Earthquake reported in SC on Thanksgiving day
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the Midlands on Thursday. Officials said the earthquake happened around 3.9 miles southeast of Elgin at 4:22 p.m. The earthquake had a magnitude of 2 and a depth of 1 kilometer.
WLTX.com
South Carolina deputy, another driver injured in 2 vehicle crash
MARION COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina sheriff said on Thanksgiving Day that he and his department are giving thanks following a crash that involved one of his deputies. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday that a deputy was on the way to assist another deputy when the crash occurred.
WJCL
South Carolina woman eating lunch with husband killed when car drives into restaurant
A South Carolina woman eating lunch with her husband inside a Wendy's restaurant died after being hit by a car that drove into the restaurant. Janie Kirkland, 70, of Hartsville, was hit at the Lee County restaurant on Tuesday, according to the Lee County coroner. Lee County Sheriff Daniel Smith...
wpde.com
'Heard him screaming:' Puppy found in Myrtle Beach chained to tree, severely underweight
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A puppy found chained to a tree in the woods and severely underweight in Myrtle Beach has been saved and is being treated at a vet's office. All About Animals Rescue and Transport, Inc. said they have named him Gray, and he is being cared for at Advanced Vet Care in Conway.
WYFF4.com
Cluster of Legionnaires’ disease discovered in Darlington County, South Carolina
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Health officials in South Carolina are investigating a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases in Darlington County. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says to date, 13 people have been identified as part of this cluster. Legionnaires’ disease is a type of...
Cherry Hill Baptist Church serves Conway community
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Cherry Hill Baptist Church in Conway gave back to its community by providing home-cooked meals for those in need for the first time since the pandemic. The church has been continuing this tradition since 1998. It was projected that the church would be providing anywhere from 500 to 800 meals on […]
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Little River, SC
Little River is a small fishing town in Horry County, South Carolina. Located along the North Atlantic Ocean coast, Little River is teeming with aquatic natural resources, making it an ideal stop to satisfy your seafood cravings. The oldest town along the greater Grand Stand area, it’s home to a...
heraldadvocate.com
MCHS Lady Bulldogs basketball team looking at a promising season
Marlboro County High School Girls Basketball Coach Leah Zimmerman feels the 2022-23 season for the Lady Bulldogs will be a very promising one. The team has five seniors this year. “We have a large number of returning students who are more than capable of competing,” Zimmerman said. The five...
Sheriff: Ex-SC official embezzled thousands for own use
The former clerk for a small northeast South Carolina town has been charged with embezzlement of public funds.
Midway Fire Rescue responds to multi-vehicle crash in Pawleys Island
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Pawleys Island, according to Midway Fire Rescue. It happened at the area of Ocean Highway and Petigru Drive in Georgetown County, MFR said. Drivers are asked to exercise caution and to expect delays in the area until further notice, according to […]
WECT
N.C. police lieutenant accused of harassing, fighting with race fans at Florence Motor Speedway
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Tabor City police lieutenant has been suspended without pay after he was accused of harassing race fans, being belligerent and even spitting on deputies at Florence Motor Speedway over the weekend. A sergeant with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and other units were...
Sheriff: 36-year-old Lumberton woman missing from Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old woman has been reported missing in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office. Lana Anderson, of Lumberton, was last seen wearing a light purple shirt, blue jeans and white vans, deputies said. Anderson is 5-foot-7 and weighs 190 pounds, according to deputies. She has brown eyes and black/brown […]
myhorrynews.com
Where to watch the Grand Strand's Christmas parades
Communities across the Grand Strand are holding Christmas parades to celebrate the holiday season. Here's a snapshot of when and where you can watch them:. Conway’s Christmas Parade takes place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, on Main Street. The parade starts on 16th Avenue before turning onto Main Street where it continues until turning onto 3rd Avenue. The parade then moves to Laurel Street before turning onto 4th Avenue where it ends at 4th Avenue and Powell Street. For more details, visit conwayalive.com/events/conway_chamberrsquos_christmas_parade/2022-12.
live5news.com
Thanksgiving earthquake strikes the Midlands
ELGIN, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Geological Survey is reporting a small earthquake hit the Midlands on Thursday. According to the USGS, the 1.9 magnitude quake hit at 11:22 a.m. Thursday morning around four miles east-southeast of Elgin. The quake is the latest in a string of shakers in...
WMBF
Driver killed in early morning crash along Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed in an early morning crash on Thanksgiving Day in the Myrtle Beach area. Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened around 3:30 a.m. on Highway 17 Bypass near Socastee Boulevard. He said a car...
Comments / 0