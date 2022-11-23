ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

High School Football playoffs, lower state finals, November 25

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – 3 teams remain the SCHSL high school football playoffs as the Lower State Finals take place on Friday night across the state. Dillon, Johnsonville, and South Florence all trying to advance to Columbia next week. Below are the games, scores, and highlights from the night. The home team is listed on […]
FLORENCE, SC
sportstalksc.com

#STRecruiting: Communications continue between #Gamecocks and South Florence QB LaNorris Sellers

South Florence QB LaNorris Sellers will be in Columbia Friday, but it has nothing to do with USC’s pursuit of him. Sellers and his South Florence teammates will be playing at AC Flora in the state 4A Semi-Finals. From there, Sellers plans to return home to Florence and has no plans to go up to Clemson for the Palmetto Bowl Saturday, or anywhere else for that matter.
COLUMBIA, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

“L” is for Leevy, Isaac Samuel (1876-1968)

“L” is for Leevy, Isaac Samuel (1876-1968). Businessman, political activist. A native of Kershaw County, Leevy graduated from Mather Academy in Camden and Hampton Institute in Virginia. In 1907 he settled in Columbia and opened a tailoring shop that three years later blossomed into Leevy’s Department Store. Leevy was a founder and president of Victory Savings Bank and other Black enterprises. As the first Black-owned gas station in Columbia, Leevy’s station was an important stop for African American travelers who were barred from White facilities during the Jim Crow era. His most enduring business was Leevy’s Funeral Home. Until 1964 he was a stalwart Republican. A staunch civil rights advocate, Isaac Samuel Leevy helped found the Columbia branch of the NAACP and served on the board of directors of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.
COLUMBIA, SC
WSAV News 3

President Biden declares coastal SC disaster area after Ian

COLUMBIA,, S.C. (AP) — Three coastal counties in South Carolina have been declared disaster areas from damage from this fall’s Hurricane Ian, allowing people to get federal money for repairs and assistance. President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration this week for Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties after a request from Gov. Henry McMaster. The announcement allows […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

USGS: Earthquake reported in SC on Thanksgiving day

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the Midlands on Thursday. Officials said the earthquake happened around 3.9 miles southeast of Elgin at 4:22 p.m. The earthquake had a magnitude of 2 and a depth of 1 kilometer.
ELGIN, SC
WLTX.com

South Carolina deputy, another driver injured in 2 vehicle crash

MARION COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina sheriff said on Thanksgiving Day that he and his department are giving thanks following a crash that involved one of his deputies. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday that a deputy was on the way to assist another deputy when the crash occurred.
MARION COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Cherry Hill Baptist Church serves Conway community

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Cherry Hill Baptist Church in Conway gave back to its community by providing home-cooked meals for those in need for the first time since the pandemic. The church has been continuing this tradition since 1998. It was projected that the church would be providing anywhere from 500 to 800 meals on […]
CONWAY, SC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Little River, SC

Little River is a small fishing town in Horry County, South Carolina. Located along the North Atlantic Ocean coast, Little River is teeming with aquatic natural resources, making it an ideal stop to satisfy your seafood cravings. The oldest town along the greater Grand Stand area, it’s home to a...
LITTLE RIVER, SC
heraldadvocate.com

MCHS Lady Bulldogs basketball team looking at a promising season

Marlboro County High School Girls Basketball Coach Leah Zimmerman feels the 2022-23 season for the Lady Bulldogs will be a very promising one. The team has five seniors this year. “We have a large number of returning students who are more than capable of competing,” Zimmerman said. The five...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Sheriff: 36-year-old Lumberton woman missing from Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old woman has been reported missing in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office. Lana Anderson, of Lumberton, was last seen wearing a light purple shirt, blue jeans and white vans, deputies said. Anderson is 5-foot-7 and weighs 190 pounds, according to deputies. She has brown eyes and black/brown […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
myhorrynews.com

Where to watch the Grand Strand's Christmas parades

Communities across the Grand Strand are holding Christmas parades to celebrate the holiday season. Here's a snapshot of when and where you can watch them:. Conway’s Christmas Parade takes place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, on Main Street. The parade starts on 16th Avenue before turning onto Main Street where it continues until turning onto 3rd Avenue. The parade then moves to Laurel Street before turning onto 4th Avenue where it ends at 4th Avenue and Powell Street. For more details, visit conwayalive.com/events/conway_chamberrsquos_christmas_parade/2022-12.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
live5news.com

Thanksgiving earthquake strikes the Midlands

ELGIN, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Geological Survey is reporting a small earthquake hit the Midlands on Thursday. According to the USGS, the 1.9 magnitude quake hit at 11:22 a.m. Thursday morning around four miles east-southeast of Elgin. The quake is the latest in a string of shakers in...
ELGIN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy