Digital Securities Bill Introduced In El Salvador
Maria Luisa Hayem Brevé, the Minister of the Economy for El Salvador, has introduced a measure to legalize the issuing of digital assets, clearing the way for the country to issue bitcoin-backed “volcano” bonds. The submission of the measure, which had been suggested earlier this year, initiates...
Fenbushi Capital Partner Bo Shen Loses $42M to Hackers
Crypto venture capital heavyweight Bo Shen announced that $42 million has been siphoned from his Ethereum (ETH) wallet. Bo Shen who is a general partner and founding partner of Shanghai-based blockchain-focused venture capital firm Fenbushi Capital believes that the attack was conducted through a compromise of his crypto wallet recovery phrase.
WBTC DAO Replaces FTX as it Migrates to New Multisig Smart Contract
To make the Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) more effective, WBTC DAO, the community that governs WBTC projects is migrating to a new smart contract Multisig adding new members and updating its voting threshold. Notably, the migration is a response to the pull request on the projects GitHub submitted by the CEO...
CrossTower Considers Acquisition of Other Firms After Voyager Bid
After making a bid to acquire bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital following the implosion and bankruptcy filing of FTX Derivative Exchange, CrossTower is considering other crypto firms that it would purchase. The company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kapil Rathi said that CrossTower is considering crypto firms that have good customers...
South Korea Aim To Change Laws To Increase Control Over Crypto
After the collapse of Terra LUNA and the failure of FTX, officials in South Korea are proposing new changes to the Digital Assets Bill to give them more authority over crypto exchanges. Congressman Yoon Chang-Hyun is working on an amendment to give financial authorities in South Korea more control so...
FTX Brings Former Regulators On Board To Investigate The Firm’s Implosion
FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange whose recent collapse raised issues about the presence or absence of regulatory oversight, has brought on board a suitable team consisting of former senior U.S. regulators to help untangle the matter. According to a lawyer representing the defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX in its first hearing in...
Proximity Labs and Others Launch $10M Developer’s Fund
Decentralized Finance (DeFi)-based research and development firm Proximity Labs, together with trading protocols Orderly Network, Spin, and Tonic have launched a $10 million dedicated fund for developers on the Near Protocol Blockchain. According to a Medium post, this fund will be disbursed in the form of grants and investment for...
Matrixport Seeks $100M Funding Despite the Dwindling Crypto Economy
Matrixport, a digital asset investment company with over 220 employees serving both institutions and retail customers in Asia and Europe stated that it is aiming to get $100 million in funding at a higher valuation despite the crisis being experienced in the blockchain industry due to the abrupt collapse of the defunct FTX exchange.
ByBit To Support Institutional Clients Via $100M Fund
Bybit, a cryptocurrency exchange, has established a $100 million fund to serve institutional clients “during this challenging period in the crypto industry,” as per a statement released by the company on Thursday. Bybit revealed that it will be offering up to $10 million to both current and prospective...
CoinList Allays Users’ Fears, Says Withdrawal Issues were Due to Technical Issues
CoinList has dispelled trending rumors that it’s insolvent or suffering liquidity issues, describing the claims as FUD. , the exchange assured its community that it was neither illiquid nor near bankruptcy. It went on to blame the challenges users are having with withdrawals and deposits on the platform on technical issues.
FTX Ownership of U.S Bank Raises Concerns
Several revelations have cropped up in the wake of the FTX liquidity crisis and its bankruptcy proceedings. Some of the exchange’s unethical practices including its strategy of plunging customers’ funds into unregulated business were equally uncovered. The latest surprising stunt is the connection between FTX Derivatives Exchange and one of the United States’ smallest banks.
Binance Has Received 150 Applications For Its Recovery Fund
Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange, announced in a statement that prominent Web3 leaders are joining the firm to lead the industry recovery initiative (IRI). The company assured that In order to help startups survive the crypto winter and come out on top, Binance wants to offer a full suite of services, including funding, to founders and projects.
One Of Asia’s Top Crypto Lenders Seeks $100M At Valuation Of $1.5B
Despite the current crypto market crisis, Bitmain co-founder Wu Jihan’s crypto platform, Matrixport, is in the process of acquiring $100 million in funding. On November 25, Bloomberg reported that lead investors had contributed $50 million to Matrixport’s fresh funding round at a $1.5 billion value. Matrixport has yet to secure the remaining funding it needs to close the purchase. Ross Gan, the company’s public relations head asserted about the fundraising program:
Cardano-Based DeFi Project Ardana Shuts Shop
Ardana, a major DeFi and stablecoin ecosystem built on Cardano, suddenly suspended development on November 24 due to “funding and project timeline uncertainty.” Ardana Labs will hold any remaining funding and keep the project open source for developers “until another competent dev team in the community comes forward to continue our work:”
Regulators Warn Australians Against Scanning Random Crypto Wallet Papers
In a bid to deal with the surge in the popularity of cryptocurrency scams which is prevalent in the crypto industry, Australians are instructed not to use any fake cryptocurrency paper wallets. According to news on the NSW Police Force’s Facebook page, the scammers use QR codes to scam people...
Crypto Entrepreneur Brendan Blumer Acquires 9.3% Of Silvergate
According to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, Brendan Blumer, the founder and CEO of EOS developer Block.One, bought 9.3% of crypto bank Silvergate Capital (SI), and Block.One bought an additional 7.5%. The filings show that on November 16, Blumer bought 2,934,537 shares of the crypto...
Bank of Japan Looks Forward to CBDC Pilot Testing Phase in 2023
The central bank of Japan popularly known as Bank of Japan (BoJ) is earnestly putting plans in place to commence the pilot testing phase of its Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) with several financial institutions by 2023. According to local media outlet Nikkei, the experiment would run successfully for two years involving Japan’s top three banks and other regional banks.
Stablecoins May Be a Route to CBDC, Says Fed Advisor
In recent times, there have been conversations about how preferable the use of stablecoins is in relation to other forms of digital assets including Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs). At an event that was held in London, Antoine Martin, a financial stability advisor at the Federal Reserve Bank of New...
ConsenSys Says No Changes in MetaMask’s Operations and Service
ConsenSys, a blockchain software technology company, has addressed the online community that nothing has changed in the operation of MetaMask and Infura (two Web3 tools for connecting to the Ethereum network). The prominent cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask’s operator, ConsenSys asserted that only language has changed as a result of the wallet’s...
Cathie Wood Unfazed By The Crypto Market Collapse
Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Invest, is unwavering in her belief that bitcoin will reach $1 million by 2030, despite the FTX crash and the subsequent downturn of the cryptocurrency market. The fact that Cathie Wood’s firm just bought an additional 176,945 shares in Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)...
