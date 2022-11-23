Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Want $100 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $10,200 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks
The recurring profitability and time-tested nature of dividend stocks makes them smart buys during a bear market. Splitting $10,200 three ways between these supercharged dividend stocks, which range in yield from 10% to 15.4%, can generate $100 in monthly income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
dailyhodl.com
Bankrupt FTX Had $9,000,000,000 in Liabilities With Only $900 Million in Liquid Assets Prior to Collapse: Report
New documents reveal that bankrupt crypto exchange FTX reportedly had liabilities 10x larger than the value of all of its liquid assets combined prior to its implosion last week. According to a recent report by the Financial Times, FTX’s balance sheet reveals the extent of the embattled crypto exchange’s outstanding...
Genesis faces bankruptcy without $500 million cash injection, Binance and Apollo shun crypto lender
Genesis sought to raise $500 million – $1 billion to ward off bankruptcy concerns. The crypto lender tried to secure capital from Binance and Apollo but both entities turned down the chance. Genesis launched efforts to raise capital after exposure to FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried’s troubled crypto exchange. Major...
CNBC
DCG's Barry Silbert reveals crypto firm has $2 billion in debt as he tries to calm investors after FTX
In a note to DCG shareholders, Silbert addressed all the "noise" surrounding the company, indicating that most of its entities are "operating as usual." The trading unit Genesis has encountered problems on the lending side due to "market turmoil," Silbert wrote. Silbert said the company as a whole is on...
forkast.news
Digital Currency Group seeks to calm investors over Genesis loans: reports
Barry Silbert, chief executive officer of Digital Currency Group (DCG), disclosed his company owes a US$575 million loan and a US$1.1 billion promissory note to its subsidiary Genesis Global Capital, the struggling crypto lender that paused withdrawals and new loans on Nov. 16. This was told to investors via a letter seen by the Wall Street Journal.
A new bankruptcy filing shows the value of FTX's crypto holdings is just $659,000, after Sam Bankman-Fried said they were worth $5.5 billion
Bankruptcy filings show the fair value of crypto held by FTX is $659,000. That compares to Sam Bankman-Fried claim FTX held about $5.5 billion in "less liquid" crypto tokens. "Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls," new FTX CEO John Ray III said.
decrypt.co
FTX Bankruptcy Filing: 'No Amounts' Will Be Paid to SBF or His Inner Circle
The wording even specified that nobody with a "familial relationship" with SBF or the recently fired execs would receive payment from FTX. Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was right about one thing: He and his inner circle won’t see any more money from the company. FTX spelled out in...
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech sell-off worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid a tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
World's 3rd Richest Man Gautam Adani Looks To Raise $5B As Banks Push For Deleverage
The world's third richest man is lobbying sovereign wealth funds to raise around $5 billion in equity to reduce leverage. What Happened: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate has reached out to investors, including Mubadala Investment Co. and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
Debt-ridden Ghana plans to buy oil with gold instead of dollars, as foreign currency reserves dwindle to an alarming low
Ghana's government is planning to use gold to pay for oil instead of shelling out US dollars. The move is expected to reduce the "persistent depreciation" of the cedi, the Ghanaian currency. As of end-September, Ghana's forex reserves were just enough to cover 3 months worth of imports. Ghana's government...
coingeek.com
Digital Currency group under strain as Genesis teeters on edge of bankruptcy
Concerns are mounting that Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group (DCG), which has ties to nearly every company in the digital asset space, could prove the next casualty of the current market crisis. On Tuesday, DCG boss Silbert issued a note to shareholders, noting the “difficult industry conditions” plaguing the...
China's bank sector issued 2.64 trillion yuan in real estate development loans in Jan-Oct
BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s banking sector issued 2.64 trillion yuan ($369 billion) in real estate development loans and 4.84 trillion yuan in mortgage loans from January to October, China’s banking regulator said on Thursday, amid efforts to support the sector.
coinchapter.com
Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Ripple (XRP), Polygon (MATIC)
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Cryptocurrency markets recovered slightly on Nov 24, but altcoins like SHIB, ADA, MATIC, and XRP continue to face bearish pressure. Cryptocurrency investors remain nervous about the increasing impact of FTX’s collapse on other blockchains and crypto firms. As a result, the market is unlikely...
Evergrande creditors ask chairman for $2 billion fund infusion -Bloomberg
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Debt-laden developer China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) has told offshore creditors that it plans to present a restructuring proposal as soon as the first week of December, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.
CNET
Current Refinance Rates on Nov. 25, 2022: Rates Tick Lower
Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates sink in the last seven days. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also declined. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate six times in 2022. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend largely on how things play out with inflation. If inflation cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain their upward trajectory.
Exclusive-China central bank to offer cheap loans to support developers' bonds-sources
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - China's central bank will offer cheap loans to financial firms for buying bonds issued by property developers, four people with direct knowledge of the matter said, the strongest policy support yet for the crisis-hit sector.
ValueWalk
Central Banks Buy Record High Gold
COLLIN PLUME (NOVEMBER 17, 2022) – Central banks bought a record-breaking 400 tons of gold in the third quarter of 2022, a 300% increase from last year, according to the World Gold Council. 673 tons of gold has been purchased in total this year, the largest quantity in a...
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: November 25, 2022 | Rates hold steady
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Mortgage rates have trended down recently...
thecoinrise.com
Matrixport Seeks $100M Funding Despite the Dwindling Crypto Economy
Matrixport, a digital asset investment company with over 220 employees serving both institutions and retail customers in Asia and Europe stated that it is aiming to get $100 million in funding at a higher valuation despite the crisis being experienced in the blockchain industry due to the abrupt collapse of the defunct FTX exchange.
Zacks.com
3 Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds to Buy for Higher Returns
Investors looking for exposure to both value and growth stocks, while seeking returns at a lower level of risk, may consider large-cap blend mutual funds. Large-cap funds offer more stability than mid or small caps, and are thus safer. Generally, companies with market capitalization of more than $10 billion are considered large caps. However, due to their significant international exposure, large-cap companies run the risk of being hit by global woes.
