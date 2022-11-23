ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

Want $100 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $10,200 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

The recurring profitability and time-tested nature of dividend stocks makes them smart buys during a bear market. Splitting $10,200 three ways between these supercharged dividend stocks, which range in yield from 10% to 15.4%, can generate $100 in monthly income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
forkast.news

Digital Currency Group seeks to calm investors over Genesis loans: reports

Barry Silbert, chief executive officer of Digital Currency Group (DCG), disclosed his company owes a US$575 million loan and a US$1.1 billion promissory note to its subsidiary Genesis Global Capital, the struggling crypto lender that paused withdrawals and new loans on Nov. 16. This was told to investors via a letter seen by the Wall Street Journal.
decrypt.co

FTX Bankruptcy Filing: 'No Amounts' Will Be Paid to SBF or His Inner Circle

The wording even specified that nobody with a "familial relationship" with SBF or the recently fired execs would receive payment from FTX. Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was right about one thing: He and his inner circle won’t see any more money from the company. FTX spelled out in...
Benzinga

World's 3rd Richest Man Gautam Adani Looks To Raise $5B As Banks Push For Deleverage

The world's third richest man is lobbying sovereign wealth funds to raise around $5 billion in equity to reduce leverage. What Happened: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate has reached out to investors, including Mubadala Investment Co. and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
coingeek.com

Digital Currency group under strain as Genesis teeters on edge of bankruptcy

Concerns are mounting that Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group (DCG), which has ties to nearly every company in the digital asset space, could prove the next casualty of the current market crisis. On Tuesday, DCG boss Silbert issued a note to shareholders, noting the “difficult industry conditions” plaguing the...
CNET

Current Refinance Rates on Nov. 25, 2022: Rates Tick Lower

Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates sink in the last seven days. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also declined. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate six times in 2022. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend largely on how things play out with inflation. If inflation cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain their upward trajectory.
ValueWalk

Central Banks Buy Record High Gold

COLLIN PLUME (NOVEMBER 17, 2022) – Central banks bought a record-breaking 400 tons of gold in the third quarter of 2022, a 300% increase from last year, according to the World Gold Council. 673 tons of gold has been purchased in total this year, the largest quantity in a...
Business Insider

Today's mortgage and refinance rates: November 25, 2022 | Rates hold steady

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Mortgage rates have trended down recently...
thecoinrise.com

Matrixport Seeks $100M Funding Despite the Dwindling Crypto Economy

Matrixport, a digital asset investment company with over 220 employees serving both institutions and retail customers in Asia and Europe stated that it is aiming to get $100 million in funding at a higher valuation despite the crisis being experienced in the blockchain industry due to the abrupt collapse of the defunct FTX exchange.
Zacks.com

3 Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds to Buy for Higher Returns

Investors looking for exposure to both value and growth stocks, while seeking returns at a lower level of risk, may consider large-cap blend mutual funds. Large-cap funds offer more stability than mid or small caps, and are thus safer. Generally, companies with market capitalization of more than $10 billion are considered large caps. However, due to their significant international exposure, large-cap companies run the risk of being hit by global woes.

