In the event of a Zorro reboot, Antonio Banderas knows exactly who he would want to take on the role: Tom Holland. In a recent interview promoting Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Banderas said without hesitation that he would want to hand the title over to Holland if there were to be a remake. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' Review: Antonio Banderas in Fine Feline Form'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Returning to Theaters With Added Footage'Doctor Strange 2' Star Benedict Cumberbatch Sick of Defending 'Spider-Man' Spell “I did Uncharted with him, and he’s so energetic and...

39 MINUTES AGO