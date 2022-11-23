Read full article on original website
What’s driving the increased demand for mental health care in Texas?
A new survey from the American Psychological Association shows that the demand for mental health services has continued to climb since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. A majority of the psychologists surveyed said they saw higher numbers of patients that needed treatment for anxiety, depression and substance abuse. But 60% of them also said they were too busy to take on new patients.
