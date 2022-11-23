Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Football Friday Night (11/25/22)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The state playoffs continued tonight in Arkansas. One matchup was in NEA. Osceola fell to Booneville 35-20 in the 3A State Quarterfinals. The Seminoles end their season 8-4. FFN airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com and the Region 8 News app. CALL IN A FINAL SCORE...
Kait 8
25th Rumble on the Ridge tips off
FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Thanksgiving basketball tradition continues. The 25th Rumble on the Ridge tipped off Thursday in Forrest City. Jonesboro, West Memphis, and the host Mustangs are the NEA teams in the bracket. All games are played at Dwight Lofton Mustang Arena. 25th Rumble on the Ridge.
beckersdental.com
Arkansas college gets green light for state's 1st dental program
Batesville, Ark.-based Lyon College was recently approved to offer a doctor of medical dentistry by the Higher Learning Commission Institutional Actions Council, Talk Business & Politics reported Nov. 22. The school announced its plans to launch a dental school in Little Rock, Ark., in April. It would be the first...
Kait 8
New recovery program for women opens in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Women battling addiction have a new resource for help. NEA Divine Intervention cut the ribbon this week on its new peer community center, located at 2408 Phillips Dr. in Jonesboro. According to its website, the 501c3 non-profit “offers adult women in recovery the opportunity to live...
onlyinark.com
9 Things to Do in Craighead County
Craighead County is located in northeast Arkansas and includes the cities of Jonesboro, Bono, Black Oak, Bay, Brookland, Cash, Caraway, Claunch, Egypt, Lake City and Monette. The county was created in 1859 and is unique because both Jonesboro and Lake City serve as county seats thanks to an 1883 act that created eastern and western judicial districts within the county.
I-40 shut down between Memphis and Jackson, TDOT says
FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — People traveling between Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee ran into a Thanksgiving travel nightmare on Wednesday. Westbound traffic on I-40 between Memphis and Jackson was shut down due to a crash, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). TDOT said the crash happened around 1:07...
$60M development to ease Marion housing shortage
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– As business and industry continue growing in Crittenden County, Arkansas, so does the need for affordable housing. To meet that demand, a $60 million housing development is slated to go from the drawing board to reality in the heart of Marion, Arkansas. The multi-phase development called Brownstone Estates will occupy 75 acres of […]
Two teenagers shot and killed in eastern Arkansas, officials say
FORREST CITY, Ark. — Two teenagers were killed in Forrest City. A 17-year-old, Jerrick Holder, was found shot in his chest and near a home on West Franklin Avenue. Holder was taken by private vehicle to the Forrest City Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. Later that...
mdmh-conway.com
I-555 lanes in Craighead County to have a new traffic arrangement
Jonesboro, Arkansas – The traffic lanes on Interstate 555 in Jonesboro will be switched around. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ADOT), the traffic lanes going south will be shifted over to the newly constructed lanes going south in that direction. The new traffic pattern is expected to...
nbc15.com
Medic engulfed by grain during Arkansas grain bin rescue
ETOWAH, Ark. (WMTV/KAIT) - A medic helping a man who was trapped in an Arkansas grain bin for hours needed to be rescued, as well, after being consumed by the grain. While the original victim was treated at the scene and released, the rescue worker’s injuries required him to be flown to a hospital in the area.
Kait 8
New addition to Batesville trail as it nears completion
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Batesville continues to make progress on its greenway trail, completing its newest addition. The trail is a half-mile stretch that includes a modern wooden bridge, aiming to give families a type of oasis in town. Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Owens said the...
Kait 8
‘Structural issues’ force bridge closure
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A routine inspection Tuesday uncovered “structural issues” on a Northeast Arkansas bridge. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported on Nov. 22 they had closed the Highway 56 bridge between Ash Flat and Franklin in Izard County. “This bridge is being closed due to...
Kait 8
2 teens shot, killed in Forrest City
FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - Two teens were killed in Forrest City on Monday. St. Francis County Coroner Miles Kimble says 17-year-old Jerrick Holder was pronounced dead at the hospital after being shot in the chest. Holder was taken to the hospital from a home on West Franklin Ave, but...
Kait 8
PICKUP CHANGE-UP: City collection schedules amid Thanksgiving holiday
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – For those expecting a big feast this Thanksgiving, you might want to be ready to have the garbage cans full for some time. The city of Jonesboro offices will be closed from Thursday, Nov. 24 to Friday, Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving, meaning the sanitation schedule has changed:
Kait 8
Home burglary ends with one shot
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a burglary that ended with someone shot. According to a Tuesday news release from the Paragould Police Department, officers responded to the 800-block of Wilson Street around 10:52 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, regarding an aggravated residential burglary. When they arrived, they found one...
Kait 8
Jonesboro man arrested for several car thefts, break-ins
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – An 18-year-old Jonesboro man is behind bars after police said he was involved in several car thefts and break-ins in the area. Treveontae Dejoshua Harrison was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 23 for several incidents between Monday, Aug. 15 and Thursday, Sept. 1. A probable cause...
Kait 8
Mississippi County bridge construction to cause road detour
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - On Monday a portion of Highway 148 will close for construction on a bridge. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, at 8 a.m. on Nov. 28 crews will close Highway 148 between Interstate 55 and Highway 181 for construction. A detour route will be...
Kait 8
Man charged with manslaughter in fatal crash
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man involved in a fatal head-on crash earlier this year now faces a manslaughter charge. Mississippi County District Judge Catherine Palmer Dean found probable cause to charge 34-year-old Robert Smith, Jr. of Osceola with one count each of manslaughter and reckless driving. Arkansas State...
Kait 8
DTF: 7 pounds of meth stored near daycare, woman arrested
CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - DTF agents arrested a Corning woman after they reported finding more than 7 pounds of meth in a storage unit near a daycare. A judge found probable cause Tuesday to charge 32-year-old Christa Della Lee Denson with trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, and felony possession of drug paraphernalia with enhanced penalties of proximity to certain facilities.
Covington Leader
Brighton has fired its police chief and hired new SROs
The Town of Brighton has been at the center of a social media firestorm for the last several weeks after it lost all of its school resource officers, then its police chief. Mayor Stephanie Chapman Washam said much of the controversy is a misunderstanding. The rest can be attributed to leadership.
