Kan. lawmakers consider using surplus to cut Social Security taxes
TOPEKA — Kansas legislators want to use a projected budget surplus to address the state’s “Social Security cliff,” which they say is driving retirees out of the state. Kansas taxes income from Social Security benefits, with an income tax exemption for those who make $75,000 in federal adjusted gross income or less. Critics of the tax policy say retirees are put under unnecessary financial strain.
Kansas regulators want to slash Evergy’s energy efficiency plan
Regulators’ opposition could unravel a consensus plan to provide millions of dollars in energy efficiency programs to Evergy’s Kansas customers. Evergy, the largest electric utility in Kansas, came to agreement with consumer and environmental advocates on a variety of programs meant to lower energy demand and save customers close to $100 million over four years.
Kan. health experts monitoring virus trifecta as holidays arrive
TOPEKA — Physicians and public health researchers anticipate a surge in COVID-19 infection during the holiday months would complicate the medical response to rising prevalence of flu and a tricky influenza virus. The trifecta of COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, could lead to escalation of health...
Officials: New Kan. crime-tracking system halfway complete
TOPEKA — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation director said the agency’s new data tracking system is about halfway complete and will create a better overview of the state’s crime problem, including a potential rise in fentanyl cases. During a Tuesday legislative budget hearing, KBI director Kirk Thompson...
NYT probe: Sports gambling industry exploited Kan. legislators
TOPEKA — A New York Times investigation into the gambling industry’s bare-knuckled lobbying efforts provides insight into concessions Kansas lawmakers provided when they legalized sports betting earlier this year. Among the revelations from the report, published Sunday as part of a series on “a relentless nationwide campaign” to...
Mann sees lesser prairie-chicken designation as 'proxy war'
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas First District Congressman Tracey Mann sees the designation of the Northern Distinct Population Segment of the lesser prairie-chicken as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act as about more than just that bird. "The lesser prairie-chicken lives in areas from really western Kansas, eastern...
Veterans deluge VA with claims for toxic exposure benefits, care
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is processing claims at the fastest rate in its history, hoping to avoid a significant backlog as hundreds of thousands of veterans apply for health care and benefits under the landmark toxic exposure law Congress passed earlier this year. The day...
