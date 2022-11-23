ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Kan. lawmakers consider using surplus to cut Social Security taxes

TOPEKA — Kansas legislators want to use a projected budget surplus to address the state’s “Social Security cliff,” which they say is driving retirees out of the state. Kansas taxes income from Social Security benefits, with an income tax exemption for those who make $75,000 in federal adjusted gross income or less. Critics of the tax policy say retirees are put under unnecessary financial strain.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kansas regulators want to slash Evergy’s energy efficiency plan

Regulators’ opposition could unravel a consensus plan to provide millions of dollars in energy efficiency programs to Evergy’s Kansas customers. Evergy, the largest electric utility in Kansas, came to agreement with consumer and environmental advocates on a variety of programs meant to lower energy demand and save customers close to $100 million over four years.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kan. health experts monitoring virus trifecta as holidays arrive

TOPEKA — Physicians and public health researchers anticipate a surge in COVID-19 infection during the holiday months would complicate the medical response to rising prevalence of flu and a tricky influenza virus. The trifecta of COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, could lead to escalation of health...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Officials: New Kan. crime-tracking system halfway complete

TOPEKA — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation director said the agency’s new data tracking system is about halfway complete and will create a better overview of the state’s crime problem, including a potential rise in fentanyl cases. During a Tuesday legislative budget hearing, KBI director Kirk Thompson...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

NYT probe: Sports gambling industry exploited Kan. legislators

TOPEKA — A New York Times investigation into the gambling industry’s bare-knuckled lobbying efforts provides insight into concessions Kansas lawmakers provided when they legalized sports betting earlier this year. Among the revelations from the report, published Sunday as part of a series on “a relentless nationwide campaign” to...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Mann sees lesser prairie-chicken designation as 'proxy war'

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas First District Congressman Tracey Mann sees the designation of the Northern Distinct Population Segment of the lesser prairie-chicken as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act as about more than just that bird. "The lesser prairie-chicken lives in areas from really western Kansas, eastern...
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy