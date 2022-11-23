Read full article on original website
Related
College football: No. 21 Oregon State stuns No. 9 Oregon; No. 8 Clemson loses
No. 21 Oregon State took advantage of fourth-quarter mistakes by No. 9 Oregon to rally for a 38-34 win, while South Carolina upset No. 8 Clemson 31-30.
Arizona State finalizing deal with Oregon's Dillingham
Arizona State is working to finalize a deal to make Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, 32, the Sun Devils' next coach, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Saturday.
Clifford throws 4 TDs, No. 11 Penn State tops Michigan St
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — This is what Sean Clifford came back for. The atmosphere, the camaraderie and most importantly, the wins. Penn State’s four-year starter, who opted to return for his sixth and final collegiate season, threw four touchdown passes to lead the No. 11 Nittany Lions over Michigan State 35-16 in the regular-season finale on Saturday. Afterward, the program’s longest-tenured quarterback made a victory lap with his teammates, high-fiving and hugging fans who watched him lift the Nittany Lions out of danger with two masterful, late scoring drives to swat down the comeback-minded Spartans. “For me, it’s the culmination of everything this year has been,” Clifford said. “It’s been little moments here and there that nobody even sees that I won’t even tell anybody because It’s special to me, it’s special to the guys that I’ve shared it with and it’s part of the journey.”
Recruit on visit to Ohio State commits to Michigan after The Game
Calhoun was seen on the field at the Horseshoe celebrating with fellow defensive back and future teammate Will Johnson after Michigan’s win.
Illinois rips Northwestern, falls short in Big Ten West bid
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Safety Sydney Brown returned a touchdown and an interception for scores and Illinois snapped a three-game losing streak with a 41-3 rout of Northwestern on Saturday. Brown raced 53 yards for a touchdown after Northwestern quarterback Cole Freeman fumbled, then sprinted in for a 39-yard score off an interception, both in the third quarter. Illinois (8-4 overall, 5-4 Big Ten) entered with a chance to win the Big Ten West and advance to the conference championship for the first time. However, Purdue defeated Indiana 30-16 to win the division title and will play Michigan at Indianapolis next Saturday. Still, the Illini took a huge step forward under second-year coach Bret Bielema and now look forward to playing in a postseason bowl game... somewhere.
