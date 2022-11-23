The cold weather, snow and ice always bring an increased risk of injury and hazards. However, individuals living with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia may be more susceptible to risks. “The number one suggestion I make to families and caregivers of those living with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia is to always be prepared,” shares April Suva-Surovi, a senior community relations specialist with Arden Courts ProMedica Memory Care. “Be prepared for anything that can happen, even if you think your loved one would never do it.” Follow these tips to avoid dangerous situations to help keep your loved ones safe this winter. Prepare for a winter storm before it hits

