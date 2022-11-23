Read full article on original website
Related
UK faces ‘bleak winter’ as food prices soar; China’s slowdown deepens – business live
UK fresh food prices are climbing at a record pace, while China’s factory downturn has accelerated as Covid-19 hits its economy
"My German Friends Couldn't Hide Their Disgust": People Are Sharing Things That Are Totally Normal To Americans That Are Actually Bizarre To The Rest Of The World
"It's honestly such a wild American concept."
JPMorgan, UBS and others vie for bigger share of China's pension market
HONG KONG, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Chinese ventures of foreign asset managers including JPMorgan (JPM.N), Warburg Pincus (WP.UL) and UBS (UBSG.S) are gearing up to expand their retirement offerings, as the country officially unveiled a private pension system last week.
Brussels proposes plan to confiscate frozen Russian assets
BRUSSELS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Wednesday said proposed a plan to confiscate Russian assets that have been frozen to punish Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine.
Russia-Ukraine war live: fresh missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia region; Zelenskiy says Russians ‘planning something in the south’
Strikes damaged gas distribution point, says Zaporizhzhia official; Ukrainian president says ‘we are holding out and do not allow the enemy to fulfil their intentions’
Half of world's democracies in decline: report
Half the world's democratic countries are experiencing an erosion of democracy, intensified by war in Ukraine and economic crisis, an international think tank said in a report on Wednesday. "We're seeing extraordinarily severe headwinds for democracy now, intensified by the political fallout from the economic crisis that started with the pandemic and the economic consequences of the war in Ukraine", International IDEA secretary-general Kevin Casas-Zamora told AFP. "It might be that the credibility of elections is challenged.
Migrants died constructing World Cup stadiums. Search our database of worker deaths.
Migrant workers were exploited and died for Qatar's World Cup. See our database of worker deaths.
COVID protests escalate in Guangzhou as China lockdown anger boils
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Nov 30 (Reuters) - People in the Chinese manufacturing hub of Guangzhou clashed with white hazmat-suited riot police on Tuesday night, online videos showed, the latest in a string of protests that escalated over the weekend over stringent COVID-19 lockdowns.
China vows crackdown on 'hostile forces' as public tests Xi
China's ruling Communist Party has vowed to "resolutely crack down on infiltration and sabotage activities by hostile forces."
The UK reined in Rupert Murdoch. Why can’t we stop Vincent Bolloré in France?
The Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen, adopted by France in 1789 to enshrine the principles of the French Revolution, noted that “the free communication of thoughts and of opinions is one of the most precious rights of man: any citizen thus may speak, write, print freely”.
2022 World Cup: Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico odds, picks and predictions
In a Group C stage match, Saudi Arabia (1 win, 1 loss, 0 draws) and Mexico (0-1-1) meet Wednesday at Lusail Iconic Stadium at 2 p.m. ET (FS1). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico odds, and make our best World Cup bets, picks and predictions.
Photos / COLDEX: OSU Search on for Earth's oldest ice
A team of 22 scientists from the Oregon State University-led Center for Oldest Ice Exploration, or COLDEX, is headed to Antarctica for the first field season in its pursuit of the Earth’s oldest ice and the climate records preserved in it. COLDEX is a National Science Foundation-funded Science and Technology Center formed in 2021 and funded through a five-year $25 million grant. The project’s goal is to find, collect and...
Comments / 0