The Comeback
Oregon player assaults rival fan after shocking loss
The Oregon State Beavers overcame a 21-point deficit on Saturday to take out the Oregon Ducks in a shocking upset. This was clearly a devastating loss for Oregon. When it was over, a disturbing incident occurred involving an Oregon State fan and Ducks linebacker, DJ Johnson As Johnson was walking off the field, Oregon State Read more... The post Oregon player assaults rival fan after shocking loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Utah ‘finished it the right way’ with victory over Colorado
The Utah Utes beat the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field in Boulder on Saturday.
UNC basketball vs. Alabama: Game preview, info, prediction and more
The North Carolina Tar Heels will wrap up the Phil Knight Invitational on Sunday hoping to avoid a two-game losing streak following a tough loss to Iowa State on Friday. UNC is set to play in the third-place game and will face another tough challenge against Alabama. After getting by Portland in the opening game, UNC held the lead late against Iowa State before watching the Cyclones rally in the final few minutes to upset the Tar Heels. Now, in between an off day, UNC needs to get on track as they face their first Top 25 team of the year. Alabama...
