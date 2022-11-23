The USA vs. England World Cup game that ended in a 0-0 draw was a big draw for Fox Sports on Friday, pulling in more than 15.3 million viewers to a set a record for the most-watched men’s soccer match on U.S. television. Viewership of the 90-minute battle peaked from 3:30 p.m.-3:45 p.m. ET with 19.64 million viewers. The game’s average was strong enough to beat the previous record holder of 14.51 million who tuned in to see Brazil defeat Italy in the 1994 World Cup that was held in the U.S. Fox Sports asserted that viewership was also up significantly...

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 36 MINUTES AGO