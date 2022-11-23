Read full article on original website
Related
USA-England World Cup Match Draws Record U.S. Viewership for Men’s Soccer Game
The USA vs. England World Cup game that ended in a 0-0 draw was a big draw for Fox Sports on Friday, pulling in more than 15.3 million viewers to a set a record for the most-watched men’s soccer match on U.S. television. Viewership of the 90-minute battle peaked from 3:30 p.m.-3:45 p.m. ET with 19.64 million viewers. The game’s average was strong enough to beat the previous record holder of 14.51 million who tuned in to see Brazil defeat Italy in the 1994 World Cup that was held in the U.S. Fox Sports asserted that viewership was also up significantly...
Germany wins women's bobsled opener, Humphries wins bronze
Kim Kalicki and Anabel Galander of Germany won the opening women's bobsled World Cup race of the season
Breakthrough in Venezuela talks spurs US to ease embargo
The government of Nicolas Maduro and the Venezuelan opposition broke a political stalemate Saturday with a broad social accord, and the US government responded by allowing a major US oil company to resume operations in Venezuela. The US Treasury Department said the accord marks "important steps in the right direction to restore democracy" in Venezuela, and responded by issuing a license to Chevron Corp. to resume limited oil extraction operations in Venezuela.
Comments / 0