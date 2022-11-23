Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's a cabin in this picture - welcome to Tennessee's Mirror Cabins - first of their kind in the USAEllen EastwoodChattanooga, TN
In 1989, A Couple On A Date Witnessed An AbductionStill UnsolvedChattanooga, TN
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Related
leeuniversity.edu
Voices of Lee to Present “Home For Christmas” Concert
The Lee University a cappella group Voices of Lee will present “Home for Christmas,” a concert featuring both secular and sacred songs, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. in Pangle Hall. . “It’s always a pleasure to be at home and share our music with this great community...
WTVCFOX
'Thanksgiving without a home:' Local groups serve dinner to former Budgetel residents
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This Thanksgiving, a mother of 4 gathers boxes of food donated by the Homeless Coalition and Silverdale Baptist Church at a local Super 8 Inn. “It’s very hard on my kids because we always had a home like, we'd never been through nothing like this before" says the former Budgetel resident.
chattanoogapulse.com
EPB Unveils Annual Holiday Windows Downtown
EPB welcomes the community to visit the annual Holiday Windows display at its main office in downtown Chattanooga and across the street in Miller Park. The free public display will be open through Friday, Jan. 6. “The holidays are a time for us to come together as Chattanoogans in the...
wutc.org
Honoring Fallen Veterans, One Wreath At A Time
Each year, our fallen veterans are honored with wreaths at cemeteries around the country on National Wreaths Across America Day. This year’s remembrance is Saturday, December 17th. Mickey McCamish, retired U.S. Navy Captain, is president of Wreaths Across Chattanooga.
Dead Vultures as Thanksgiving Concludes
Dead vulture found in the Berry Park Creek withPhoto bya concerned citizen sent via email and sourced anonymously. "Now, therefore, I, Abraham Lincoln, President of the United States, do hereby appoint and set apart the last Thursday in November next as a day which I desire to be observed by all my fellow-citizens, wherever they may then be, as a day of Thanksgiving and praise to Almighty God, the beneficent Creator and Ruler of the Universe".
wutc.org
Concerts For A Cause For This Holiday Season
Starting Friday, Be the Change Youth Initiative presents a series of Concerts for a Cause here in the Chattanooga area. The concerts will celebrate the holiday season by providing gifts for youth - a toy drive in collaboration with the Partnership for Families, Children and Adults; Chattanooga Room in the Inn - and Isaiah 117 House.
Important Information about the Gene Taylor/Steve Graves Christmas Foundation of Coffee County
Here are the dates for drop offs, sign-ups, and other important information for the Gene Taylor/Steve Graves Christmas Foundation of Coffee County. Coffee County Rescue Squad (2270 Murfreesboro Highway Manchester) Friday Nov 25th 3pm till 6pm. Saturday Nov 26th 10am till 2pm. Friday Dec. 2nd 10am till 2pm. Saturday Dec....
WDEF
East Ridge resident to honor friend at Grateful Gobbler
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — One East Ridge resident has been walking Chattanooga’s Grateful Gobbler 5K for almost 20 years. She’ll be walking again tomorrow, but this time to remember a friend. Theresa Chastain will be walking in memory of Teresa Manning — her friend and former walking partner...
WDEF
Hamilton Place opens to safe, strong Black Friday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Black Friday shopping often invokes two thoughts — saving big on gifts for loved ones at Christmas or, sometimes, watching shoppers actually fight for them. Fortunately, the latter was not seen at Hamilton Place, which was prepared to keep large crowds safe as...
WTVC
Goodbye, Greg Funderburg
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Greg Funderburg has been the co-anchor for Good Morning Chattanooga since 2013! This N That celebrates his success and wishes him the best in all his future adventures.
cohaitungchi.com
Sunset Rock: hiking from Point Park on Lookout Mountain
Hike to Sunset Rock, scoring stunning views of the Tennessee River and downtown Chattanooga from Point Park and the lofty, view-packed Lookout Mountain. Lookout Mountain’s steep-walled facade towers over the wide meanders of the Tennessee River, catching outstanding, long-range views of downtown Chattanooga in the distance. This enormous elongated mountain ridge crosses through three states (Georgia, Alabama, and Tennessee) near the northwest Georgia border, rising high above the surrounding Cumberland Plateau. It’s well-loved by hikers, trail runners, climbers and cave explorers for its outstanding views, extensive trails and many arches and caves carved into the mountain’s rocky terrain. One of the mountain’s most coveted spots to catch a view lies on an enormous, steep-sided bluff aptly named Sunset Rock: it’s well-known as one of the prime places to view a stunning sunset in the Chattanooga area.
chattanoogacw.com
Who's holding unruly students accountable? Hamilton County parents share their concerns
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Parents and teachers of students in many Hamilton County schools say they're seeing a concerning rise in unruly behavior in classrooms. Some teachers are asking for a new policy, because they say the code of acceptable behavior isn't holding students accountable. "You don't necessarily want...
WDEF
Budgetel family speaks out on recent eviction
UPDATE: Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp spoke with News 12 Thursday morning saying there is currently no “class-action lawsuit” against her. News 12 also spoke earlier this week with Attorney Charles Wright, who said he had filed a motion to intervene Monday morning in Hamilton County’s criminal court.
thedunlap-tribune.com
Thomas family is counting their blessings
“The month of November causes us to reflect on what we are the most thankful for,” says Melissa Cordell. “This year, our family has so much to be thankful for, and especially for the miracle that our son-in-law, Eric, will be celebrating the holidays with us this year.”
Possible change to Manchester Christmas Parade due to Predicted Rain
The City of Manchester’s Christmas Parade is schedule for Saturday, November 26, 2022. Regarding weather, a decision will be made by 10:00 AM on Saturday as to whether the parade will take place. In the event the parade is postponed, it will be rescheduled for Sunday, November 27, 2022. The lineup time is 5:00 pm and the start time is 6:30 pm, regardless of which day the parade takes place.
chattanoogacw.com
'Nowhere to go, no way to get there:' Budgetel evictees still struggle for permanent home
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The search for affordable housing continues after Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp evicted residents of an East Ridge extended stay motel last week. Those residents tell us the hotel was, in some cases, their only choice for housing. Now, some are stepping in to expand...
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: York Institute vs. Tyner Academy
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: York Institute vs. Tyner Academy.
WKRN
Family of child with cancer's car stolen
While a child was undergoing treatment for an aggressive form of cancer, an unbelievably cruel thief stole the family’s vehicle from the parking deck at University Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital in Cleveland. Family of child with cancer’s car stolen. While a child was undergoing treatment for an...
WTVCFOX
Holiday headache: Thanksgiving travelers near Chattanooga paying more than ever this year
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Folks in the Chattanooga area are learning this week that going home for the Holidays has never cost so much. We spoke with travelers and experts in the field to learn more about what to expect this year. Tennessee residents like Kent Holmes may see a...
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga, Hamilton County Unemployment Ticks Up Slightly, Still Quite Low
Unemployment in a majority of Tennessee’s counties remained below 5% during October 2022, according to newly released data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Hamilton County saw a 0.5% increase from 3.0.% in September to 3.5% in October, while the City of Chattanooga saw a similar increase...
Comments / 1