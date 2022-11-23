ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
leeuniversity.edu

Voices of Lee to Present “Home For Christmas” Concert 

The Lee University a cappella group Voices of Lee will present “Home for Christmas,” a concert featuring both secular and sacred songs, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. in Pangle Hall. . “It’s always a pleasure to be at home and share our music with this great community...
CLEVELAND, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

EPB Unveils Annual Holiday Windows Downtown

EPB welcomes the community to visit the annual Holiday Windows display at its main office in downtown Chattanooga and across the street in Miller Park. The free public display will be open through Friday, Jan. 6. “The holidays are a time for us to come together as Chattanoogans in the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

Honoring Fallen Veterans, One Wreath At A Time

Each year, our fallen veterans are honored with wreaths at cemeteries around the country on National Wreaths Across America Day. This year’s remembrance is Saturday, December 17th. Mickey McCamish, retired U.S. Navy Captain, is president of Wreaths Across Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Charleston Chatter

Dead Vultures as Thanksgiving Concludes

Dead vulture found in the Berry Park Creek withPhoto bya concerned citizen sent via email and sourced anonymously. "Now, therefore, I, Abraham Lincoln, President of the United States, do hereby appoint and set apart the last Thursday in November next as a day which I desire to be observed by all my fellow-citizens, wherever they may then be, as a day of Thanksgiving and praise to Almighty God, the beneficent Creator and Ruler of the Universe".
CALHOUN, TN
wutc.org

Concerts For A Cause For This Holiday Season

Starting Friday, Be the Change Youth Initiative presents a series of Concerts for a Cause here in the Chattanooga area. The concerts will celebrate the holiday season by providing gifts for youth - a toy drive in collaboration with the Partnership for Families, Children and Adults; Chattanooga Room in the Inn - and Isaiah 117 House.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

East Ridge resident to honor friend at Grateful Gobbler

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — One East Ridge resident has been walking Chattanooga’s Grateful Gobbler 5K for almost 20 years. She’ll be walking again tomorrow, but this time to remember a friend. Theresa Chastain will be walking in memory of Teresa Manning — her friend and former walking partner...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Hamilton Place opens to safe, strong Black Friday

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Black Friday shopping often invokes two thoughts — saving big on gifts for loved ones at Christmas or, sometimes, watching shoppers actually fight for them. Fortunately, the latter was not seen at Hamilton Place, which was prepared to keep large crowds safe as...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Goodbye, Greg Funderburg

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Greg Funderburg has been the co-anchor for Good Morning Chattanooga since 2013! This N That celebrates his success and wishes him the best in all his future adventures.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
cohaitungchi.com

Sunset Rock: hiking from Point Park on Lookout Mountain

Hike to Sunset Rock, scoring stunning views of the Tennessee River and downtown Chattanooga from Point Park and the lofty, view-packed Lookout Mountain. Lookout Mountain’s steep-walled facade towers over the wide meanders of the Tennessee River, catching outstanding, long-range views of downtown Chattanooga in the distance. This enormous elongated mountain ridge crosses through three states (Georgia, Alabama, and Tennessee) near the northwest Georgia border, rising high above the surrounding Cumberland Plateau. It’s well-loved by hikers, trail runners, climbers and cave explorers for its outstanding views, extensive trails and many arches and caves carved into the mountain’s rocky terrain. One of the mountain’s most coveted spots to catch a view lies on an enormous, steep-sided bluff aptly named Sunset Rock: it’s well-known as one of the prime places to view a stunning sunset in the Chattanooga area.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Budgetel family speaks out on recent eviction

UPDATE: Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp spoke with News 12 Thursday morning saying there is currently no “class-action lawsuit” against her. News 12 also spoke earlier this week with Attorney Charles Wright, who said he had filed a motion to intervene Monday morning in Hamilton County’s criminal court.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
thedunlap-tribune.com

Thomas family is counting their blessings

“The month of November causes us to reflect on what we are the most thankful for,” says Melissa Cordell. “This year, our family has so much to be thankful for, and especially for the miracle that our son-in-law, Eric, will be celebrating the holidays with us this year.”
DUNLAP, TN
On Target News

Possible change to Manchester Christmas Parade due to Predicted Rain

The City of Manchester’s Christmas Parade is schedule for Saturday, November 26, 2022. Regarding weather, a decision will be made by 10:00 AM on Saturday as to whether the parade will take place. In the event the parade is postponed, it will be rescheduled for Sunday, November 27, 2022. The lineup time is 5:00 pm and the start time is 6:30 pm, regardless of which day the parade takes place.
MANCHESTER, TN
WKRN

Family of child with cancer's car stolen

While a child was undergoing treatment for an aggressive form of cancer, an unbelievably cruel thief stole the family’s vehicle from the parking deck at University Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital in Cleveland. Family of child with cancer’s car stolen. While a child was undergoing treatment for an...
NASHVILLE, TN

