Read full article on original website
Related
World Cup notes: Fox, U.S. score big numbers with TV audience
Fox drew 15.38 million viewers for Friday's United States-England World Cup match, the second-largest TV audience for a U.S. men's World Cup game.
Breakthrough in Venezuela talks spurs US to ease embargo
The government of Nicolas Maduro and the Venezuelan opposition broke a political stalemate Saturday with a broad social accord, and the US government responded by allowing a major US oil company to resume operations in Venezuela. The US Treasury Department said the accord marks "important steps in the right direction to restore democracy" in Venezuela, and responded by issuing a license to Chevron Corp. to resume limited oil extraction operations in Venezuela.
Comments / 0