KPBS
Roundtable: Discrimination accusations hit San Diego County Public Defender office
Accusations of discrimination by two former lawyers have been made against the San Diego County Public Defender office. A new study finds air pollution may mask the extent of global warming. And sexual harassment allegations in the San Diego Sheriff’s Department highlight a male-dominated culture in law enforcement. KPBS...
Tuberculosis case reported at California State University San Marcos
San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency say a person at California State University San Marcos was recently diagnosed with tuberculosis and may have exposed students and staff.
Health Officials Urge San Diegans to Take Precautions Against Illness Over Holiday
The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in San Diego County has increased by eight to 213, according to the latest state data. Of those patients hospitalized as of Thursday, 24 were being treated in intensive care, up from 20 the previous day. No updated figures have been...
triton.news
Man Stabbed on Trolley Passing UCSD
A 52-year-old man was stabbed last Tuesday, November 15, on a northbound trolley in the La Jolla area, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). The incident was reported at 3:10 p.m. at the Executive Drive trolley stop on Genesee Avenue. Officers arrived to find a male with a stab wound to the left wrist and requested an ambulance shortly thereafter.
delmartimes.net
Catherine Blakespear wins election in coastal North County state Senate race
With nearly all ballots tallied, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear has been elected to represent the state Senate District 38 over small-business owner Matt Gunderson. As of Tuesday, Nov. 22, election results showed Blakespear leading Gunderson by nearly five percentage points. She will be sworn into office at the state capitol on Dec. 5, and all election results will be certified by Dec. 8.
Protesters occupy county building as tenants reel from rent relief program’s end
Tenants and advocates staged a sit-in protest at the San Diego County Housing and Community Development Services building on Tuesday, calling on county officials to address issues with the defunct COVID rent relief program that left thousands of renters in the region facing eviction. The county’s emergency rental assistance (ERA)...
kyma.com
Marines arrested for stopping San Diego zoo ride, charges dropped
SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - Charges were dropped against four Marines who allegedly stopped a gondola ride at the San Diego Zoo. Marine Corp Times mentioned the San Diego County District Attorney's Office dismissed the case and that the defendants paid $18,260 in restitution to the San Diego Zoo. They...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Health Officials Urge Masks for Thanksgiving Amid Surge in Flu, COVID Cases
Local health officials are urging San Diegans to take precautions to avoid spreading respiratory illness over the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend. These include wearing a well-fitting, good-quality mask indoors or in crowded spaces, washing hands thoroughly and often, staying away from sick people and cleaning commonly touched surfaces. "This is...
cohaitungchi.com
27 Perfect Things to Do in San Diego Alone (2022)
SoCal’s second-largest city is home to gorgeous beaches, fascinating museums, diverse culture, and plenty of delicious eats. Whether you’re in San Diego for a solo vacation, a business trip, a tour of the university, or just passing through on the way to another destination, you’re going to want to make the most of your time in this sunny city!
eastcountymagazine.org
COUNTY REJECTS EL CAJON GRANT FOR HOMELESS SHELTER, BUT CITY CHAFES AT REASON
Photo by Robert Gehr: A homeless person sleeps in a tent on Main Street in downtown El Cajon. November 24, 2022 (El Cajon) – El Cajon’s grant to purchase property to build a homeless shelter has been rejected by the County. According to El Cajon City Manager Graham Mitchell, County staff informed him that the grant was rejected because “the City did not own the property that was being proposed for the shelter – in other words, the City did not own the property that the grant was intended to purchase.”
claremont-courier.com
From classroom to vineyard: former CHS teacher reinvents herself as winemaker
After years of mulling the idea of opening a wine making business with her husband, Jordan, Glendora native Cleo de la Torre finally took the leap of faith. After retiring from Claremont High, in spring 2020 the former English teacher and her husband opened Mas Alla Wines in San Diego.
The Number of Homeless Deaths in San Diego County is Staggering
The number could be a lot higher than what has been reported
Beachgoers Again Warned Away from Water Contact at Silver Strand Shoreline
The county Department of Environmental Health and Quality on Friday again issued a water contact warning for the Silver Strand shoreline, just one day after lifting it. In a news release, San Diego County’s DEHQ advised Coronado beachgoers that “bacteria levels exceed state health standards, and ocean waters may contain sewage and cause illness.”
Power outages reported in rural communities around San Diego County
Residents in an estimated nine San Diego County communities were without power Thursday, according to the San Diego Gas & Electric website.
San Diegans hit the stores for Black Friday
SAN DIEGO — Shoppers hit the stores bright and early on Black Friday. By 10:00 a.m. the Target parking lot in Mission Valley was already packed. Joe Gonzalez, his wife and two little boys were out looking for deals on toys and pajamas. "I feel like a lot of...
kusi.com
San Diego Police come closer to finding violent Ocean Beach homeless perpetrators
OCEAN BEACH (KUSI) – Surveillance video from Hodad’s hamburger shop in Ocean Beach shows the moments a man was violently attacked by a group of homeless people in front of the restaurant. The man underwent surgery for the injuries in his hand. Suspects remained on the streets following...
Coast News
Escondido considers adjustments to special tax district
ESCONDIDO — The city is considering changing a special tax district applied to new residential developments to direct its funds to more specific municipal services, such as public safety. The Escondido City Council gave staff direction to review the city’s Community Facilities District, a special tax district (or Mello-Roos)...
14-Year-Old Boy Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Diego (San Diego, CA)
The San Diego Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Wednesday. The accident occurred at the intersection of Granada Avenue and Date Street at 3:34 p.m. According to the officials, the victim was riding his BMX-style bike south in the 1700 block of Granada Avenue when he failed to stop at the stop sign at Granada and Date. He was struck by a 2019 Subaru Ascent that was heading east in the 2800 block of Date Street.
Chula Vista Residents may have Another Election to Vote In
San Diego Housing Commission has millions left this fiscal year to help first time homebuyers
SAN DIEGO — With high home prices, and rising interest rates, it may seem impossible to buy a home in San Diego. But, the San Diego Housing Commission says it has millions of dollars in federal, state and local funding to help new home buyers with down payments, and they want more people to take advantage of it.
