The majority of smartphones sold in the US today offer 5G connectivity. However, you won’t get the same 5G performance with every device. 5G internet speeds vary across each model due to various factors. It’s not a huge margin, but some devices offer faster speeds than others on the same network, at the same place. in terms of 5G performance. For users in the US, Samsung‘s Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the best Android solution, OOKLA has found.

2 DAYS AGO