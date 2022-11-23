Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the fastest Android 5G smartphone in the US
The majority of smartphones sold in the US today offer 5G connectivity. However, you won’t get the same 5G performance with every device. 5G internet speeds vary across each model due to various factors. It’s not a huge margin, but some devices offer faster speeds than others on the same network, at the same place. in terms of 5G performance. For users in the US, Samsung‘s Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the best Android solution, OOKLA has found.
Android Headlines
Upcoming Huawei smartwatch may hide earbuds on the inside
Something really interesting just surfaced. A Huawei smartwatch that hides earbuds on the inside. If you take a look at the provided image below the article, you’ll see what I mean. Upcoming Huawei smartwatch may have earbuds on the inside. The Huawei Watch Buds is the alleged name of...
Android Headlines
Samsung updates Galaxy Z Flip, Fold 2 & A72 to Android 13
Samsung seems to be in hurry to update all of its eligible Galaxy devices to Android 13. Over the past couple of weeks, it has rolled out the new Android version to dozens of Galaxy smartphones and tablets. And it keeps adding multiple new models to the party every day. The latest entrants to Samsung’s Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update party are the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip, and the Galaxy A72.
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 series may end up offering satellite communication
Samsung is planning to equip its Galaxy S23 flagships with a satellite communication system. The Korean smartphone giant is reportedly working with Virginia-based company Iridium Communications for this technology. Much of the work is already done, The Elec reports. But Samsung is still reviewing the implementation of the technology in the upcoming Galaxy flagships.
Android Headlines
EU Investigations into TikTok data practices are underway
For quite a while, the TikTok data practices have been a cause for concern by certain government agencies. Now, the European Union is currently investigating these issues in the search for possible loopholes within the ByteDance company. Mainly, this investigation concerns itself with how the data of citizens of countries within the European Union are handled.
Android Headlines
Black Friday: professional & business monitors from Dell, Samsung & more
In case you’re in the market for a new monitor, this is the time to get one. Both professional and business monitors are now on sale via Amazon, for Black Friday. There are a ton of offerings here from Samsung, Dell, Spectre, and more. We’ve hand-picked a bunch of them for the list below, but you can access a full list of available monitors by clicking here.
Android Headlines
Motorola phones are up to 57% for Black Friday
If you’ve been waiting for Black Friday to get a Motorola phone, this is the time to strike! Motorola smartphones are currently up to 57% off. We’ll list a bunch of devices below, and talk about them real quick. You can check out the rest of the ones on offer by clicking here.
Android Headlines
FTC seeking to block Microsoft's Activision purchase
The FTC (Federal Trade Commission) might file a lawsuit against Microsoft to block the company’s $69 billion purchase of Activision, Engadget (via Politico) reports. Microsoft’s offer to buy Activision Blizzard became a controversial deal from day one, and watchdogs believed Microsoft could hurt the competition with this purchase. The FTC started its investigation shortly after the news broke to the public, and now it might file a lawsuit against Microsoft and block the deal.
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 Ultra tipped to feature industry's brightest display yet
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could feature the industry’s brightest display yet. According to a fresh rumor passed along on Twitter, the upcoming Galaxy flagship will boast a peak brightness of around 2,200 nits. That’s considerably higher than the 1,750 nits of peak brightness offered by the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra this year.
Android Headlines
Over 500 million people reportedly affected by WhatsApp data leak
Recent reports uncover a security threat as hackers claim to have access to WhatsApp user data from millions of users on Android and iOS as part of a new leak. The reports dig into a claim made by certain bad actors on a platform popular among hackers. A certain user of the platform came out a few days ago to sell alleged user data that leaked from WhatsApp.
